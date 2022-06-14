 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Your billionaire overlords are very concerned that high interest rates might damage the economy, specifically that part of the economy that makes them billionaires. Some sacrifices may be required   (npr.org) divider line
25
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

290 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 14 Jun 2022 at 9:20 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
pdieten [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Weeners has nothing to do with TFA at all. Nice.

Inflation will continue until people slow down their consumption a bit, and the Fed's only tool for that is to make it more expensive to borrow money. We're all just waiting to find out if they're going to overdo it and send us all straight into 1982.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
With how farked our supply chains are I really wish we would have a recession. So raise the rates. It's good for the country.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Some sacrifices may be required"

I got this.

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Am I supposed be sad that they didn't go 90-100% liquid when they had the chance? You had the greatest increase in equities in the shortest amount of time since the last pump and dump and you decided to hold?

F*ck them.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If only there was something that billionaires could do to help mitigate the interest increase....
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Stavr0: "Some sacrifices may be required"

I got this.

[memegenerator.net image 320x240]


Specifically you, Stavr0.  You may die.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oligarchs. You mean Oligarchs. So tired of our crappy new gilded age.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, if they're ever feeling kind of down there are options out there.

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Harrogate the Melon Bunger
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thanks, NPR, for including the economic analysis of Cardi B.  I was really struggling to grasp the complexity and  magnitude of the problem until you quoted her tweet saying When y'all think they going to announce that we going into a recession?"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's what it's designed to do though.  The economy is overheated.  It needs to be cooled off.
 
Harrogate the Melon Bunger
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Thoreny: With how farked our supply chains are I really wish we would have a recession. So raise the rates. It's good for the country.


Tell me you hate poor people without telling me you hate poor people.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: That's what it's designed to do though.  The economy is overheated.  It needs to be cooled off.


The Federal Reserve has been like the worst parent ever dealing with their spoiled children.

They need a spanking.
 
kindms
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When interests rates go up is there a good place to have money invested / parked ?
 
deeyablo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We were due for a recession anyway.  I thought that the economic slowdown would kick in the recession, but I think it delayed it.
 
deeyablo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

deeyablo: We were due for a recession anyway.  I thought that the economic slowdown would kick in the recession, but I think it delayed it.


Slowdown from the pandemic, even.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kindms: When interests rates go up is there a good place to have money invested / parked ?


Buy all the crypto you can while it is down.

/yes, this is sarcasm
 
Veloram
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Well, if they're ever feeling kind of down there are options out there.

[external-preview.redd.it image 450x300]


fark that.

Push em.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Obligatory:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I can't figure out how to resize in mobile.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kindms: When interests rates go up is there a good place to have money invested / parked ?


Bonds?
 
bdub77
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oblig:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kindms: When interests rates go up is there a good place to have money invested / parked ?


I bonds with $10k... keep adding to it.

The rest? CD's, some other bonds... but you can also keep adding to a S&P 500 index fund over 20-30 years...

The drop here may be great, but if you keep buying, in 20 years you'll get paid for doing it.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In its operation, inflation functions as a wealth tax. The only way to avoid having a swimming-pool filled with lucre lose value is to put said lucre into the economy and make it work for a living.

Then you can't swim in it any more, and that makes plutocrats sad.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Get the Volcano gods ready...
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.