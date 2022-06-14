 Skip to content
(WebMD)   Stop nuzzling chickens, CDC warns. Choking chickens still okay   (webmd.com) divider line
    More: Creepy, Diarrhea, Gastroenteritis, Salmonellosis, Chicken, Bacteria, backyard poultry, backyard chickens, Egg  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I only nuzzle chicken after it's been heated to 165 degrees.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes. Yes, it's small backyard flocks of poultry that are the real danger here, not industrial warehouses where thousands of chickens are crowded into poorly ventilated death traps that offer less than 70 square inches of living space per chicken.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have the weirdest boner.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farmer Brown / Chicken Reel
Youtube DDz2DH5uKR8
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whew.

Got worried there for a sec, subby.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
decider.comView Full Size
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: [Fark user image 260x174]


F U!!
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got six hens and it's not rocket science.  Yes, don't nuzzle them, but you can pet them, pick them up, let them rest on your knee.  Just wash with soap and water after handling them, gathering eggs, or working in the coop.  It's a wonder I haven't contracted anything in my lungs from all the dust they generate.  I suspect that I'm probably resistant to salmonella at this point, as there is no way to practice perfect hygiene.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Tories are restless?  Nothing to see here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: I have the weirdest boner.


Tsk tsk.

jennydmizcapstone.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: I have the weirdest boner.


Hey! Fark is not your personal
Fark user imageView Full Size

...nevermind
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoldSpider: baronbloodbath: [Fark user image 260x174]

F U!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoldSpider: baronbloodbath: [Fark user image 260x174]

F U!!


Great minds think alike.

*bows*
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Yes. Yes, it's small backyard flocks of poultry that are the real danger here, not industrial warehouses where thousands of chickens are crowded into poorly ventilated death traps that offer less than 70 square inches of living space per chicken.


It's always the individuals fault and the burden always lies with the individual to correct problems it is impossible for an individual to correct.

Applies to the drought in CA, the power grid in TX, and global warming well, everywhere. Stop asking the individual to sacrifice for corporate greed and malfeasance.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: I've got six hens and it's not rocket science.  Yes, don't nuzzle them, but you can pet them, pick them up, let them rest on your knee.  Just wash with soap and water after handling them, gathering eggs, or working in the coop.  It's a wonder I haven't contracted anything in my lungs from all the dust they generate.  I suspect that I'm probably resistant to salmonella at this point, as there is no way to practice perfect hygiene.


I always feel a little bad for the one person with a reasonable post in threads like these.
 
bittermang
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Halfabee64: I've got six hens and it's not rocket science.  Yes, don't nuzzle them, but you can pet them, pick them up, let them rest on your knee.  Just wash with soap and water after handling them, gathering eggs, or working in the coop.  It's a wonder I haven't contracted anything in my lungs from all the dust they generate.  I suspect that I'm probably resistant to salmonella at this point, as there is no way to practice perfect hygiene.

I always feel a little bad for the one person with a reasonable post in threads like these.


That's the only reason I hang out here. Nonsense interspersed with actual good knowledge.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I inherited chickens from the former owner of my house. They're not bonded to us and are still friendly and cute. That doesn't work in their favor since they're 6 years old and don't lay much anymore and don't even have names.

When they're gone I'll get 6 new ones and have the grandkids over all the time to bond with them. My grandpa raised rabbits and I think that had a good impact on how I see animals today.
 
nytmare
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Motorboating is right out.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oak
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Choking chickens still okay

MOLON LABE
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I have to agree with this idiot, though not on the WMD designation.  Why do we need something 100 times more powerful than morphine, leaving zero margin for error?

My mother was out of her skull on morphine and hospital-induced delirium, calling my father at 3:00 am to tell him the orderlies were wheeling her down to the morgue to rape her.  We asked if they could take her off the morphine and they said, "Sure!  We'll put her on Fentanyl."  "NOOOOOH!"

I wouldn't put it past state actors to be flooding the US with this crap, making it so cheap that they are using it like powdered milk to cut other drugs.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: I have to agree with this idiot, though not on the WMD designation.  Why do we need something 100 times more powerful than morphine, leaving zero margin for error?

My mother was out of her skull on morphine and hospital-induced delirium, calling my father at 3:00 am to tell him the orderlies were wheeling her down to the morgue to rape her.  We asked if they could take her off the morphine and they said, "Sure!  We'll put her on Fentanyl."  "NOOOOOH!"

I wouldn't put it past state actors to be flooding the US with this crap, making it so cheap that they are using it like powdered milk to cut other drugs.


Psst, this is the chicken thread
 
martian marvel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
14 hens, 1 rooster who has a bachelor pad here. Have to watch when they free range because lots of predators seem to find them tasty. No ticks. Mrs. Marvel refuses to allow roosts in the house so we are good.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

nytmare: Motorboating is right out.


Motorboating chickens?

Do you have to use two?
 
martian marvel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bughunter: nytmare: Motorboating is right out.

Motorboating chickens?

Do you have to use two?


Depends on the breed.
 
ehm1217 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No nuzzling and we have to sandpaper eggs?
HOW TO CLEAN CHICKEN EGGS NO WATER
Youtube K1X2omKaV5E
 
