(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from A Flock Of Seagulls, The B-52's, and Berlin. No, not THOSE songs. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #355. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
cheers you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
On vacation, been without power since 4pm yesterday after a storm rolled through, so I got that going for me.

*Checks in, runs off.*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
'Napping' by...

/late nite shenanigans
//recovery mode
 
Pista
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sziasztok
 
Lioness7 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Hello everybody.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pista: Sziasztok


Shazbot to you, too!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I may get to actually listen to part of the show today. My calendar has an open spot this afternoon. For now at least.

The joys of geographically distributed teams.
 
jonathan_L
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Happy Tuesday everyone. Looking forward to not hearing THOSE SONGS.
 
