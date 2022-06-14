 Skip to content
(CNN)   CNN unleashes its elite, crack team of reporters to uncover the truth behind one of life's great questions: What happens if you wake up before your alarm?   (cnn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pee.

Then get out of bed
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Look at my phone, turn the alarm off, and lie there waiting for the sweet embrace of death latest time I have till I have to get up to get my son to school and me to work
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wake up the wife and have sleepy mornin seks.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Pee.

Then get out of bed


Shiat, then get out of bed. Per, E! and CourtTV.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dread.
 
surlyjason
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I often wake a few minutes before my 04:30 alarm, and generally those days I feel better than those where I must be roused by the infernal ruckus.
 
ar393
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Stress from walking up naturally before your alarm instead of being shocked awake?

I wake up right 5.5 hours from when I go to bed or 6 am, whichever comes first, no alarm in years unless I was doing some heavy drinking or eating edibles late.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
All you have to do is decide what time you want to wake up.  And right before you close your eyes say to yourself

I will wake up at 7am.


And you will.

Your welcome
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Alarm?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
These people have never had a cat or dog have they?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: All you have to do is decide what time you want to wake up.  And right before you close your eyes say to yourself

I will wake up at 7am.


And you will.

Your welcome


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sleep? What the hell is that?

When I hit puberty, my sleeping decreased to around 4 hours/day -less than that some days, occasionally more 5 or 6. Once in a great while, I'd get 7 or even 8 - maybe five or six times a year. I got to see a lot of great old movies that they'd run in the middle of the night, back when there was more or less only broadcast TV.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: These people have never had a cat or dog have they?


Would you trust Wolf Blitzer with a pet?
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Alexa, cancel alarm."

Great story, there Woodward and Bernstein.
 
jayphat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Stare angrily into the void until it flinches. Then eventually get up for another day of drudgery that is this death march.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Unless it's some out of the ordinary early event such as a flight, why do you need an alarm to get up? Is your body incapable of regulating your sleep cycle? Maybe you should see a doctor, or reevaluate your lifestyle

Believe it or not, getting proper sleep is vital to living a physically and mentally healthy life. Lack of sleep causes stress, anxiety, will severely effect your mood and even cause you to gain weight
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I lie there and contemplate how, although I have 7 more minutes until my alarm goes off, the knowledge that this warm, safe sliver of my life is ending will ultimately ruin my enjoyment of the moments I have remaining. How I could be jolted awake at any instant (perception-wise), how much dread this truth brings me. How, no matter how badly I wish it otherwise, the inexorable grinding of the gears of time will steal and destroy the last breaths of my rest, the same way it destroys everything else.

Then I think about how my 40th birthday is just around the corner...
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Discover Diane Lane and Jennifer Jason Leigh hurriedly putting their clothes back on and leaving the bedroom?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The alarm doesn't get paid that day because it didn't do any work.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I wake up at 2:30. If I'm lucky, I fall back asleep and get up at 5:30.

Usually not lucky
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

surlyjason: I often wake a few minutes before my 04:30 alarm, and generally those days I feel better than those where I must be roused by the infernal ruckus.


I'm assuming waking up naturally at the end of a cycle is far better than being interrupted mid-cycle by some demonic cacophony.
 
starlost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
sayingimages.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's lucky, but it also means you're an asshole.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I usually wake up before my alarm because I am vividly dreaming.  Sometimes bad dreams that wake me up.  I have a theme of disaster movies that like to play in my head in the early morning, an invisible invasion of "something" that cannot be seen is invading and making people drop dead.  A nuclear bomb has gone off and I am wondering if driving north will make any difference at all.  I remember that I have some horrible rash on my foot and I look down and all the flesh is gone and there are just bones.  I really should write them down, I could be the next Steven King.

I started setting my alarm so that I wake up to reset it at 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30.  Seems to have lessens the bad ones.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So paradoxically, experts say to get out of bed. Yes, even at 3 a.m.
"Abandon the idea of getting back to sleep," Troxel said. "When you do that, when you let the pressure go that sleep isn't so effortful, sleep is more likely to come back."

I've long heard this advice, and resisted it for years, because who the fark wants to be up at 3 a.m.? But in the last year or so I've started doing this. Lo and behold, it works pretty well. I go to the next room and read a bit. I'm still dead tired and read very slowly (as often as not, I have to re-read entire paragraphs), but after half an hour or so I can go back to bed, and usually I can get back to sleep before long. It works like a little reset button for the brain. Whatever shiat my brain is ruminating on, it just changes the subject.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That really wasn't a bad article.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I smoke weed to go back to sleep
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It seems that increments of 1.5 hours is the key. If I get 4 or 5 before going to work all is well.

Even 2 1.5 hour chunks is fine for one day.
 
mjvvjm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Pee.

Then get out of bed


Perhaps get out of bed then pee?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Most nights when I wake up at midnight, 1:30 am and 3:00 am, I can get back to sleep. If I get out of bed, I'm up for the day.  4:30 am is get out of bed time, regardless. Been like this for several decades and no, I do not feel refreshed when I get out of bed. I just know I would not be able to get back to sleep.

Kaiser's sleep experts admitted they could only treat sleep apnea and restless leg syndrome. I don't have either. Chronic drug-resistant insomnia gets a shrug and "learn to live with it".
 
ar393
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: It seems that increments of 1.5 hours is the key. If I get 4 or 5 before going to work all is well.

Even 2 1.5 hour chunks is fine for one day.


I can't recall where I read it, but yeah 90-100 minutes sleep cycles, so if you can wake up at the end of one of those cycles I stead of in the middle of one, it's easier to wake up.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Unless it's some out of the ordinary early event such as a flight, why do you need an alarm to get up?


Back-up? I almost always wake up before my alarm. What sucks is when I wake up and fall back asleep as that seems to be a really deep sleep.
 
