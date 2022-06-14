 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Tennessee issues warning to not pick up folded dollar bills because it might lead to a really good time   (yahoo.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a joke like soap-on-a-rope?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tipping thread?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Only users lose drugs
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You'd have to open it, see the powder and then snort the powder for it to be dangerous.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I assumed this was going to be about the folded $20 and $100 bill adverts you'd frequently would see on the ground in Brooklyn during the 90s.  You'd pick it up, unfold it, and it would reveal an advert for an area strip club or escort services.

They still market them.  They're called "Drop Cards" and I must say they are very effective as far as making a first impression goes.  However, they generally do not have the desired effect.

Your first thought is generally not "Oh I just scraped my hand across a urine-soaked sidewalk and feel like an idiot for doing so, I am most CERTAINLY going to give my business to whatever huckster conned me into doing so."

Sorry, that's where my mind went, I figured I'd take you all along for the ride.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fentanyl has very poor skin absorption. Not that I'd expect dum dum cops to understand that.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fentanyl DOES. NOT. absorb through your skin. Else...why would you need a pill or a syringe?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is Ralph Wiggum level of describing Krabappel and Skinner in the closet
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And a gang is putting AIDS needles in the coin return of a payphone at Wal-Mart and if you flash your high beams at them then they will take you to a rainbow party.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And in a like way, mind those 'empty' Yahoo bottles--could be traces of jenkem.
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Poop dollar?

Bam Margera Poop Dollar prank
Youtube 9ej0S4L-gEQ
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ah, I see we're still pushing the "Even just LOOKING at fentanyl will kill you" cop lies.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: they will take you to a rainbow party.


You had my interest but now you have my attention.
 
waldo6886
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/folded-fentanyl-laced-dollar-bills/
 
bittermang
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: Fentanyl has very poor skin absorption. Not that I'd expect dum dum cops to understand that.


You don't understand. Even thinking about fentanyl will cause an overdose. It's very dangerous. Very especially ultra turbo mega Enrique super platinum for reals dangerous.

So dangerous, we let doctors prescribe it and pharmacies fill it.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Fentanyl DOES. NOT. absorb through your skin. Else...why would you need a pill or a syringe?


Don't they make transdermal patches?
 
ar393
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bittermang: giantmeteor: Fentanyl has very poor skin absorption. Not that I'd expect dum dum cops to understand that.

You don't understand. Even thinking about fentanyl will cause an overdose. It's very dangerous. Very especially ultra turbo mega Enrique super platinum for reals dangerous.

So dangerous, we let doctors prescribe it and pharmacies fill it.


I only read part of this thread and I died of an overdose.
 
mrparks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The kids are making bindles out of dollar bills and filling them with milk powder and fentanyl.

They're calling it Dolla Dolla bill y'all.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The substance was tested and was positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Way to ruin a perfectly good meth high.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And I'd generally still assume it was some Christian group's recruiting thing.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: iheartscotch: Fentanyl DOES. NOT. absorb through your skin. Else...why would you need a pill or a syringe?

Don't they make transdermal patches?


Yes they do. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Paranoid and gullible typing detected.

Tell me about razor blades in Halloween candy next.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Fentanyl DOES. NOT. absorb through your skin. Else...why would you need a pill or a syringe?


But it can be airborne and breathed in.  A few weeks ago, there was a fire in my area at a suspected drug house.  Three of the firemen that responded had to be narcanned at the scene after being exposed.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mrparks: The kids are making bindles out of dollar bills and filling them with milk powder and fentanyl.

They're calling it Dolla Dolla bill y'all.


CREAM get the money!
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bittermang: giantmeteor: Fentanyl has very poor skin absorption. Not that I'd expect dum dum cops to understand that.

You don't understand. Even thinking about fentanyl will cause an overdose.


Fark user imageView Full Size


And I saw one of the fentanyls and the fentanyl winked at me.

And now I'm dead of an overdose.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waldo6886: https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/folded-fentanyl-laced-dollar-bills/


In sum, authorities in Perry County, Tennessee cautioned local residents about two incidents in which powder containing two illicit drugs, fentanyl and methamphetamine, were found in folded dollar bills on the floor of an area gas station. That doesn't mean there is a rash of drug-laced dollar bills sprinkled on floors throughout the nation.

And, you know what else?  It doesn't even mean that it actually happened--We're dealing with cops.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Folded bills have been laced with the opiate of the masses for a while now, so I always use caution.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wouldestous
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
pfft.
the real danger is the lsd laced temporary tattoos that have been going around, at least according to the mimeographed warnings i saw in the 70s.

/druggies have so much drugs they have to hide them in money
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: You'd have to open it, see the powder and then snort the powder for it to be dangerous.


That's how I test to see if the powder I found in a dollar bill is dangerous or not.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Cops, in general, are not too bright.  They probably learned about this from a fwd: fwd: fwd: fwd: email from their neighbor's sister's aunt.  Dollars to donuts this never happened.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Exile On Beale Street: iheartscotch: Fentanyl DOES. NOT. absorb through your skin. Else...why would you need a pill or a syringe?

Don't they make transdermal patches?

Yes they do. [Fark user image image 425x349]


Without Googling it, there may be something mixed in to the active ingredient in those patches to allow it to be absorbed through your skin.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Fentanyl DOES. NOT. absorb through your skin. Else...why would you need a pill or a syringe?


What, doesn't everybody find mysterious powder lying around and immediately check to see what it smells like?  How else are you supposed to know what it is?  Give it a good sniff!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fentanyl has to be either digested or injected to be deadly.  The videos of officers going into shock, and passing out after accidentally touching it, or having racing hearts and heavy breathing, is all because they had panic attacks after hearing stories about accidental deadly dosing.

It would be like finding out the wasp that just stung you was from Australia, before learning that it was the only species of non-venomous wasp from Australia.  It is understandable why you are in shock, but you were not poisoned.

What is sad is that a lot of the fear and anxiety officers are suffering from is because their own agencies, often when they know better, are releasing overly exaggerated reports about the dangers of fentanyl, in order to get better funding, and are doing so with no regard as to the welfare of their own officers.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: And I'd generally still assume it was some Christian group's recruiting thing.


A buddy of mine got one of these and lost his shiat. 
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
Maxor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: iheartscotch: Fentanyl DOES. NOT. absorb through your skin. Else...why would you need a pill or a syringe?

Don't they make transdermal patches?


They do but it's in a weird gel with micro barbs on the patch that basically let that small patch of skin work as a mucus membrane, if you cook/soak the ferry out of the patch you get a quite nice amount of fairly pure stuff that is ten cut for IV users.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Folded bills have been laced with the opiate of the masses for a while now, so I always use caution.

[Fark user image image 425x318]


Dammit
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: What is sad is that a lot of the fear and anxiety officers are suffering from is because their own agencies, often when they know better, are releasing overly exaggerated reports about the dangers of fentanyl


Plus they only joined up at all because they're all big fat wussies.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Maxor: Exile On Beale Street: iheartscotch: Fentanyl DOES. NOT. absorb through your skin. Else...why would you need a pill or a syringe?

Don't they make transdermal patches?

They do but it's in a weird gel with micro barbs on the patch that basically let that small patch of skin work as a mucus membrane, if you cook/soak the ferry out of the patch you get a quite nice amount of fairly pure stuff that is ten cut for IV users.


Oh, ok. I always laugh when people call addicts lazy. They are the most dedicated, resourceful people on earth.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cops love to pretend that fentanyl is some sort of super-toxic, magical death substance that just has to be somewhere in the general vicinity of you to harm you, or that a touch will kill you.

As with so many things from the police in America, it's a lie that police use as a weapon:

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/lindseyellefson/fentanyl-accidental-exposure-police
 
SLOBODAN
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iheartscotch: Fentanyl DOES. NOT. absorb through your skin. Else...why would you need a pill or a syringe?


Fentanyl Transdermal Patch begs to differ....

Fentanyl Transdermal Patch
 
