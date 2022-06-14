 Skip to content
(Kyodo News)   Japan passes bill to make online insults punishable by jail time but those guys are all assholes anyhow🖕   (english.kyodonews.net) divider line
Morning Horsefarts
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Okay but can we get rid of the censorship bars on porn now?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
From the article,

The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and others have opposed the revision, arguing that it could stifle legitimate criticism of politicians and public officials.

That's exactly what will happen.  I'd bet money on it.  Any law that can be abused by people in positions of authority WILL be abused.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Because nothing bad ever happens when speech is policed.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yeah well Fark 'em with a 棒.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
no more Baka! for you
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Seeing that you can buy used school girl panties in vending machines in Japan I am not sure what they would consider offensive.
 
