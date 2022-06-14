 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(My Northwest)   Homeless man kidnaps girlfriend and cat. Girlfriend met him a month ago and had been living with him in his car. Snapchat messages lead police to where they are. Chase ensues. Then he calls 911 to complain that they are illegally chasing him. The aristocrats?   (mynorthwest.com) divider line
40
    More: Weird, Crime, Allegation, suspect Isaac Sissel, Police, 9-1-1, Violence, Sheriff, friend of the victim  
•       •       •

718 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jun 2022 at 9:49 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the cat okay?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those dastardly Democrats are at it again.

Jesus Christ... "Conservative Radio"

Thanks but no thanks.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lumiere-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazing how homeless, destitute people all have a smart phone and a plan. Where to they charge it a night?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a sovereign citizen argument. Something something fringed flag democrat bill therefore you can't arrest me blah blah.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How were his girlfriend and cat chasing him?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kyle Butler: Amazing how homeless, destitute people all have a smart phone and a plan. Where to they charge it a night?


They use the same outlet as the fridge.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kyle Butler: Amazing how homeless, destitute people all have a smart phone and a plan. Where to they charge it a night?


Waffle House!?!
 
Sleeper_agent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Homeless man gets girlfriend... he got game. (or really low standards)
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got started early on that defense of diminishing capacity didn't he?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Excuse me 911, I would prefer if you didn't follow me around while I'm kidnapping people.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But after speaking to multiple officers, there's confusion as to whether or not the new law prevents them from pursuit, though all cops said they would have pursued based on the facts of the case.

A bit of a buried lede on this ass-tier conservative radio station's site.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maga
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kyle Butler: Amazing how homeless, destitute people all have a smart phone and a plan. Where to they charge it a night?


Outside of my convenience store.  And it's annoying.  No don't have a cigarette.  They almost 10 bucks a pack.  No I don't have change it's 2022. And if I did I'd use it to buy a tallboy at the self checkout at the grocery store.  No I can't give you a ride. How did you not see i walked up here.  Jfc.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you ever feel unaccomplished after reading an article?

My life needs more adventure.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sleeper_agent: Homeless man gets girlfriend... he got game. (or really low standards)


Wet 🍆 is wet 🍆
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Those dastardly Democrats are at it again.

Jesus Christ... "Conservative Radio"

Thanks but no thanks.


The source icon doesn't match the source. Modmins might want to check that one.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
northernmanor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When any publication uses the term 'democrat' in lieu of the correct 'Democratic', do yourself a favor and stop reading, right there and then.
 
Sleeper_agent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Sleeper_agent: Homeless man gets girlfriend... he got game. (or really low standards)

Wet 🍆 is wet 🍆


That made me gag. No. It isn't.
 
czei
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: Amazing how homeless, destitute people all have a smart phone and a plan. Where to they charge it a night?


I rent office space in a building with an outlet at the back of the building and outlets in the lobby that is never locked.  There are always homeless around charging their phones, and there's one guy who lugs a coffee pot around with him and makes tries to make coffee in the lobby.

I feel bad they have no place to go, but its more complicated than that. It's not just people who are down on their luck and just need a break to get a job and integrate back into society. Coffee pot guy is seriously psychotic and according to the police refuses to accept help.  If you let him camp in the lobby he will babble nonsense at customers coming and going.  The group that hangs around the outlet in the back of the building regularly get in fights, yell obscenities at employees and customers, and leave half-eaten meals on the ground.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Imagine being assigned to write this story, and the angle you decide to take is how those rascally democrats wanted to prevent innocent citizens from being senselessly killed in unnecessary police chases. A law that, despite the suspect's assertions, doesn't even seem to be applicable in this situation.

I have a friend who lost two friends to a high speed police chase several years. A young couple gone in the blink of an eye because some cop thought it was necessary to chase a man at 100mph through a commercial district because he learned the guy had a warrant for some minor non-violent offense. I'd like the article writer to explain to that couple and their friends and family why that officer's decision and their subsequent deaths were just and necessary.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Washington State police (and Republicans) are really pissed off at this law.  I dunno.  It does make it so if you want to drive 100 MPH all the time, just drive around without a license plate in a generic, common vehicle (Toyota Camry, Ford F-150) and you'll never get caught.  If a cop tries to pull you over, ignore them.  They can't pursue.
 
Sleeper_agent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

czei: Kyle Butler: Amazing how homeless, destitute people all have a smart phone and a plan. Where to they charge it a night?

I rent office space in a building with an outlet at the back of the building and outlets in the lobby that is never locked.  There are always homeless around charging their phones, and there's one guy who lugs a coffee pot around with him and makes tries to make coffee in the lobby.

I feel bad they have no place to go, but its more complicated than that. It's not just people who are down on their luck and just need a break to get a job and integrate back into society. Coffee pot guy is seriously psychotic and according to the police refuses to accept help.  If you let him camp in the lobby he will babble nonsense at customers coming and going.  The group that hangs around the outlet in the back of the building regularly get in fights, yell obscenities at employees and customers, and leave half-eaten meals on the ground.


We used to have mental hospitals in the US (assuming you're in the US). Now we just wait until someone is assaulted and the mentally ill person goes to jail.

I have a friend like that. She went to jail and spent more than 6 months in solitary.

Guess how that helped her mental illness?

At least they made sure she took her meds.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Had to check the location to make sure it wasn't my grandson.   He has one big thing going for him and by golly he uses it as well as he can.   He never lacks for female companionship and lives with whoever he is seeing at the time.  This is exactly the kind of news story I would expect to see him in.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wait, conservative 📻? I should assume this story is full of 💩
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ahh, life in the PNW.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

peachpicker: Imagine being assigned to write this story, and the angle you decide to take is how those rascally democrats wanted to prevent innocent citizens from being senselessly killed in unnecessary police chases. A law that, despite the suspect's assertions, doesn't even seem to be applicable in this situation.

I have a friend who lost two friends to a high speed police chase several years. A young couple gone in the blink of an eye because some cop thought it was necessary to chase a man at 100mph through a commercial district because he learned the guy had a warrant for some minor non-violent offense. I'd like the article writer to explain to that couple and their friends and family why that officer's decision and their subsequent deaths were just and necessary.


I watch a lot of dashcam videos on YouTube and I will never understand why so many US jurisdictions engage in police pursuits in populated areas.

Simple risk analysis and even simpler economics dictates that no matter how guilty the perp may be, putting lives in danger and racking up tens or hundreds of thousands in property damage is just idiotic.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Washington State police (and Republicans) are really pissed off at this law.  I dunno.  It does make it so if you want to drive 100 MPH all the time, just drive around without a license plate in a generic, common vehicle (Toyota Camry, Ford F-150) and you'll never get caught.  If a cop tries to pull you over, ignore them.  They can't pursue.


Not to knock Washington State police, but they don't have helicopters? I mean, even the state police in the UP have helicopters. What's the point of a high speed pursuit on the roads if a chopper (or propeller plane) can just follow someone and let you know where they stop without them even noticing?
 
McFarkus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I kidnapped my GF a few days ago. Somehow she still doesn't realize she's my GF.

obligatory disclaimer: I did not kidnap anyone. ever.
 
Braggi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Those dastardly Democrats are at it again.

Jesus Christ... "Conservative Radio"

Thanks but no thanks.


Hey. AM radio is an up and coming thing.  You should check it out.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rev.K: peachpicker: Imagine being assigned to write this story, and the angle you decide to take is how those rascally democrats wanted to prevent innocent citizens from being senselessly killed in unnecessary police chases. A law that, despite the suspect's assertions, doesn't even seem to be applicable in this situation.

I have a friend who lost two friends to a high speed police chase several years. A young couple gone in the blink of an eye because some cop thought it was necessary to chase a man at 100mph through a commercial district because he learned the guy had a warrant for some minor non-violent offense. I'd like the article writer to explain to that couple and their friends and family why that officer's decision and their subsequent deaths were just and necessary.

I watch a lot of dashcam videos on YouTube and I will never understand why so many US jurisdictions engage in police pursuits in populated areas.

Simple risk analysis and even simpler economics dictates that no matter how guilty the perp may be, putting lives in danger and racking up tens or hundreds of thousands in property damage is just idiotic.


This.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Geotpf: Washington State police (and Republicans) are really pissed off at this law.  I dunno.  It does make it so if you want to drive 100 MPH all the time, just drive around without a license plate in a generic, common vehicle (Toyota Camry, Ford F-150) and you'll never get caught.  If a cop tries to pull you over, ignore them.  They can't pursue.

Not to knock Washington State police, but they don't have helicopters? I mean, even the state police in the UP have helicopters. What's the point of a high speed pursuit on the roads if a chopper (or propeller plane) can just follow someone and let you know where they stop without them even noticing?


Hmmm.  Good point.  I think they did mention that sort of thing was allowed.  Still, I doubt they would call up the chopper or do other sorts of surveillance just for a speeder with no license plate.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: Homeless man gets girlfriend... he got game. (or really low standards)


Well he had a car, which I guess was also his house. So, he had that going for him. I assume that kind of raises your position in the homeless hierarchy.
 
grumbleputty
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
conservatives: We're engaged in a culture war for the hearts and minds of the next generation.

Also conservatives: Tremble, libs, at our dominance of AM radio, bookstores shelves and Facebook.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rev.K: peachpicker: Imagine being assigned to write this story, and the angle you decide to take is how those rascally democrats wanted to prevent innocent citizens from being senselessly killed in unnecessary police chases. A law that, despite the suspect's assertions, doesn't even seem to be applicable in this situation.

I have a friend who lost two friends to a high speed police chase several years. A young couple gone in the blink of an eye because some cop thought it was necessary to chase a man at 100mph through a commercial district because he learned the guy had a warrant for some minor non-violent offense. I'd like the article writer to explain to that couple and their friends and family why that officer's decision and their subsequent deaths were just and necessary.

I watch a lot of dashcam videos on YouTube and I will never understand why so many US jurisdictions engage in police pursuits in populated areas.

Simple risk analysis and even simpler economics dictates that no matter how guilty the perp may be, putting lives in danger and racking up tens or hundreds of thousands in property damage is just idiotic.


All the jurisdictions in the greater Los Angeles area seem to have it down pretty well.  They get approval from supervisors, call it off if it gets too dangerous, and use PIT maneuvers at proper, low speeds.

Now, compare that to Arkansas state troopers, who are famous for doing PIT maneuvers at 100 MPH.  They also all have very good dash cams, so there's lots of crazy footage of them doing really crazy shiat.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Geotpf: inglixthemad: Geotpf: Washington State police (and Republicans) are really pissed off at this law.  I dunno.  It does make it so if you want to drive 100 MPH all the time, just drive around without a license plate in a generic, common vehicle (Toyota Camry, Ford F-150) and you'll never get caught.  If a cop tries to pull you over, ignore them.  They can't pursue.

Not to knock Washington State police, but they don't have helicopters? I mean, even the state police in the UP have helicopters. What's the point of a high speed pursuit on the roads if a chopper (or propeller plane) can just follow someone and let you know where they stop without them even noticing?

Hmmm.  Good point.  I think they did mention that sort of thing was allowed.  Still, I doubt they would call up the chopper or do other sorts of surveillance just for a speeder with no license plate.


They're already paying for the pilot(s) and the aircraft. Hells Bells, police in many states use small aircraft to tag speeders so they can send them tickets. Now if they fly high enough, unless people are actively looking, they'll never see the airplane following.

Just wait, drones are getting better as well. How long until we have a battery powered small ADS-B drone that flies at 100', able to go 100+mph (still under the "speed limit" at that altitude) to follow a vehicle, autonomously? Or how long until police departments are just able to task a good old-fashioned bigger drone owned by the state with a nice surveillance camera?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: Amazing how homeless, destitute people all have a smart phone and a plan. Where to they charge it a night?


English how, is she spoke?

As a "homeless" person who lives in a tent like a destitute person, I charge my phone, iPad, and MacBook Pro with either my Jackery 500w or Bluetti 800w solar power packs, or in a pinch, can slot in a USB charge port built into a piece of Star Trek technology called a "12v cigarette lighter adapter"

Fark user imageView Full Size

/ so homeless, so destitute, so sad 😥
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.