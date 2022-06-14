 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSAT San Antonio)   Active shooter near Lackland Air Force Base. Unfortunately, all good guy guns are aircraft-mounted, so it's gonna be a minute   (ksat.com) divider line
28
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

890 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jun 2022 at 11:55 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hey if more than a dozen people aren't casualties, it's just a regular Tuesday.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No active shooter. They just have already buried the survivors before the cops got there.
 
deanis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
War is peace
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There is no active shooter situation, and there is no threat to the public, police said.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The headline of the article says the shooter was off base.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: The headline of the article says the shooter was off base.


It also says they can't find fark all.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
ignorance is strength

/I was told there would be punch and 🥧
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: There is no active shooter situation, and there is no threat to the public, police said.
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 268x188]


I do love that they immediately followed up with:
"JBSA and SAPD are still investigating."
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That was probably just some moron farting around and caused the entire base to go into lockdown.  They have no idea how many pinochle games they disrupted.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We found the one dude that didn't like the new top gun
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

UberDave: That was probably just some moron farting around and caused the entire base to go into lockdown.  They have no idea how many pinochle games they disrupted.


They were probably binging The Office again because "haha, it's just like work".
 
Mock26
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Ambitwistor: The headline of the article says the shooter was off base.

It also says they can't find fark all.


It also says, "There is no active shooter situation, and there is no threat to the public, police said."
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Ambitwistor: The headline of the article says the shooter was off base.

It also says they can't find fark all.


Who's on base?
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

meat0918: Intrepid00: Ambitwistor: The headline of the article says the shooter was off base.

It also says they can't find fark all.

Who's on base?


First, yes.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: meat0918: Intrepid00: Ambitwistor: The headline of the article says the shooter was off base.

It also says they can't find fark all.

Who's on base?

First, yes.


No who?
 
Dryad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: There is no active shooter situation, and there is no threat to the public, police said.



Hey, still good enough to qualify as a mass shooting in the Gun Violence Archive
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Im_Gumby: meat0918: Intrepid00: Ambitwistor: The headline of the article says the shooter was off base.

It also says they can't find fark all.

Who's on base?

First, yes.

No who?


Exactly.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
10'' Sandeno - Top Shooter (& Dubs)
Youtube vsX9ZpMlm9c
 
saywhonow
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If the shooter is an air force recruit, then chances are everyone is going to be fine.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: The headline of the article says the shooter was off base.


And the area is the Hood. (Used to live there) not sure why this made the news.  Ssdd.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This obviously means that we need to increase military spending so they can have even more guns to protect themselves from these sort of shooters.
 
groundrush
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The area right off base is pretty rough. When I was there for basic training in 1997 there were gunshots from that area while we were marching. We ducked and the TI yelled at us. "This is San Antonio, get used to it!"
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yep, there are no firearms in possession of the Air force personel.
Someone run and tell that to the Air Force Security Forces!
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Air_Force_Security_Forces#:~:text=The%20United%20States%20Air%20Force,various%20points%20in%20its%20history.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: Intrepid00: Im_Gumby: meat0918: Intrepid00: Ambitwistor: The headline of the article says the shooter was off base.

It also says they can't find fark all.

Who's on base?

First, yes.

No who?

Exactly.


Exactly?
 
Gonz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There were gunshots on the south side of San Antonio?

That's probably just ammunition cooking off in the heat. Or a Mess'can dude with a neck tattoo of the Blessed Virgin Mother on one side and the Spurs logo on the other.
 
Ronnie_Zman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Ambitwistor: The headline of the article says the shooter was off base.

And the area is the Hood. (Used to live there) not sure why this made the news.  Ssdd.


Every neighborhood around every USAF base is hood AF.
 
fat boy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dad was stationed at Lackland in the mid 50s, liked the base, farkin hated SA
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Eat The Placenta: There is no active shooter situation, and there is no threat to the public, police said.
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 268x188]


But that doesn't stop some asshole from submitting the article with "active shooter!!11!" in the headline and it sure doesn't prevent the modmins from greening this bullshiat clickbait.

I can't pinpoint the exact moment Fark became a joke of a website.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.