(NBC Chicago) Video "Wow, I just had the weirdest dream. I was behind the wheel of a stolen SUV in downtown Chicago, the cops were chasing me as I drove down the sidewalk, and then I crashed into a fire hydrant & the cops dragged me out." Narrator: But it WASN'T a dream   (nbcchicago.com) divider line
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched the video. I must be the one dreaming because he was not shot.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That was the slowest getaway ever.
 
Bslim
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I demand the man be released immediately, as he's *someone who just took the car* the real culprit is the driver, she should be charged with the robbery.
 
RickTheVote
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Queue the Fark outrage that they didn't take it easier on this guy.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Professionalism in the CPD? Why not.
 
Bslim
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RickTheVote: Queue the Fark outrage that they didn't take it easier on this guy.


Fark is now demanding that victims of car theft be charged with the crime. I was repeatedly told of this new policy in the last thread, carja..err *people who drive off with cars* thread.
 
SolomonKing [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I dreamed a dream in times gone by
When hope was high and life worth living
I dreamed, that love would never die
I dreamed that God would be forgiving
Then I was young and unafraid
And dreams were made and used and wasted
There was no ransom to be paid
No song unsung, no wine untasted

But the tigers come at night
With their voices soft as thunder
As they tear your hope apart
As they turn your dream to shame
He slept a summer by my side
He filled my days with endless wonder
He took my childhood in his stride
But he was gone when autumn came
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Every time I see videos of people surrounding a car and wanting to stop them from leaving, they never just pull out a multi-tool and yank the valve stems out of the frigging tires? Hell, just give all a good cut from your average dollar store snap-off knife and be done with it.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Every time I see videos of people surrounding a car and wanting to stop them from leaving, they never just pull out a multi-tool and yank the valve stems out of the frigging tires? Hell, just give all a good cut from your average dollar store snap-off knife and be done with it.


I did not get the impression that the driver would care if the truck had flat tires.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Was the SUV running the whole time?

Or were the keys in the ignition when the perp stole it?
 
gonegirl
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I dreamed I stole an SUV

In my Maidenform bra
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Fark user image image 425x336]


I was just thinking: another victim of the Ambien walrus??
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bucket_pup: Every time I see videos of people surrounding a car and wanting to stop them from leaving, they never just pull out a multi-tool and yank the valve stems out of the frigging tires? Hell, just give all a good cut from your average dollar store snap-off knife and be done with it.


Having installed a few thousand tires in my younger days i have to ask:  Have you ever tried cutting a valve stem?  They aren't anywhere near as easy to cut as you think they are.
 
