 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Snopes)   Snopes is offering a limited-edition Challenge Coin, presumably to show to your crazy relatives every time they mouth off about something before checking Snopes   (snopes.com) divider line
42
    More: PSA, United States Marine Corps, Royal Marines, military background, challenge coin, exclusive group of supporters, limited release, Marine, news operation  
•       •       •

1601 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 14 Jun 2022 at 10:20 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
All kinds of opportunities here, Drew. Fark challenge coins, design contests, virtual challenge coins complete with NFTs for headline of the year winners.... Start planning now for Fark's 25th anniversary!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's actually not a bad fundraiser.
 
TWX
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I thought that Snopes had been bought-out by one of the entities that it was consistently debunking...
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Get your LIMITED 1996 Internet coin NAO
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is it bad that I heard 'coin' and immediately thought snopes was creating yet another electronic currency?
 
TWX
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: Get your LIMITED 1996 Internet coin NAO


Hey.  I'd already been on the Internet for a few years at that point, and either already had or was about to get cablemodem service.

/living in the neighborhood that was the regional cable company's pilot for the service had its advantages
 
drtgb
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It will be worth thousands in about a month. I'm adding ten to my electronic wallet as we chat. I'll be rich! RICH!
 
Cheron
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The coins have a tracking chip in them. I checked a Snopes is silent on this for some reason
 
anfrind
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TWX: I thought that Snopes had been bought-out by one of the entities that it was consistently debunking...


Odd, I had heard that Snopes had been bought out by the owner of Comet Pizza.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

anfrind: TWX: I thought that Snopes had been bought-out by one of the entities that it was consistently debunking...

Odd, I had heard that Snopes had been bought out by the owner of Comet Pizza.


SOROS BOUGHT SNOPES!
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is there a physical coin or just an internet image like an NFT?

Looking at their website it looks like a dumb-ass NFT.
 
Nexzus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TWX: I thought that Snopes had been bought-out by one of the entities that it was consistently debunking...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No, I am not going to learn what a "challenge coin" is. But I've heard that term twice this week and demand everyone stop saying it, because it sounds phenomenable stupid.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Null Pointer: Is there a physical coin or just an internet image like an NFT?

Looking at their website it looks like a dumb-ass NFT.


"For those who want to get physical, we are bundling a lifetime membership to Snopes.com with a collectible coin version of this year's badge as an experiment."
 
anfrind
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Null Pointer: Is there a physical coin or just an internet image like an NFT?

Looking at their website it looks like a dumb-ass NFT.


According to TFA, they are minting physical coins.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: That's actually not a bad fundraiser.


Maybe the porn star girlfriend would let you keep it in her box?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: That's actually not a bad fundraiser.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Eh, pass.

I was hugely active on Snopes from 2003-2013, then the Mikkelsons broke up and it was discovered that David (owner of the current version) was a complete and total shiatheel. Now I use TruthorFiction for my myth-checking needs- the owners and main fact-checkers there are former Snopes staff, and much better at showing their work.

What burned me was how many times the forum members did all the legwork to prove or disprove something, then it was presented as solely David's work.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've never heard of a challenge coin before that wasn't related to sexism or racism.

Must be fake.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'd rather buy a "Citation Needed" sign
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I know people who dismiss Snopes as a biased liberal site and won't accept a reference to them to disprove their BS of the moment even they use citations to source etc.

They probably would create Conservanopes as they did with Conservapedia, if they haven't already.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Not for $100. But, it is an interesting concept. And snopes does have a long track record of deciding arguments....
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wouldn't mind seeing a fark coin for the Jonny Sex cup.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Can it come with razor sharp edges so you can throw it at the people who you have to use it with.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: Eh, pass.

I was hugely active on Snopes from 2003-2013, then the Mikkelsons broke up and it was discovered that David (owner of the current version) was a complete and total shiatheel. Now I use TruthorFiction for my myth-checking needs- the owners and main fact-checkers there are former Snopes staff, and much better at showing their work.

What burned me was how many times the forum members did all the legwork to prove or disprove something, then it was presented as solely David's work.


I really wanted to get into the forum circa 2004, but the mods or someone never approved my membership, with no reason given. Then I tried again a few years later and was instantly approved, but didn't care so much at the moment. And then I lost my login credentials, not even knowing if I had used my now-defunct college email address or the other one, and that was that.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: I know people who dismiss Snopes as a biased liberal site and won't accept a reference to them to disprove their BS of the moment even they use citations to source etc.

They probably would create Conservanopes as they did with Conservapedia, if they haven't already.


I was told that Snopes was one of the best-known members of the George Soros Deep State and that citing them was laughable.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Neat, when I'm not sure to believe something I've heard or not I can just flip this and get my answer.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I prefer the Snoopy Museum method.

They give out enameled pins for each year you're a member.  One of my friends has a complete collection:

https://collectpeanuts.com/clothing-and-accessories/pins/schulz-museum-pins/

Then you wear your "UFIA" or whatever pin on your lanyard while at conferences, like how white supremicists use symbols to identify people with similar interests
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: Is it bad that I heard 'coin' and immediately thought snopes was creating yet another electronic currency?


That's what a friend of a friend told me...
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Sword and Shield: Eh, pass.

I was hugely active on Snopes from 2003-2013, then the Mikkelsons broke up and it was discovered that David (owner of the current version) was a complete and total shiatheel. Now I use TruthorFiction for my myth-checking needs- the owners and main fact-checkers there are former Snopes staff, and much better at showing their work.

What burned me was how many times the forum members did all the legwork to prove or disprove something, then it was presented as solely David's work.

I really wanted to get into the forum circa 2004, but the mods or someone never approved my membership, with no reason given. Then I tried again a few years later and was instantly approved, but didn't care so much at the moment. And then I lost my login credentials, not even knowing if I had used my now-defunct college email address or the other one, and that was that.


2004-2007 was really the glory days for it, too. Lots of those folks who are now gone (and I can rattle off handles like crazy), but I made a lot of friends there. Even met my wife through there.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: No, I am not going to learn what a "challenge coin" is. But I've heard that term twice this week and demand everyone stop saying it, because it sounds phenomenable stupid.


it is stupid. many things related to the military is stupid. that's how they keep it running.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: No, I am not going to learn what a "challenge coin" is. But I've heard that term twice this week and demand everyone stop saying it, because it sounds phenomenable stupid.


You don't remember the challenge coin tfg made with Lil Kim on it?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: Fireproof: Sword and Shield: Eh, pass.

I was hugely active on Snopes from 2003-2013, then the Mikkelsons broke up and it was discovered that David (owner of the current version) was a complete and total shiatheel. Now I use TruthorFiction for my myth-checking needs- the owners and main fact-checkers there are former Snopes staff, and much better at showing their work.

What burned me was how many times the forum members did all the legwork to prove or disprove something, then it was presented as solely David's work.

I really wanted to get into the forum circa 2004, but the mods or someone never approved my membership, with no reason given. Then I tried again a few years later and was instantly approved, but didn't care so much at the moment. And then I lost my login credentials, not even knowing if I had used my now-defunct college email address or the other one, and that was that.

2004-2007 was really the glory days for it, too. Lots of those folks who are now gone (and I can rattle off handles like crazy), but I made a lot of friends there. Even met my wife through there.



*flips coin*
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The last company I worked for stopped handing out meaningful rewards for work above and beyond and started handing out challenge coins instead. Yeah, I put in 60 hour weeks and pulled in that million dollar incentive payment for $5 worth of pot metal in your ugly design, thanks.
 
mcsmiley
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: A Cave Geek: Is it bad that I heard 'coin' and immediately thought snopes was creating yet another electronic currency?

That's what a friend of a friend told me...


It looks like they are doing a physical coin as well.
 
muphasta
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: No, I am not going to learn what a "challenge coin" is. But I've heard that term twice this week and demand everyone stop saying it, because it sounds phenomenable stupid.

Tell us you never served in the military without telling us you never served in the military.
 
Licinius Crassus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Snopes says Meredith McIver is a real person. Fark Snopes.
 
Sleeper_agent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

muphasta: Sleeper_agent: No, I am not going to learn what a "challenge coin" is. But I've heard that term twice this week and demand everyone stop saying it, because it sounds phenomenable stupid.
Tell us you never served in the military without telling us you never served in the military.


I grew up in a military family in perhaps the most military town in the world, and I have never heard "challenge coin" until this week.

I reiterate. It sounds stupid. Stop saying it.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Shaggy_C: I'd rather buy a "Citation Needed" sign


And then you can hold it up whenever you post something!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why are old people obsessed with challenge coins?  What the fark even are challenge coins?
 
nytmare
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They used to be called membership cards, but now they're made of metal instead of paper and are round instead of rectangular.

Instead of card-carrying member, you're now a coin-carrying member.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.