(Hindustan Times)   Man arrested for failing to honor a suicide pact. Wait, those things are legally binding?   (hindustantimes.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shocked at her paramour's betrayal, the woman, who knew how to swim, swam out of river

Presumably the man, on the other hand, did NOT know how to swim, so why would he be the one arrested for "attempt to murder" if he was the only one in danger?

/That said, a case could be made for "he had it comin'"
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yes my true love!! Let's do this and be together forever!! You go first!!"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I mean....they are both still alive. Sounds like a wash to me.....
 
GalFisk
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I mean....they are both still alive. Sounds like a wash to me.....


Or at least a bath.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I don't know how the law works in India, but I imagine that if you have a suicide pact with someone, and you don't go through with it, you have some liability for essentially encouraging them to cause harm to themselves.

I mean the same liability exists even if you do kill yourself, but I imagine it is a bit hard to enforce.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

GalFisk: iheartscotch: I mean....they are both still alive. Sounds like a wash to me.....

Or at least a bath.


Depends on the river.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They are in India, apparently.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
an FIR has been lodged

No idea what an FIR lodge is. Unless...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So she chickened out, too.  The charge is mutual survival.  The court orders that they marry each other....A life sentence.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"You build your bonfire and we will build our gallows next to it. You may carry out your tradition and we will carry out ours."
 
Eravior
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"As per the woman, she jumped into the river first but her paramour did not follow her. The woman then swam back to the river bank somehow."

"Shocked at her paramour's betrayal, the woman, who knew how to swim, swam out of river."

And so, the mystery of how she swam out of the river has been solved.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: So she chickened out, too.  The charge is mutual survival.  The court orders that they marry each other....A life sentence.


Yeah, but then she's going to get fat and nag him to death, so it's only fair if she has to jump on the funeral pyre when he eventually succumbs.

I mean seriously, she jumped, he didn't. The poor guy has already lost every argument they'll ever have. Hell, it was probably her idea to begin with.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If the woman who made you want to kill yourself is still alive maybe jail is the best place for you
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: GalFisk: iheartscotch: I mean....they are both still alive. Sounds like a wash to me.....

Or at least a bath.

Depends on the river.


Fun Fact: male Gharials (crocodile with the long mouth and big snoot on the end) can get 6 meters (19 ft 8 in) long.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
buntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So when people jump off bridges to commit suicide, is the intention to drown? If it's not the fall that kills them then why not just wade into the water instead of jumping?

I never understood if George Bailey wanted to kill himself by jumping, and then he actually swan dives into the same river to save Clarence, what was the point of the jump in the first place?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When the woman returned back to Prayagraj on May 18, they fought over the issue.

Chandu then promised to marry her, after divorcing his wife. However, he was reluctant.

After many fights over the issue, the duo finally decided to die by suicide.

After all that, you trusted the guy to take the plunge with you? Like I always say, caveat emptor when it comes to suicide pacts.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

buntz: So when people jump off bridges to commit suicide, is the intention to drown? If it's not the fall that kills them then why not just wade into the water instead of jumping?

I never understood if George Bailey wanted to kill himself by jumping, and then he actually swan dives into the same river to save Clarence, what was the point of the jump in the first place?


Drama.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
India is a strange place.
 
Mock26
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
jacksonfreepress.media.clients.ellingtoncms.comView Full Size


Was it the Tallahatchie Bridge?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

buntz: So when people jump off bridges to commit suicide, is the intention to drown? If it's not the fall that kills them then why not just wade into the water instead of jumping?

I never understood if George Bailey wanted to kill himself by jumping, and then he actually swan dives into the same river to save Clarence, what was the point of the jump in the first place?


I don't know, but my guess is that if you just waded into the water, a panic would set in and you'd reflexively bring yourself to the surface. If you've fallen a long distance, you'll be far submerged and stunned, and probably with a lot of injuries that make it hard to swim.

I guess you can wade in with some weights and chains. This is probably done sometimes.

OK, I want to stop thinking about this now, thanks.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: buntz: So when people jump off bridges to commit suicide, is the intention to drown? If it's not the fall that kills them then why not just wade into the water instead of jumping?

I never understood if George Bailey wanted to kill himself by jumping, and then he actually swan dives into the same river to save Clarence, what was the point of the jump in the first place?

I don't know, but my guess is that if you just waded into the water, a panic would set in and you'd reflexively bring yourself to the surface. If you've fallen a long distance, you'll be far submerged and stunned, and probably with a lot of injuries that make it hard to swim.

I guess you can wade in with some weights and chains. This is probably done sometimes.

OK, I want to stop thinking about this now, thanks.


The classic cartoon version is to tied yourself to a rock or a safe or something else heavy.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Wait. You mean on three, or jump right after three?"
 
Mock26
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

buntz: So when people jump off bridges to commit suicide, is the intention to drown? If it's not the fall that kills them then why not just wade into the water instead of jumping?

I never understood if George Bailey wanted to kill himself by jumping, and then he actually swan dives into the same river to save Clarence, what was the point of the jump in the first place?


For the Golden Gate Bridge the height usually results in broken bones and if the person swims they are unable to do so and drown. But, some have been known to recant post impact and are able to swim well/long enough to be rescued.
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I wonder if he assisted her. Gave her a little push.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

buntz: So when people jump off bridges to commit suicide, is the intention to drown? If it's not the fall that kills them then why not just wade into the water instead of jumping?



That was more or less my question upon reading the article -- like, she was clearly fine (physically).  This is the bridge in question:
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


While it's not super tall, it's also not nothing (those are dump trucks driving across).  Reading online, it gives the height from underside to water at just shy of 60ft, so maybe add another 8-10 up to the railing?  I mean, a 70 foot belly flop isn't nothing, even if it is water.  Maybe they thought it'd knock them unconscious.  Voluntarily drowning yourself with nothing physically restraining you has got to be really really hard to do mentally.

Sidebar -- people commit suicide by jumping off of the bridge on 95 between ME and NH periodically, except the horror show is that it's high enough to cause serious physical injury but not high enough to guarantee death on impact.  I'm just imagining slamming into the water and ending up with damaged organs, dislocated limbs, but still conscious until you drown because you can't swim anymore -- or if the police are watching you maybe you get rescued from the water (happened a few years ago). That is probably the worst choice for a jump.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Like a lawyer that's into bondage...
 
FarkerinCheif
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I SWEAR TO VISHNU. NOT AGAIN WITH THIS BULLSH*T, CHANDU.
 
ypsifly
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A river in India?  She's not dead...yet.
 
algman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
$10,000 fine for both. Next.
</Night Court>
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: GalFisk: iheartscotch: I mean....they are both still alive. Sounds like a wash to me.....

Or at least a bath.

Depends on the river.


More than likely the polluted water will kill them if the fall didn't.  Only problem is the water will do it much slower.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Thinks me
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ironically, his betrayal saved her life.
 
buntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: I'm just imagining slamming into the water and ending up with damaged organs, dislocated limbs, but still conscious until you drown because you can't swim anymore -- or if the police are watching you maybe you get rescued from the water (happened a few years ago). That is probably the worst choice for a jump.


Well that's just it, if you're going to do it, why do it so that you suffer? I admit this is a creepy conversation to be having anywhere but it just seems like the worst way to do it!!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 minute ago  

buntz: New Rising Sun: I'm just imagining slamming into the water and ending up with damaged organs, dislocated limbs, but still conscious until you drown because you can't swim anymore -- or if the police are watching you maybe you get rescued from the water (happened a few years ago). That is probably the worst choice for a jump.

Well that's just it, if you're going to do it, why do it so that you suffer? I admit this is a creepy conversation to be having anywhere but it just seems like the worst way to do it!!


With that particular bridge (Piscataqua River Bridge), I would guess people think it's going to kill them.  It's the tallest bridge around coontil the Tobin, I'm guessing), and I'm sure standing on the railing looking down at the water you think "yup, that'll do it", and just don't realize the ability of the body to short-term survive some pretty nasty stuff.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mock26: [jacksonfreepress.media.clients.ellingtoncms.com image 654x481]

Was it the Tallahatchie Bridge?


Maybe it was Le Pont De La Garonne...
Joe Dassin - Marie Jeanne
Youtube ES1jqdqTaso
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

