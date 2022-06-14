 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Toronto Star)   Beaverton school on lockdown due to active... bears?   (thestar.com) divider line
23
    More: Amusing, Non-commercial, Non-commercial educational, Beaverton school, place protocol, According to Jim, wild animal, Place order, Shelter in place  
•       •       •

395 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jun 2022 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes, Beaverton. Just a few miles from Balsover.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like Bearton...amirite?
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went on a cruise once that had a big group of active bears.  Very polite guys, all things considered.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much better than active beavers, since they're frowned upon at schools.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: I went on a cruise once that had a big group of active bears.  Very polite guys, all things considered.


That's because "bear" is just short for "teddy bear."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's weird.  I;m here in Oregon, a hop and a skip away from Beaverton, and a community called Durham close by.  The only thing that tipped it was the time they referenced in the story is still around an hour away.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
link is broken. is this Oregon? was going to get a gyro but could do without a bear mauling and we all know bears love gyros.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size

It's under control
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ward weren't you a little hard in the Beaver last night?

/cue porn musik
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hey, they have the right to bear arms.
 
JRoo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If bears are outlawed, only outlaws will have bears.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

chucknasty: link is broken. is this Oregon? was going to get a gyro but could do without a bear mauling and we all know bears love gyros.


We don't need another gyro.


It's in Canada somewhere down East.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: That's weird.  I;m here in Oregon, a hop and a skip away from Beaverton, and a community called Durham close by.  The only thing that tipped it was the time they referenced in the story is still around an hour away.


I first thought it was here as well, but 1) I would have received a phone call from BSD and 2) that whole "Canadian flag in the photo" thing.

/We're close enough to Forest Park that bears, bobcats or coyotes on campus would not surprise me at all. We often hear coyotes at night and have seen bobcats in the neighborhood a few times.
//Makes for amusing NextDoor freakouts and rants from the neighbors... "someone needs to collar their really large cat!!!"
 
ShiniSenko [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This gave me an adrenaline rush that I didn't need, my daughter goes to school in Beaverton. Was very confused as to why the name of the district was wrong. And as to why I wasn't notified by the school. Also, thanks to my caucacity, I totally would have gone down and shooed the bear off.
 
Happy Little Narwhale
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Jesus, first they try and break up a drag queen event, now they're freaking out about guys just minding their own business on campus.  I tell you, these Republicans are just... what's that?  Oh those kinds of bears.  My bad, never mind.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Beaverton school on lockdown over active... bears?

I can't begin to describe all the puns snubmitter missed with this headline I wouldn't have been so cattish rishing the headline if you'd only scratched the surface or clawing desperately YARNING for a green light so you can sit on the keyboard and lick your own 🥜
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Heh.  I broke the dam.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We had a bear living behind our shed last fall and into winter. I confronted it on the deck, jumped, yelled, and lunged at it. He ran away. GirlFriendFitzsimmons lunged at it with a shovel when confronted in the yard. Fish, Wildlife, and Parks declined to act due to fruit trees on the property. So, we carried bear spray and used caution, made noise, and hoped for the best until he went to hibernate.

He returned this spring and it's all different. Now he doesn't even look up when we walk past, and we don't bother with the spray. We see him a few times a month and it's just like with the deer. Slight nod, and on your way.

I'm not cutting down the trees, and the bear isn't leaving.

We did get a bear resistant garbage bin.
 
goodncold
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: We had a bear living behind our shed last fall and into winter. I confronted it on the deck, jumped, yelled, and lunged at it. He ran away. GirlFriendFitzsimmons lunged at it with a shovel when confronted in the yard. Fish, Wildlife, and Parks declined to act due to fruit trees on the property. So, we carried bear spray and used caution, made noise, and hoped for the best until he went to hibernate.

He returned this spring and it's all different. Now he doesn't even look up when we walk past, and we don't bother with the spray. We see him a few times a month and it's just like with the deer. Slight nod, and on your way.

I'm not cutting down the trees, and the bear isn't leaving.

We did get a bear resistant garbage bin.


I hear if you shave off all your body hair they go away.  Apparently they aren't into the smooth look.
 
goodncold
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

goodncold: CFitzsimmons: We had a bear living behind our shed last fall and into winter. I confronted it on the deck, jumped, yelled, and lunged at it. He ran away. GirlFriendFitzsimmons lunged at it with a shovel when confronted in the yard. Fish, Wildlife, and Parks declined to act due to fruit trees on the property. So, we carried bear spray and used caution, made noise, and hoped for the best until he went to hibernate.

He returned this spring and it's all different. Now he doesn't even look up when we walk past, and we don't bother with the spray. We see him a few times a month and it's just like with the deer. Slight nod, and on your way.

I'm not cutting down the trees, and the bear isn't leaving.

We did get a bear resistant garbage bin.

I hear if you shave off all your body hair they go away.  Apparently they aren't into the smooth look.


I should warn you though that the cougars will start to hang about and they aren't much better.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.