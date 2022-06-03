 Skip to content
(The Hollywood Reporter)   Netflix orders a real-life 'Squid Game' reality competition series. The winner gets a record $4.56 million cash prize. The losers get stock in Netflix   (hollywoodreporter.com) divider line
34
•       •       •

34 Comments     (+0 »)
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A real life squid game!!!! Except you know, not a real life squid game.
 
darkmayo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even without people dying.. Squid Game is not something we should be emulating in real life.

/on the other hand, Crab Game is fantastic.
 
T.rex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought stock in Netflix last week as the price was approaching the lowest its ever been and i figured "well, it probably won't get worse than this..."    It did.
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IT WASN'T A F*CKING INSTRUCTION MANUAL
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the first person they kill is Mr Beast
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't some YouTuber literally do this already?
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bravo, subby. Bra-f*cking-vo!
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyperbolic Hyperbole: IT WASN'T A F*CKING INSTRUCTION MANUAL


I had a really morbid thought about a game show for mass shooters...
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since, presumably, there will be legally sanctioned murders, I'm guessing it will be, like most things, shot in Texas.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While the stakes won't be life or death....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummm.

So Netflix is gonna be killing people?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even without the executions, Squid Game is messed up.   There will definitely be a few rounds where you have to betray everyone else.

Wonder how scripted it will be.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ringshadow: Ummm.

So Netflix is gonna be killing people?


How soon until we are at the Schwarzenegger movie,  Running Man?

Are you not entertained?
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, haven't we done this already?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Heck with Squid Game bring back Legends of the Hidden Temple.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a gameshow. They made a gameshow. It has nothing to do with 'Squid Game' except that it will try to capitalize on it's popularity.

Nobody will die. Meh.

You might as well watch professional sports where people risk their life to win money too
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They explained the "squid game" rules twice and the second time felt like a test-audience-motivated late addition because no one in the audience could follow the first explanation, and I still don't get it. It seems like something born of a fairly bad Calvinball match.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

T.rex: I bought stock in Netflix last week as the price was approaching the lowest its ever been and i figured "well, it probably won't get worse than this..."    It did.


Yeah, they look to be in trouble.  They're getting pretty beat up by the other streaming services.  They made a gamble that they could make better content, and have failed pretty miserably...best of luck to your investment though.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least they sort of have an excuse for the requisite "5 minutes of personal backstory for every 10 seconds of game" thing that has taken over gameshows in the US.
Now here's Jennifer up to run the obstacle course. But how did Jennifer get here? Well, you see, Jennifer was abandoned by her parents. She grew up in orphanage *3 minutes later* ...after a series of surgeries she's *4 minutes later* ...and that's who she has in the crowd for her tonight. We'll see if she can clear the first hurdle now...
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ringshadow: Heck with Squid Game bring back Legends of the Hidden Temple.


They did.  It flopped.

https://tvline.com/2022/06/03/legends-of-the-hidden-temple-cancelled-cw-reboot-season-2/
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Uzzah: Ringshadow: Heck with Squid Game bring back Legends of the Hidden Temple.

They did.  It flopped.

https://tvline.com/2022/06/03/legends-of-the-hidden-temple-cancelled-cw-reboot-season-2/


Well THAT sucks.
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Uzzah: Ringshadow: Heck with Squid Game bring back Legends of the Hidden Temple.

They did.  It flopped.

https://tvline.com/2022/06/03/legends-of-the-hidden-temple-cancelled-cw-reboot-season-2/

The CW


I think I found the source of the problem.

/watching that documentary "The Orange Years" was eye opening on what went on at Nick to get it that good
//and how quick they spoiled it
///Dora and SpongeBob were a mistake
 
Endus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

darkmayo: Even without people dying.. Squid Game is not something we should be emulating in real life.


Weirdly, most big gameshows these days already do emulate it.  Or rather, they're what Squid Game is satirizing, directly.

Used to be you'd hear about people winning tens of thousands of dollars and they'd be excited about the massive vacation they were gonna take all their family on, or the awesome boat or sports car they'd buy and enjoy.

Today, it's winning north of a hundred grand and getting excited about "paying off student loans" or "sending my kids to college" or "paying off my parents' mortgage".  Everyone's so deep underwater and drowning that the game show winnings just let you surface and grab another gulp of air, but still leave you treading water.  You get a few exceptions, but a lot of these shows today love dangling million-dollar prize potentials that practically never get awarded, and anything short of the seven figures is just staving off the worst a while longer more than anything else.

It's depressing as hell listening to contestants on most game shows when they get to the "what're you gonna do with the winnings" questions.  Squid Game just takes that a small step further.  This new Netflix show isn't that functionally different from Who Wants To Be A Millionaire or Beat Shazam or the rest.  The biggest difference is it's directly antagonistic between competitors and only one's gonna win anything.
 
T.rex
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: T.rex: I bought stock in Netflix last week as the price was approaching the lowest its ever been and i figured "well, it probably won't get worse than this..."    It did.

Yeah, they look to be in trouble.  They're getting pretty beat up by the other streaming services.  They made a gamble that they could make better content, and have failed pretty miserably...best of luck to your investment though.


I mean... look at their tentpole properties.... I mean, yeah, Stranger Things is well made, but it cost 30 million an episode!  It BETTER be decent.   Thats probably the most expensive show in TV history.  Game of Thrones was only HALF that.

Thats too much money to be spending on a single show.   When Netflix was a newcomer, they were licensing all the studio's content.   Now... the studios all have their own apps.  Netflix must continue to produce, but the bean counters have to be smart on what they are spending.
 
fark yews
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Kuroshin: Didn't some YouTuber literally do this already?


well the article states that.  I watched it just now.  it is the most well done YouTube video I have ever seen that seems to have only been made for YouTube.  like wow!
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Squid Game illustrated what happens when one person has an obscene amount of money - they go corrupt and do psycho stuff for selfish reasons.

/Suffer no billionaire to live.  Save their life and tax them into normalcy.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The big surprise is when the contestants learn that it is a real life Squid Game.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
$456,000 Squid Game In Real Life!
Youtube 0e3GPea1Tyg



It's been done.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fark yews: Kuroshin: Didn't some YouTuber literally do this already?

well the article states that.  I watched it just now.  it is the most well done YouTube video I have ever seen that seems to have only been made for YouTube.  like wow!


You violated one of the oldest Fark rules: You RTFA

For shame!
 
evilmousse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
sites.psu.eduView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Netflix should have kept the money to give to the Markles for more content.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, maybe some truly obsessed fan will stalk and kill the losers so it becomes more authentic.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

T.rex: Tarl3k: T.rex: I bought stock in Netflix last week as the price was approaching the lowest its ever been and i figured "well, it probably won't get worse than this..."    It did.

Yeah, they look to be in trouble.  They're getting pretty beat up by the other streaming services.  They made a gamble that they could make better content, and have failed pretty miserably...best of luck to your investment though.

I mean... look at their tentpole properties.... I mean, yeah, Stranger Things is well made, but it cost 30 million an episode!  It BETTER be decent.   Thats probably the most expensive show in TV history.  Game of Thrones was only HALF that.

Thats too much money to be spending on a single show.   When Netflix was a newcomer, they were licensing all the studio's content.   Now... the studios all have their own apps.  Netflix must continue to produce, but the bean counters have to be smart on what they are spending.


Yup, they've been bleeding money to get market share, and then squandered that by making a bunch of terrible shows.  I ended my subscription back in '19, and haven't regretted it for one second.  I can't think of a show that I miss from Netflix.  Stranger Things wasn't really my jam, and nothing else they've done has caught my eye either.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

