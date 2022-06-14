 Skip to content
(Medical Xpress)   I like my mentally ill Greeks like my coffee: COVERED IN BEES   (medicalxpress.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Came to snark; Left thinking that's actually a really good program.
 
Veloram
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Bee Carl | Aqua Teen Hunger Force Forever | Adult Swim
Youtube VSV86TZ4ccs
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Can't feel the bugs crawling under your skin if there's bugs crawling on top of your skin.
 
alitaki
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
fark. Now I want honey.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Bee Beard GONE WRONG!
Youtube LMIu4fqi8jI
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The drone must die!
The drone must die!

not even gonna post the image.   everyone's seen it a thousand times already.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have it from reliable sources that the Greeks don't want [sic] no freaks.

However.....
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
thaduke
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I wore a 15 pound beard of bees for that woman, but it just wasn't enough"
 
Ty Webb [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Xenophon of Athens finds this a bit counter-intuitive.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size

/have you sampled the platter?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

