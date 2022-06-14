 Skip to content
(Fox 7 Austin)   Suddenly, vasectomy   (fox7austin.com) divider line
43
    More: Scary, Physician, Hospital, Texas family, Surgery, Vas deferens, 4-year-old had surgery, Houston hospital, Boy  
•       •       •

43 Comments     (+0 »)
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I am sure all the local trial lawyers are calling the family over this
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My balls crawled right up my stomach as I even started to read that.

*click*
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
♫Living with Hernia Vasectomy♫
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If I had a dollar for every time this happened to me.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Buy one surgery, get one free.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Welp I'm off to Texas for a free surgery.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If only this had happened to me 49 years ago.
(I actually like my kids.  Sociopathic ex, less so.)
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Preventing a Texan from future procreation - where's the hero tag for the surgeon?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He'll be the one pullin' all the top shelf ladies down at the daycare...
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Gotta love this story.

The same state that is forcing women to carry incestual rape-babies to term just gave a 4 year-old male a vasectomy.

I wonder if his parents will ever tell him?

"Enjoy high school son! You ain't knocking anybody up!"
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Three Ronnies & Dirty Language (CC)
Youtube CUF-CUlst34
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Surgeon was heard to say before performing surgery, that is one fugly kid. Hope he doesn't reproduce.
 
ferrarious
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Born and modified for Texas farking.
 
chawco
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, on the plus side, if he really can't get  them pregnant he's gonna get laid a lot more. Ladies don't like worrying about accidetal pregancy, and reliving that worry makes many women suddenly a lot more open.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: If I had a dollar for every time this happened to me.


You'd have money to pay alimonies?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You can reverse a vasectomy, can't they just hook everything back up?

/ You have no idea the physical toll that three vasectomies have on a person
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Preventing a Texan from future procreation - where's the hero tag for the surgeon?


Now we're no longer in the timeline where that kid's grandchild becomes history's worst monster.

/Woot!  I don't have him to compete with any more
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If this only happened on one side (the whole issue is unusual, but would be even more so if on both sides), the young man would not be rendered totally sterile.
In addition, vasectomies can be reversed, at least in some adults.
So although this is still a significant problem/complication, it may not be as dire as it initially appears.
Good luck to the child and the parents. (No sarcasm)
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FNG: My balls crawled right up my stomach as I even started to read that.

*click*


I'm a woman. And I didn't even get passed the headline. <SHUDDER>
 
KB202
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Welp I'm off to Texas for a free surgery.


Pretty soon accidental vasectomy will be the only contraception in Texas.
 
FireSpy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Booga! Booga!
 
apoptotic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

chawco: Well, on the plus side, if he really can't get  them pregnant he's gonna get laid a lot more. Ladies don't like worrying about accidetal pregancy, and reliving that worry makes many women suddenly a lot more open.


If I had a guy tell me 'we don't need condoms, I had a vasectomy when I was 4' I think even back in my young and dumb years I'd have been more inclined to think he was sketchy and gtfo of there.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"You expect things to happen in life, but not unnecessarily at the hands of a surgeon, who simply cut the wrong piece of anatomy,"

Expect the unexpected.  That's our motto
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There's a vas deferens between what you expect from the surgery and what you get.
 
chawco
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

apoptotic: chawco: Well, on the plus side, if he really can't get  them pregnant he's gonna get laid a lot more. Ladies don't like worrying about accidetal pregancy, and reliving that worry makes many women suddenly a lot more open.

If I had a guy tell me 'we don't need condoms, I had a vasectomy when I was 4' I think even back in my young and dumb years I'd have been more inclined to think he was sketchy and gtfo of there.


Yeah, important to keep a clipping of printout of the article handy :p
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Doctor, there is a vas deferens between what you were trying to do and what you did.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: There's a vas deferens between what you expect from the surgery and what you get.


Dammit!
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: You can reverse a vasectomy, can't they just hook everything back up?

/ You have no idea the physical toll that three vasectomies have on a person


Nesher: If this only happened on one side (the whole issue is unusual, but would be even more so if on both sides), the young man would not be rendered totally sterile.
In addition, vasectomies can be reversed, at least in some adults.
So although this is still a significant problem/complication, it may not be as dire as it initially appears.
Good luck to the child and the parents. (No sarcasm)


Ye gods this again. Vasectomies can sometimes be reversed. There is a reason why national health systems do not recommend them until you are positive you don't want anymore kids. The longer you go without getting it reversed? The less chance of the reversal being successful.

I wanna know what moron started this "Menz should get vasectomeez because they're totes reversible!" bullshiat.

From the NHS:

It's estimated that the success rate of a vasectomy reversal is:
75% if you have your vasectomy reversed within 3 years
up to 55% after 3 to 8 years
between 40% and 45% after 9 to 14 years
30% after 15 to 19 years
less than 10% after 20 years

A 1 in 4 chance it won't be reversible... dropping to a shade under even odds it can be reversed. You want one, that's cool, you get to make your own choices. Just don't do it because of bad information that keeps getting repeated on the Internet. When in doubt go talk to an actual doctor.
 
jumac
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: I am sure all the local trial lawyers are calling the family over this


the doctor/hospitals insurance is as well to head off a trail.  they rather do this out side of court.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
why not wait a decade or two and then ask him.....
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Texas?  So where's the $10K bounty on these doctors for preventing an unwanted birth?  Sure it won't be possible for a decade or so biologically and maybe 15-20 years more of informed consideration, but an early Iron Age magic man is still crying for a child-killing governor's fee-fees, right?

Oh right, the surgical malpractice patient is a boy.  Silly me.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is exactly what medical malpractice insurance is for.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

KB202: Axeofjudgement: Welp I'm off to Texas for a free surgery.

Pretty soon accidental vasectomy will be the only contraception in Texas.


Hey looking at the country it might be a marketable sales point.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: Gotta love this story.

The same state that is forcing women to carry incestual rape-babies to term just gave a 4 year-old male a vasectomy.

I wonder if his parents will ever tell him?

"Enjoy high school son! You ain't knocking anybody up!"


"Daddy? Why are you counting your money like that?"
 
jumac
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: Texas?  So where's the $10K bounty on these doctors for preventing an unwanted birth?  Sure it won't be possible for a decade or so biologically and maybe 15-20 years more of informed consideration, but an early Iron Age magic man is still crying for a child-killing governor's fee-fees, right?

Oh right, the surgical malpractice patient is a boy.  Silly me.


what bad is there are already those in gov who if abortion is made illegal that have said they will push for all forms of BC to be made illegal as well as they see using BC as being the same as abortion.

As of right now Marital rape is illegal in all states(though some state the law is so weak its not funny) how long before some state makes it legal again by saying a wife who refuses to have sex with her husband on demand is using it as a BC and is illegal and the husband has a right to force sex to have kids.  I could see it in some red state.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: If I had a dollar for every time this happened to me.


Then you'd have at most, what, two dollars?

/I mean, unless you were exceptionally.... gifted.
//In that case, "Walk with pride, boy!"
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dbirchall: Karma Chameleon: Preventing a Texan from future procreation - where's the hero tag for the surgeon?

Now we're no longer in the timeline where that kid's grandchild becomes history's worst monster.


We're also no longer in the timeline where that kid's descendant becomes the hero that we need.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Christ, some fellas have been on a six month waiting list to get snipped.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

chawco: Well, on the plus side, if he really can't get  them pregnant he's gonna get laid a lot more. Ladies don't like worrying about accidetal pregancy, and reliving that worry makes many women suddenly a lot more open.


Sure.  But they won't marry him
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: ChrisDe: You can reverse a vasectomy, can't they just hook everything back up?

/ You have no idea the physical toll that three vasectomies have on a person

Nesher: If this only happened on one side (the whole issue is unusual, but would be even more so if on both sides), the young man would not be rendered totally sterile.
In addition, vasectomies can be reversed, at least in some adults.
So although this is still a significant problem/complication, it may not be as dire as it initially appears.
Good luck to the child and the parents. (No sarcasm)

Ye gods this again. Vasectomies can sometimes be reversed. There is a reason why national health systems do not recommend them until you are positive you don't want anymore kids. The longer you go without getting it reversed? The less chance of the reversal being successful.

I wanna know what moron started this "Menz should get vasectomeez because they're totes reversible!" bullshiat.

From the NHS:

It's estimated that the success rate of a vasectomy reversal is:
75% if you have your vasectomy reversed within 3 years
up to 55% after 3 to 8 years
between 40% and 45% after 9 to 14 years
30% after 15 to 19 years
less than 10% after 20 years

A 1 in 4 chance it won't be reversible... dropping to a shade under even odds it can be reversed. You want one, that's cool, you get to make your own choices. Just don't do it because of bad information that keeps getting repeated on the Internet. When in doubt go talk to an actual doctor.


A very reasonable response and clarification.
No ad hominem attacks at the original posters.
Includes a relevant citation from a respected source.

- Are you SURE you're supposed to be here on FARK?
 
chawco
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: chawco: Well, on the plus side, if he really can't get  them pregnant he's gonna get laid a lot more. Ladies don't like worrying about accidetal pregancy, and reliving that worry makes many women suddenly a lot more open.

Sure.  But they won't marry him


That only matters rarely, and maybe they will. not everyone wants kids. And there are other ways, he'll still have sperm and they can jab a needle in his balls and pull some out and grow them in a dish. medical technology is magical.  And gross.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: I wanna know what moron started this "Menz should get vasectomeez because they're totes reversible!" bullshiat.


My ex girlfriend.  Christ I'm glad I didn't put a ring on it.
 
