 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Politico)   This just in: elephants are not people   (politico.com) divider line
69
    More: Facepalm, Supreme Court of the United States, Habeas corpus, Human rights, Common law, New York City, Human, Prerogative writ, nonhuman animals  
•       •       •

2085 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 14 Jun 2022 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



69 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two of the court's seven judges dissented, saying Happy should be afforded a better life.

"Whether an elephant (or other animal) is a 'person' is not relevant to determining whether the writ of habeas corpus can be used to challenge a confinement," he wrote. "All can agree that an elephant is not a member of the homo sapiens species. At the same time, an elephant is not a desk chair or an earthworm."


Person or not, I'd probably trust an elephant's reading comprehension skills more than I'd trust subby's.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh.  Happy is more a person than a fetus is.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is video evidence to suggest otherwise.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While their goal is commendable, going full PETA by arguing that elephants are people under law in court, is not the way to do it.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh yeah then how did that elephant crash that lady's funeral?
 
helloyesthisisdog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is the judge wrong here? Can you imagine what would immediately happen? PETA would try to shut down every meat plant, pet store, animal shelter, therapy dog program, etc. The courts would be clogged up. We're kinda trying to keep the country going a few more years
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She'll never forget this snub.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
junked in the trunk.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dog demands an SSN
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better luck next time elephant.  Try acting more like a corporation.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"After several of her companions have died"
Are there any suspects?
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: While their goal is commendable, going full PETA by arguing that elephants are people under law in court, is not the way to do it.


Neither is anything else they've tried. Clearly. When reasonable solutions won't work, unreasonable is all that's left.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: While their goal is commendable, going full PETA by arguing that elephants are people under law in court, is not the way to do it.


IDK if a corporation is a person why can't an elephant be a person?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElwoodCuse: oh yeah then how did that elephant crash that lady's funeral?


Snuck in inside a minivan.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Elephants are not people, but Soylent Green is.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Checkmate, libs
 
mrparks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Seems to me that if the animal benefits society, then what is good for them is in turn good for all of us.

But, I am not a lawyer.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Humans are only "special" because of man-made definitions of godliness, not because there is any fine distinction of 'sentience' that separates us from animals.

Carnism is the simple avoidance of the hard questions. It's easier just not to think about animals caring about whether they live or die, that way you don't have to justify cruelty and murder in order to have flesh served on your dinner plate.
 
Pin Fiften Clob
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If elephants aren't people how come I keep hearing about their credit card usage?
 
Zipf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I don't know.. I've heard corporations are persons according to the law and they don't have DNA of their own.  Shouldn't an elephant have more rights than a bunch of legal documents and filings?

So either: more rights for the elephant or less for the corporation.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
He's a toaster.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WickerNipple: Eh.  Happy is more a person than a fetus is.


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Elephants are not people and yet people are elephants
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Elephants mourn their dead.

Even when they're of other species


When The Elephants Came To Mourn Lawrence Anthony - 'The Elephant Whisperer'
Youtube Tjp_nPRtCLo
 
Mayhem_2006
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I think we can all agree that elephants are not people.

i mean, we've all seen republicans.

/sorry, that was mean
//to the elephants
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

RodneyToady: Two of the court's seven judges dissented, saying Happy should be afforded a better life.

"Whether an elephant (or other animal) is a 'person' is not relevant to determining whether the writ of habeas corpus can be used to challenge a confinement," he wrote. "All can agree that an elephant is not a member of the homo sapiens species. At the same time, an elephant is not a desk chair or an earthworm."


Person or not, I'd probably trust an elephant's reading comprehension skills more than I'd trust subby's.


My comment only made sense with the original headline, which (I'm paraphrasing) was questioning why two judges thought elephants were people.  Now it looks like I'm picking on subby for no reason.

If any mod feels so inclined to wipe my Weeners (and this one) from existence, please feel free.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I clicked the link expecting some manner of diss at the GOP's expense.
 
Mcavity
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If a bee can be a fish...
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

spongeboob: aleister_greynight: While their goal is commendable, going full PETA by arguing that elephants are people under law in court, is not the way to do it.

IDK if a corporation is a person why can't an elephant be a person?


Elephants can't be incorporated into a legal entity because they are already formed into political action committees known as, that's right, PAChyderms.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: While their goal is commendable, going full PETA by arguing that elephants are people under law in court, is not the way to do it.


I'm actually surprised at this ruling. Remember, about 2 months ago, the UK declared that lobsters are sentient beings. I figured this was the natural progression...
 
palelizard
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Indeed, followed to its logical conclusion, such a determination would call into question the very premises underlying pet ownership, the use of service animals, and the enlistment of animals in other forms of work," she wrote.

Not really. This is being done because the particular form of confinement is cruel (as argued, at least). We already take animals from harmful situations and relocate them, which has nothing to do with habeus corpus.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Robot Chicken | Babar and The French Revolution | Adult Swim UK
Youtube X6OQN3XDOAw
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: My dog demands an SSN


Here ya go, doggy.  But I don't know how in the world you're going to sail her...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saintstryfe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: spongeboob: aleister_greynight: While their goal is commendable, going full PETA by arguing that elephants are people under law in court, is not the way to do it.

IDK if a corporation is a person why can't an elephant be a person?

Elephants can't be incorporated into a legal entity because they are already formed into political action committees known as, that's right, PAChyderms.


miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Jeff Van Fooks
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Of course if it was a white elephant, the ruling would be different.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: While their goal is commendable, going full PETA by arguing that elephants are people under law in court, is not the way to do it.


Going full PETA was the point, as the chief judge pointed out.

"Indeed, followed to its logical conclusion, such a determination would call into question the very premises underlying pet ownership, the use of service animals, and the enlistment of animals in other forms of work," she wrote.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The court's chief judge also argued that a decision in favor of Happy "would have an enormous destabilizing impact on modern society."

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Seriously, why can't someone just sue the zoo?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Both sides acknowledged that Happy probably shouldn't simply be let loose to roam the streets of New York City; the plaintiffs had sought her relocation to a sanctuary. And DiFiore said that proves the difference between her and human litigants.


And why the hell not? I'd love to look outside and say 'oooh, look at the elephants running through the streets again'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
red230
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That judge better be careful, we learned that elephants can carry a grudge and be very vindictive about it.

https://www.newsweek.com/elephant-kills-woman-returns-funeral-tramples-corpse-india-1715075
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why isn't Trump in prison yet?
 
Samsquantch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If our species survives another couple hundred years (hint: we won't) then those future people will look at the way our current society treats animals with the same disdain most of us have for the slaver societies of the past. Then again, as we've destroyed the habitat of all the mega-fauna, zoos are likely the only place they will be able to live in the very near future, alas.

Stop the Planet of the Apes, I want to get off.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
OK but.....
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
bittermang
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The entire corporate "personhood" nonsense is one long misunderstood game of telephone.

They are considered an "entity" in the court of law, and this is what allows you to sue them. This also allows the actual people to hide behind the entity, and escape personal liability in most cases. But that's the point of incorporation, it's even in the name of an LLC. Limited Liability Corporation.
 
HellYeahHokie
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What's remarkable is that this was a 5-2 ruling.   How in the hell did 2 judges agree?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What about corporate elephants?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'd rather be friends with an elephant
 
Dr. Nightmare
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

helloyesthisisdog: How is the judge wrong here? Can you imagine what would immediately happen? PETA would try to shut down every meat plant, pet store, animal shelter, therapy dog program, etc. The courts would be clogged up. We're kinda trying to keep the country going a few more years


Not sure if username checks out.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I know some people that aren't people.
 
Displayed 50 of 69 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.