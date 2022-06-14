 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Japan to make commenting in the Pol tab punishable by up to 1 year in jail   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
52
    More: Scary, Japan's parliament, Hate speech, new legislation, Broadsheet, Insult, Defamation, Statutory law, Japan Times  
•       •       •

52 Comments     (+0 »)
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, trolls are going to spend a year in a windowless room eating crappy food and wasting all day without going anywhere.  Will they know?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel Fark jailed, which I'm sure is one hundred times worse than Japanese jail.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coffeetime: So, trolls are going to spend a year in a windowless room eating crappy food and wasting all day without going anywhere.  Will they know?


For many of them, this may improve their standard of living and diet.

It also may teach them about "finding out" if they engage in trollish behavior towards other inmates.

Still, defining what is an insult online is likely to be very difficult, and I wonder if they would apply the law extraterritoriality.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bill will be re-examined in three years to determine its effect on society.

[DIABOLICAL LAUGHTER]
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poltab?   How about the poltabbers that pollute the main tab
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Poltab?   How about the poltabbers that pollute the main tab


maga
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is still an "insult" if the person actually is a lardassed uggo with shiat for brains?
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
que taking offense at whatever you want...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now just make AGW illegal, and we'll have all our problems sorted out.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note: Insults but not lies.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was punished by 1 year in your mom.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Poltab?   How about the poltabbers that pollute the main tab


Maybe you shouldn't be so apathetic, then it wouldn't bother you.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I was punished by 1 year in your mom.


I see you were able to follow the trail of used condoms to safety
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: functionisalwaystaken: Poltab?   How about the poltabbers that pollute the main tab

Maybe you shouldn't be so apathetic, then it wouldn't bother you.


Boy, that was on cue!
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if the troll is underage?
Are they jail bait for people in jail?
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: The bill will be re-examined in three years to determine its effect on society.

[DIABOLICAL LAUGHTER]


If such a law existed in the US after three years half the damn country would be in prison.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks a lot, Dlew.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: That will be the policy here soon...


Don't say *whatever bothers Republicans* is already law in Texas and Florida.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby is a dweeb and his mom is a slut.
Come at me Japan.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ちくしょ〜
 
valkore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your actions have brought great shame and dishonor upon your family. You are hereby ordered to commit virtual seppuku.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Ironically, the above site is now dead.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'all sound fat.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prove that your father DIDN'T smell of elderberries!
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fu**k you, Jonesy! Your mom ugly cried last night because she left the lens cap on the camcorder, it's f**king amateur-hour over there!

Letterkenny will never make it to the Japanese market.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't Japan have the game shows where people get smacked in the balls or other humiliation? Insults seem a odd place to draw the line.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Japan is a stupid, backward, mentally defective nation. And its mother was a hamster."


Come get me. I'll be at work at least another six hours.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Japan Times reported that the legislation comes two years after Hana Kimura, a 22-year-old wrestler and star of Netflix's reality show "Terrace House," died by suicide. The Japan Times reported that Kimura had received multiple hateful online messages before her death.


Cyberbullying? This generation is so fragile. Growing up, I had to run from gang bangers, drug dealers plus the cops, running from literal danger. Now they want to make a law to protect your feelings?

I hate to be unsympathetic, but if a couple mean internet message is all it takes to push you to suicide, you are pretty fragile as it is and maybe shouldn't be on the internet.

If any of you farkers have anything mean to say about that, I won't know because I won't read them. See how that works?
 
Bslim
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: The Japan Times reported that the legislation comes two years after Hana Kimura, a 22-year-old wrestler and star of Netflix's reality show "Terrace House," died by suicide. The Japan Times reported that Kimura had received multiple hateful online messages before her death.


Cyberbullying? This generation is so fragile. Growing up, I had to run from gang bangers, drug dealers plus the cops, running from literal danger. Now they want to make a law to protect your feelings?

I hate to be unsympathetic, but if a couple mean internet message is all it takes to push you to suicide, you are pretty fragile as it is and maybe shouldn't be on the internet.

If any of you farkers have anything mean to say about that, I won't know because I won't read them. See how that works?


Well, you know, it is their country they get to do whatever they want, and since the USA basically condones the murder of its own schoolchildren maybe it should worry about that.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Correct me if I'm wrong, but Japan seems like it has a really strong online culture of anonymity so I don't see this doing much. Has their government ever forced twitter to hand over personal info or anything? I'm kind of curious about that now.
 
mononymous
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
People won't ever stop being insulting. They will just get more creative with their sick burns.

" I regret to inform you that your face is very...unfortunate."
 
Creoena
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: The Japan Times reported that the legislation comes two years after Hana Kimura, a 22-year-old wrestler and star of Netflix's reality show "Terrace House," died by suicide. The Japan Times reported that Kimura had received multiple hateful online messages before her death.


Cyberbullying? This generation is so fragile. Growing up, I had to run from gang bangers, drug dealers plus the cops, running from literal danger. Now they want to make a law to protect your feelings?

I hate to be unsympathetic, but if a couple mean internet message is all it takes to push you to suicide, you are pretty fragile as it is and maybe shouldn't be on the internet.

If any of you farkers have anything mean to say about that, I won't know because I won't read them. See how that works?


I grew up in the generation where the Backstreet Boys and the Spice Girls were the most popular thing in school.  Now that was truly a horrifying experience.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: The Japan Times reported that the legislation comes two years after Hana Kimura, a 22-year-old wrestler and star of Netflix's reality show "Terrace House," died by suicide. The Japan Times reported that Kimura had received multiple hateful online messages before her death.


Cyberbullying? This generation is so fragile. Growing up, I had to run from gang bangers, drug dealers plus the cops, running from literal danger. Now they want to make a law to protect your feelings?

I hate to be unsympathetic, but if a couple mean internet message is all it takes to push you to suicide, you are pretty fragile as it is and maybe shouldn't be on the internet.

If any of you farkers have anything mean to say about that, I won't know because I won't read them. See how that works?


Apparently humans are evolved to live in a dangerous world and when we remove all the dangers it messes up human development.

/so let your small kids get dirty and scrap with each other, best friends can come out of that kind of thing.

//mine did
 
Loucifer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark is totally worse. I can't even post naked pics or use the R word anymore.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So its legal to force employees to work 100 hours a week but not to say mean things to someone?


Boy they are not going to like social media after this spreads around and they have so many hurt feelings. The real rub is they will all be anime gifs of the now "illegal activity"
 
akallen404
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: The Japan Times reported that the legislation comes two years after Hana Kimura, a 22-year-old wrestler and star of Netflix's reality show "Terrace House," died by suicide. The Japan Times reported that Kimura had received multiple hateful online messages before her death.


Cyberbullying? This generation is so fragile. Growing up, I had to run from gang bangers, drug dealers plus the cops, running from literal danger. Now they want to make a law to protect your feelings?


From people like you, apparently.

It's super weird that we as a society somehow normalized "beat a kid up and take his lunch money" as a form of youthful bullying and then wonder why that same mid grows up and starts mugging people at the park.
 
akallen404
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Wine Sipping Elitist: The Japan Times reported that the legislation comes two years after Hana Kimura, a 22-year-old wrestler and star of Netflix's reality show "Terrace House," died by suicide. The Japan Times reported that Kimura had received multiple hateful online messages before her death.


Cyberbullying? This generation is so fragile. Growing up, I had to run from gang bangers, drug dealers plus the cops, running from literal danger. Now they want to make a law to protect your feelings?

I hate to be unsympathetic, but if a couple mean internet message is all it takes to push you to suicide, you are pretty fragile as it is and maybe shouldn't be on the internet.

If any of you farkers have anything mean to say about that, I won't know because I won't read them. See how that works?

Apparently humans are evolved to live in a dangerous world and when we remove all the dangers it messes up human development.

/so let your small kids get dirty and scrap with each other, best friends can come out of that kind of thing.

//mine did


That would be a much more appealing sentiment if we didn't have several million kids with absentee parents who think the easiest way to settle a playground beef is with gunfire.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Creoena: Wine Sipping Elitist: The Japan Times reported that the legislation comes two years after Hana Kimura, a 22-year-old wrestler and star of Netflix's reality show "Terrace House," died by suicide. The Japan Times reported that Kimura had received multiple hateful online messages before her death.


Cyberbullying? This generation is so fragile. Growing up, I had to run from gang bangers, drug dealers plus the cops, running from literal danger. Now they want to make a law to protect your feelings?

I hate to be unsympathetic, but if a couple mean internet message is all it takes to push you to suicide, you are pretty fragile as it is and maybe shouldn't be on the internet.

If any of you farkers have anything mean to say about that, I won't know because I won't read them. See how that works?

I grew up in the generation where the Backstreet Boys and the Spice Girls were the most popular thing in school.  Now that was truly a horrifying experience.


Now I can see that we've fallen apart
From the way that it used to be, yeah
No matter the distance
I want you to know
That deep down inside of me
You are my fire
The one desire
You are (you are, you are, you are)
 
khatores
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: The Japan Times reported that the legislation comes two years after Hana Kimura, a 22-year-old wrestler and star of Netflix's reality show "Terrace House," died by suicide. The Japan Times reported that Kimura had received multiple hateful online messages before her death.


Cyberbullying? This generation is so fragile. Growing up, I had to run from gang bangers, drug dealers plus the cops, running from literal danger. Now they want to make a law to protect your feelings?

I hate to be unsympathetic, but if a couple mean internet message is all it takes to push you to suicide, you are pretty fragile as it is and maybe shouldn't be on the internet.

If any of you farkers have anything mean to say about that, I won't know because I won't read them. See how that works?


https://soranews24.com/2020/12/21/terrace-house-star-hana-kimuras-suicide-proceeding-as-a-criminal-case/

It seems that investigators have made progress since the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department filed charges on December 17 against a man in his 20s from Minoh City, Osaka Prefecture, who allegedly posted over five particularly malicious messages to Hana's Twitter account which were among 140 instances of cyberbullying saved to Hana's smartphone. Police are continuing to investigate approximately 300 hate messages she received from 200 separate accounts.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Fark is totally worse. I can't even post naked pics or use the R word anymore.


Or spell your name right.
 
Dr. Nightmare
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Fark is totally worse. I can't even post naked pics or use the R word anymore.


I'm pretty sure you can still say Republican here.
 
genner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dr. Nightmare: Loucifer: Fark is totally worse. I can't even post naked pics or use the R word anymore.

I'm pretty sure you can still say Republican here.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Fark is totally worse. I can't even post naked pics or use the R word anymore.


I give up.

What's the "R-Word?"
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

akallen404: AlgaeRancher: Wine Sipping Elitist: The Japan Times reported that the legislation comes two years after Hana Kimura, a 22-year-old wrestler and star of Netflix's reality show "Terrace House," died by suicide. The Japan Times reported that Kimura had received multiple hateful online messages before her death.


Cyberbullying? This generation is so fragile. Growing up, I had to run from gang bangers, drug dealers plus the cops, running from literal danger. Now they want to make a law to protect your feelings?

I hate to be unsympathetic, but if a couple mean internet message is all it takes to push you to suicide, you are pretty fragile as it is and maybe shouldn't be on the internet.

If any of you farkers have anything mean to say about that, I won't know because I won't read them. See how that works?

Apparently humans are evolved to live in a dangerous world and when we remove all the dangers it messes up human development.

/so let your small kids get dirty and scrap with each other, best friends can come out of that kind of thing.

//mine did

That would be a much more appealing sentiment if we didn't have several million kids with absentee parents who think the easiest way to settle a playground beef is with gunfire.


The modern world is not a sensible place.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
After last night's thread on the fan-fiction left I'm probably facing the death penalty
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

whidbey: Loucifer: Fark is totally worse. I can't even post naked pics or use the R word anymore.

I give up.

What's the "R-Word?"


in musical notation it would be rit.
 
mononymous
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"You make a good point of the importance of keeping abortion legal."

"You should think about trying clothes on at the store and look in the mirror before you buy them and wear them...especially in public."

'You look so thin on your Instagram.  What filter do you use?"

"Good for you, going out and trying to meet people. It must be hard."
 
Loucifer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Loucifer: Fark is totally worse. I can't even post naked pics or use the R word anymore.

Or spell your name right.


My real first name is Louis. I got the nickname Loucifer in Junior High about 40 years ago.
 
