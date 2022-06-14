 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Stormtroopers in shootout at Kalamazoo liquor store   (mlive.com) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And while Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputies say they recovered about 40 casings from the firefight, no one was reported injured.

Oh yeah, these are definitely the "good guys" we want protecting us all. 🙄

Deputies tracked the [2nd group] back to the nearby American Estates trailer park in Kalamazoo...

This is truly a shocking development.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fortunately, they were all Stormtroopers so nobody was hit. Potato chip bags sustained heavy casualties, but the Twinkies were smoothed out and re-shelfed good as new when they were made in 1954..
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Kalamazoinks, Scoob!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Made me lol, thank you.
 
morlinge
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
which side were the good guys with the gun? Or was someone else supposed to start shooting into those two groups of people? What I'm asking is... how many more guns needed to be added into the situation to solve it? Or is this an instance where they needed tax breaks and more guns?
 
Dimensio
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
fatassbastard: "Deputies tracked the [2nd group] back to the nearby American Estates trailer park in Kalamazoo..."

This is truly a shocking development.

Meh. As we natives of planet Melmac see it, all shooters are tracked back to a trailer park.
* * * * *
This post sponsored by . . .
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Next up --- Shootout outside illegal dildo store in Dallas.  Qanon vs Incel wing of Proud Boys.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've been to Kalamazoo before. That sounds about right.
 
BBH
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So much for "An armed society is a polite society."
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BBH: So much for "An armed society is a polite society."


It's all noise and politeness until a bullet goes through someones wall and kills a kid or a pet..
Then it's thoughts and prayers..
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A B C D E F G H I missed my shot in Kalamazoo
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Photo released, officers also looking for someone named "Cyrus", also believed to be from the park.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
