 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Long time radio host and longer time TFer has a new show covering the newest underground alternative music. Hear what you won't hear on commercial radio on pastFORWARD presents: The Sonic Supernova #001. Starts @ 3:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
38
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, KUCI FCC Public Files, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine  
•       •       •

129 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 14 Jun 2022 at 2:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, looks like I'm missing the England vs Hungary match then.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waiting...

Anticipating...
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will there be a video or other playlist? Can't listen during that time slot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nesher: Will there be a video or other playlist? Can't listen during that time slot.


other playlist, yes.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like laundry day is getting bumped.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool!!
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long is the show on for? 1 hour, 2 hours?
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ham Sandvich: How long is the show on for? 1 hour, 2 hours?


Station schedule shows two hours.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"newest underground alternative music"

Oh fark, I woke up in 1993 again, didn't I?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: Ham Sandvich: How long is the show on for? 1 hour, 2 hours?

Station schedule shows two hours.


yes, two hours. they have the wrong dj name on the show though. i'm on them to correct it.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: "newest underground alternative music"

Oh fark, I woke up in 1993 again, didn't I?


maybe. maybe not. i guess you'll have to tune in in about half an hour and find out.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
England vs Hungary on mute
 
nucal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I must be seeing double today - and that's a good thing!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
*waves femur*
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mor neu muzak? These summer debutesdays are gonna be epic!
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: *waves femur*


Yours or someone else's?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Boom!
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
lmao I've been sitting here listening for a while and my initial thought was WTF is with all the reverb? every song sounds like it was recorded in an empty train tunnel.

I had two windows open and playing. hahaha
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Farking love this record
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is most certainly the standout from Hatchie's new album.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ground floor! WOOOO!!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have a dumb question. Are you broadcasting live? Or this pre-recorded and then aired?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rev.K: I have a dumb question. Are you broadcasting live? Or this pre-recorded and then aired?


live.
 
LungfishSally
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Thumbs up loving in this office.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: live.


Cool!! I thought that was the case.

Loving the show so far!!
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is this where we come to see the new 'Guitars Gone Wild,' episodes?

Girls gone wild wasn't about music at all.  I was really disappointed.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was really surprised at how much I liked the Deanna Petcoff track.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rev.K: socalnewwaver: live.

Cool!! I thought that was the case.

Loving the show so far!!


ty ty ty. so glad they turned me loose with a new music show.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: ty ty ty. so glad they turned me loose with a new music show.


I like your definition of "new music" in that it has a definition.

On my show, "new music" means anything I haven't heard before. LOL.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This new dream syndicate?
Sounds more English than valley now
Still good
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Got a Slambovian vibe here.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: This new dream syndicate?


yes
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This song is awesome.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rev.K: This song is awesome.


Dream Syndicate? or Kurt Vile?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

socalnewwaver: Rev.K: This song is awesome.

Dream Syndicate? or Kurt Vile?


The one prior to the one that is playing now.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.