(Yahoo)   The Germans have developed a tank that will outmatch all other tanks. This headline is not a repeat from 1939   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Behold the Panzer Fuhrer!
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Shut up and take mein gelt!
 
fat boy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I know where they could be field tested
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hi!
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Send a few to Ukraine for a test run,

/Slava Ukraine
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That tank looks like Elon Musk designed it.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fat boy: I know where they could be field tested


It'll just get Scholtz'd
 
oldfool
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
An odd sort of math, Panzer division.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Interesting that they increased the size of the gun. I wouldn't think it matters much anymore since anti-armor rounds are nothing more than a metal dart that use kinetic energy rather than a warhead. Or is that just a US thing?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Should have named it the Merkel. Two hits, one stone
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Interesting that they increased the size of the gun. I wouldn't think it matters much anymore since anti-armor rounds are nothing more than a metal dart that use kinetic energy rather than a warhead. Or is that just a US thing?


Longer range
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: [Fark user image 425x283]
Hi!


Just once, try to RTFA.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: [Fark user image image 425x283]
Hi!


FTFA:

The Panther even has the ability to counter so-called "top-attack" munitions, like the American-made Javelin missile...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I didn't choose the Stug life...

The Stug life chose me.

/ it's just too bad that WOT is run by Russians
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Unlike Russia they might actually try to build it to specification.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hopefully, they keep the crew & the ammo fairly separate to avoid "jack in the box" incidents.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: The Dog Ate My Homework: Interesting that they increased the size of the gun. I wouldn't think it matters much anymore since anti-armor rounds are nothing more than a metal dart that use kinetic energy rather than a warhead. Or is that just a US thing?

Longer range


Not to mention that Russian reactive armor is made out of discarded egg cartons...
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why do the embedded links in the article just go to some random other story? What idiot decided to do it that way?
 
realmolo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: [Fark user image 425x283]
Hi!


I'm not a military/weapons guy. But I read an article about that thing, and it kind-of blew my mind.

It's a one-shot disposable tank killer that basically just requires you to point it at something at push a button. Then you throw it away. That's pretty nuts. What's truly nuts is how much automation/computerization it has. You don't really have to aim it. Just get the tank you want to blow up to show up on the screen and pull the trigger. The computers do the rest.

It's a cliche at this point, but a war against a fully-ramped-up modern military would be *really weird* these days. The technology available is crazy.  No country has had to really bust-out the crazy stuff yet. Makes you wonder what is actually available (or could be made available quickly), but the public doesn't know about.
 
bittermang
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I didn't choose the Stug life...

The Stug life chose me.

/ it's just too bad that WOT is run by Russians


WOT pulled all their operations out of Russia

https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2022/04/world-of-tanks-maker-joins-gaming-exodus-from-russia-belarus/?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
To change the oil recommended every 500 km, you have to remove the engine block.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And just in time for Tank War Europa!
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

realmolo: American-Irish eyes: [Fark user image 425x283]
Hi!

I'm not a military/weapons guy. But I read an article about that thing, and it kind-of blew my mind.

It's a one-shot disposable tank killer that basically just requires you to point it at something at push a button. Then you throw it away. That's pretty nuts. What's truly nuts is how much automation/computerization it has. You don't really have to aim it. Just get the tank you want to blow up to show up on the screen and pull the trigger. The computers do the rest.

It's a cliche at this point, but a war against a fully-ramped-up modern military would be *really weird* these days. The technology available is crazy.  No country has had to really bust-out the crazy stuff yet. Makes you wonder what is actually available (or could be made available quickly), but the public doesn't know about.


The launcher also has pretty good IR and magnification so the Ukraine troops have been using it well after they shoot the missile (probably until the batteries run out). This was mentioned several times in the daily war threads when they were first being used.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTA: 'The Panther was one of the best tanks of the war, but was severely hobbled by mechanical and reliability issues'

Isn't that kind of contradictory? Or are there other criteria in judging a tank that outweigh it breaking down? Form follows function they say, and if you can't get it to the battle, what's the point of a better gun or armor or anything else? Not snark, truly curious because my layman's level knowledge of this was that German tanks were better than all the rest put into the field and the quick stats on Kursk shows Russia lost 3 times the tanks (1500) than Germany did (500).
 
Fano
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
MY TANK IS FIGHT
 
comrade
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

realmolo: American-Irish eyes: [Fark user image 425x283]
Hi!

I'm not a military/weapons guy. But I read an article about that thing, and it kind-of blew my mind.

It's a one-shot disposable tank killer that basically just requires you to point it at something at push a button. Then you throw it away. That's pretty nuts. What's truly nuts is how much automation/computerization it has. You don't really have to aim it. Just get the tank you want to blow up to show up on the screen and pull the trigger. The computers do the rest.

It's a cliche at this point, but a war against a fully-ramped-up modern military would be *really weird* these days. The technology available is crazy.  No country has had to really bust-out the crazy stuff yet. Makes you wonder what is actually available (or could be made available quickly), but the public doesn't know about.


it shoots more than once. The launcher is really expensive compared to the missile.
 
realmolo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

rudemix: FTA: 'The Panther was one of the best tanks of the war, but was severely hobbled by mechanical and reliability issues'

Isn't that kind of contradictory? Or are there other criteria in judging a tank that outweigh it breaking down? Form follows function they say, and if you can't get it to the battle, what's the point of a better gun or armor or anything else? Not snark, truly curious because my layman's level knowledge of this was that German tanks were better than all the rest put into the field and the quick stats on Kursk shows Russia lost 3 times the tanks (1500) than Germany did (500).


It's not contradictory. The Panther was great, but it was hard to make and maintain. Once Germany's production capability started to fall apart, they couldn't even make Panthers, much less maintain them.

The same could be said about the *vast majority* of the weapons the US military has. They are rely on very advanced manufacturing facilities, and supply chains. They work great as long as the whole support network is up. But in a real war....who knows. That's why the Air Force is always kinda looking for a cheap, effective, and durable fighter that is easy to make. They want to have a backup for the super-advanced stuff, in case they can't support it anymore. It's also why they don't like drones, because drones *are* that replacement, and the Air Force doesn't want to be replaced.

/seriously, I'm not a military guy. I just end up reading about this stuff sometimes.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

realmolo: rudemix: FTA: 'The Panther was one of the best tanks of the war, but was severely hobbled by mechanical and reliability issues'

Isn't that kind of contradictory? Or are there other criteria in judging a tank that outweigh it breaking down? Form follows function they say, and if you can't get it to the battle, what's the point of a better gun or armor or anything else? Not snark, truly curious because my layman's level knowledge of this was that German tanks were better than all the rest put into the field and the quick stats on Kursk shows Russia lost 3 times the tanks (1500) than Germany did (500).

It's not contradictory. The Panther was great, but it was hard to make and maintain. Once Germany's production capability started to fall apart, they couldn't even make Panthers, much less maintain them.

The same could be said about the *vast majority* of the weapons the US military has. They are rely on very advanced manufacturing facilities, and supply chains. They work great as long as the whole support network is up. But in a real war....who knows. That's why the Air Force is always kinda looking for a cheap, effective, and durable fighter that is easy to make. They want to have a backup for the super-advanced stuff, in case they can't support it anymore. It's also why they don't like drones, because drones *are* that replacement, and the Air Force doesn't want to be replaced.

/seriously, I'm not a military guy. I just end up reading about this stuff sometimes.


Thank you! Appreciate the info!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The KF51, also known as the "Panther," is bristling with new technology, including a larger main gun, a digital computer backbone...

Replacing the previous generation analog computer backbone, which was three Black ladies with slide rules sitting in the back of the tank.
 
ar393
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: To change the oil recommended every 500 km, you have to remove the engine block.


As an Audi and vw (in the past) owner....I sadly laughed at this.

I have some electrical gremlins I still need to figure out in my A4.
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Interesting that they increased the size of the gun. I wouldn't think it matters much anymore since anti-armor rounds are nothing more than a metal dart that use kinetic energy rather than a warhead. Or is that just a US thing?


Bigger gun = more energy = more penetration. Also, since KE rounds lose energy with range (air friction), putting more energy in means you can kill the same target farther away than you could with the old gun. Being able to kill the other guy from farther away than he can shoot back is a good thing (tm).

HEAT rounds, otoh, are dependent on their diameter for penetration. So again, bigger gun = more.
 
Bslim
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
nicepng.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

realmolo: rudemix: FTA: 'The Panther was one of the best tanks of the war, but was severely hobbled by mechanical and reliability issues'

Isn't that kind of contradictory? Or are there other criteria in judging a tank that outweigh it breaking down? Form follows function they say, and if you can't get it to the battle, what's the point of a better gun or armor or anything else? Not snark, truly curious because my layman's level knowledge of this was that German tanks were better than all the rest put into the field and the quick stats on Kursk shows Russia lost 3 times the tanks (1500) than Germany did (500).

It's not contradictory. The Panther was great, but it was hard to make and maintain. Once Germany's production capability started to fall apart, they couldn't even make Panthers, much less maintain them.

The same could be said about the *vast majority* of the weapons the US military has. They are rely on very advanced manufacturing facilities, and supply chains. They work great as long as the whole support network is up. But in a real war....who knows. That's why the Air Force is always kinda looking for a cheap, effective, and durable fighter that is easy to make. They want to have a backup for the super-advanced stuff, in case they can't support it anymore. It's also why they don't like drones, because drones *are* that replacement, and the Air Force doesn't want to be replaced.

/seriously, I'm not a military guy. I just end up reading about this stuff sometimes.


One of the main reasons Germany lost WW2 was this very inability to maintain their manufacturing base.  They were surrounded on all sides by enemies and consumed all their tank-making resources.  The US wouldn't have this problem.  It's too big to surround and has insane amounts of internal resources.  US military doctrine is very much aware of the resource/encirclement issue which defeated the Germans.  It's not just hand-waving, "oh we'll be fine."
 
I'm an excellent driver [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Successful tank battles require you to lure the enemy to a battlefield suitable for tank engagements.  You can see in Ukraine the relatively flat and open expanses lend themselves to heavy armor, but apart from sophisticated anti-tank missiles, things that will defeat a tank are;

1. Thick woods or trees.
2. Deep mud or soft ground.
3. Rocky terrain.
4. Deep river crossings.
5. Deep snow.

If you can get any of those natural barriers on your side, the advantage of the modern tank can be compromised.  The sophistication and ease of use of today's anti-tank weapons should also make you reconsider a career as a tanker.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

foo monkey: realmolo: rudemix: FTA: 'The Panther was one of the best tanks of the war, but was severely hobbled by mechanical and reliability issues'

Isn't that kind of contradictory? Or are there other criteria in judging a tank that outweigh it breaking down? Form follows function they say, and if you can't get it to the battle, what's the point of a better gun or armor or anything else? Not snark, truly curious because my layman's level knowledge of this was that German tanks were better than all the rest put into the field and the quick stats on Kursk shows Russia lost 3 times the tanks (1500) than Germany did (500).

It's not contradictory. The Panther was great, but it was hard to make and maintain. Once Germany's production capability started to fall apart, they couldn't even make Panthers, much less maintain them.

The same could be said about the *vast majority* of the weapons the US military has. They are rely on very advanced manufacturing facilities, and supply chains. They work great as long as the whole support network is up. But in a real war....who knows. That's why the Air Force is always kinda looking for a cheap, effective, and durable fighter that is easy to make. They want to have a backup for the super-advanced stuff, in case they can't support it anymore. It's also why they don't like drones, because drones *are* that replacement, and the Air Force doesn't want to be replaced.

/seriously, I'm not a military guy. I just end up reading about this stuff sometimes.

One of the main reasons Germany lost WW2 was this very inability to maintain their manufacturing base.  They were surrounded on all sides by enemies and consumed all their tank-making resources.  The US wouldn't have this problem.  It's too big to surround and has insane amounts of internal resources.  US military doctrine is very much aware of the resource/encirclement issue which defeated the Germans.  It's not just hand-waving, "oh we'll be fine."


The Tank Channel has many videos on all the WW2 German Tanks.  I've lost a lot of time to this channel.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

foo monkey: realmolo: rudemix: FTA: 'The Panther was one of the best tanks of the war, but was severely hobbled by mechanical and reliability issues'

Isn't that kind of contradictory? Or are there other criteria in judging a tank that outweigh it breaking down? Form follows function they say, and if you can't get it to the battle, what's the point of a better gun or armor or anything else? Not snark, truly curious because my layman's level knowledge of this was that German tanks were better than all the rest put into the field and the quick stats on Kursk shows Russia lost 3 times the tanks (1500) than Germany did (500).

It's not contradictory. The Panther was great, but it was hard to make and maintain. Once Germany's production capability started to fall apart, they couldn't even make Panthers, much less maintain them.

The same could be said about the *vast majority* of the weapons the US military has. They are rely on very advanced manufacturing facilities, and supply chains. They work great as long as the whole support network is up. But in a real war....who knows. That's why the Air Force is always kinda looking for a cheap, effective, and durable fighter that is easy to make. They want to have a backup for the super-advanced stuff, in case they can't support it anymore. It's also why they don't like drones, because drones *are* that replacement, and the Air Force doesn't want to be replaced.

/seriously, I'm not a military guy. I just end up reading about this stuff sometimes.

One of the main reasons Germany lost WW2 was this very inability to maintain their manufacturing base.  They were surrounded on all sides by enemies and consumed all their tank-making resources.  The US wouldn't have this problem.  It's too big to surround and has insane amounts of internal resources.  US military doctrine is very much aware of the resource/encirclement issue which defeated the Germans.  It's not just hand-waving, "oh we'll be fine."


Incorrect. German arms manufacturing in 1944 was the highest of all the previous years of war.

The real problem was lack of oil. In fact, because of lack of oil, they never really had any chance at all.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Loaded with tech.  Just wait for windows to force a reboot to apply an update mid battle.
 
Watubi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rudemix: FTA: 'The Panther was one of the best tanks of the war, but was severely hobbled by mechanical and reliability issues'

Isn't that kind of contradictory? Or are there other criteria in judging a tank that outweigh it breaking down? Form follows function they say, and if you can't get it to the battle, what's the point of a better gun or armor or anything else? Not snark, truly curious because my layman's level knowledge of this was that German tanks were better than all the rest put into the field and the quick stats on Kursk shows Russia lost 3 times the tanks (1500) than Germany did (500).


Here's one way to find out.  Find any WWII tanker (American, German or otherwise) and ask them if they'd rather go into battle inside a Sherman (or any type of American armor) or Panther.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: foo monkey: realmolo: rudemix: FTA: 'The Panther was one of the best tanks of the war, but was severely hobbled by mechanical and reliability issues'

Isn't that kind of contradictory? Or are there other criteria in judging a tank that outweigh it breaking down? Form follows function they say, and if you can't get it to the battle, what's the point of a better gun or armor or anything else? Not snark, truly curious because my layman's level knowledge of this was that German tanks were better than all the rest put into the field and the quick stats on Kursk shows Russia lost 3 times the tanks (1500) than Germany did (500).

It's not contradictory. The Panther was great, but it was hard to make and maintain. Once Germany's production capability started to fall apart, they couldn't even make Panthers, much less maintain them.

The same could be said about the *vast majority* of the weapons the US military has. They are rely on very advanced manufacturing facilities, and supply chains. They work great as long as the whole support network is up. But in a real war....who knows. That's why the Air Force is always kinda looking for a cheap, effective, and durable fighter that is easy to make. They want to have a backup for the super-advanced stuff, in case they can't support it anymore. It's also why they don't like drones, because drones *are* that replacement, and the Air Force doesn't want to be replaced.

/seriously, I'm not a military guy. I just end up reading about this stuff sometimes.

One of the main reasons Germany lost WW2 was this very inability to maintain their manufacturing base.  They were surrounded on all sides by enemies and consumed all their tank-making resources.  The US wouldn't have this problem.  It's too big to surround and has insane amounts of internal resources.  US military doctrine is very much aware of the resource/encirclement issue which defeated the Germans.  It's not just hand-waving, "oh we'll be fine."

Incorrect. German arms manufactu ...


Excellent point.  You don't need oil to maintain your manufacturing base.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rudemix: FTA: 'The Panther was one of the best tanks of the war, but was severely hobbled by mechanical and reliability issues'

Isn't that kind of contradictory? Or are there other criteria in judging a tank that outweigh it breaking down? Form follows function they say, and if you can't get it to the battle, what's the point of a better gun or armor or anything else? Not snark, truly curious because my layman's level knowledge of this was that German tanks were better than all the rest put into the field and the quick stats on Kursk shows Russia lost 3 times the tanks (1500) than Germany did (500).


Kind of like the superb machine guns Imperial Japan had in WWII.

But they could only build a handful of them at a time.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: Loaded with tech.  Just wait for windows to force a reboot to apply an update mid battle.


Nah it's 200 Raspberry Pi's running Raspberry Pi OS.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 minute ago  

American-Irish eyes: [Fark user image 425x283]
Hi!


"The Panther even has the ability to counter so-called 'top-attack' munitions, like the American-made Javelin missile, that are decimating Putin's army in Ukraine."

Bye!
 
realmolo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Clash City Farker: foo monkey: realmolo: rudemix: FTA: 'The Panther was one of the best tanks of the war, but was severely hobbled by mechanical and reliability issues'

Isn't that kind of contradictory? Or are there other criteria in judging a tank that outweigh it breaking down? Form follows function they say, and if you can't get it to the battle, what's the point of a better gun or armor or anything else? Not snark, truly curious because my layman's level knowledge of this was that German tanks were better than all the rest put into the field and the quick stats on Kursk shows Russia lost 3 times the tanks (1500) than Germany did (500).

It's not contradictory. The Panther was great, but it was hard to make and maintain. Once Germany's production capability started to fall apart, they couldn't even make Panthers, much less maintain them.

The same could be said about the *vast majority* of the weapons the US military has. They are rely on very advanced manufacturing facilities, and supply chains. They work great as long as the whole support network is up. But in a real war....who knows. That's why the Air Force is always kinda looking for a cheap, effective, and durable fighter that is easy to make. They want to have a backup for the super-advanced stuff, in case they can't support it anymore. It's also why they don't like drones, because drones *are* that replacement, and the Air Force doesn't want to be replaced.

/seriously, I'm not a military guy. I just end up reading about this stuff sometimes.

One of the main reasons Germany lost WW2 was this very inability to maintain their manufacturing base.  They were surrounded on all sides by enemies and consumed all their tank-making resources.  The US wouldn't have this problem.  It's too big to surround and has insane amounts of internal resources.  US military doctrine is very much aware of the resource/encirclement issue which defeated the Germans.  It's not just hand-waving, "oh we'll be fine."

Incorrect. German arms manufactu ...


Yeah, that's true. Oil was the fundamental problem. It...always is. It's easy to forget how oil is, literally, the foundation of our entire modern society.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

foo monkey: The KF51, also known as the "Panther," is bristling with new technology, including a larger main gun, a digital computer backbone...

Replacing the previous generation analog computer backbone, which was three Black ladies with slide rules sitting in the back of the tank.


In a Panzer? Probably not.
 
