Step 1: Place Nazi insignias on your office door. Step 2: ????? Step 3: Get paid $1.5 million to resign
    Kent Mayor Dana Ralph, Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla  
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Derek Kammerzell initially had two weeks of vacation time revokedDerek Kammerzell initially had two weeks of vacation time revoked, before public outrage prompted Kent's mayor to call for the former assistant chief's resignation.

This is apparently how we punish Nazis in America: we take away their vacation days. Until the public forces us to do more.
 
1979
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
AND pay them $1.5 million
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Contracts, how do they work?
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It sure seems to me that we need a NO NAZI SYMBOLS rule for public officials.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That video embed about Kent Schools banning LGBT+ books... anybody who thinks that's a good idea needs to walk to Vashon wearing gravity boots.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There are a lot of Nazis running around the USA not getting punched in the face.


Step up people.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Kent appears to be such a lovely place.

Kent School District tables vote on banning book featuring LGBTQ+ storyline
Youtube OwI5bCkG94g
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

austerity101: It sure seems to me that we need a NO NAZI SYMBOLS rule for public officials.


Edited for truth.  And I'm aware this eliminates all Republicans and a decent chunk of Libertarians.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Washington, where we're incredibly liberal but all of our law enforcement are actually farking Nazi's.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: Kent appears to be such a lovely place.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/OwI5bCkG94g]


Puget Sound metro...it's basically just metro Portland, but with sales tax added.
 
patrick767
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

austerity101: Derek Kammerzell initially had two weeks of vacation time revokedDerek Kammerzell initially had two weeks of vacation time revoked, before public outrage prompted Kent's mayor to call for the former assistant chief's resignation.

This is apparently how we punish Nazis in America: we take away their vacation days. Until the public forces us to do more.


But cop employment contracts don't allow for prompt termination for being a farking Nazi, so if we do the right thing and terminate their employment, we have to give them lots of money.

Lesson: Being a Nazi pays big bucks.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
$1.5m is a small price to pay. Well worth the money. The city would have spent a lot more settling lawsuits from potential defendants who were arrested by this cop. Cut the check and move on.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
From another article:

The investigation uncovered several other instances in which co-workers said Kammerzell had mentioned the Nazis, the lawyer wrote in the report.

In one, a police officer told the investigator that Kammerzell had joked some 15 years earlier about his grandfather dying in the Holocaust - because he got drunk and fell out of a Nazi guard tower, the report states. When interviewed, Kammerzell confirmed he told the joke more than once.

In another, a detective said that several years earlier, Kammerzell showed him a picture on his cellphone in which Kammerzell had his facial hair shaved into "a Hitler mustache" while wearing lederhosen, dress native to parts of Germany, according to the report. As he showed off the picture, he explained that he had thrown up his hand in a "Heil Hitler" salute while being photographed with another city official on a different occasion, the detective said.

He seems nice.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The city has been actively negotiating with Kammerzell's representatives since that investigation concluded in February 2021, and the two sides reached a settlement this week in the amount of $1,520,000.

He wasn't fired, he was merely given 2 weeks unpaid suspension.
How TF did his lawyers turn that into $1.5M?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Clicking through...."The employee made an inappropriate joke about his grandfather dying during the Holocaust," said Chief Rafael Padilla.

Bet it's the same one I tell.  My grandfather died during Holocaust.  After he fell they put railings around the guard towers.

/And I'm Jewish
 
Endus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Contracts, how do they work?


Most employment contracts have clauses about ethical requirements and such and "being an outspoken, visible Nazi supporter" would so flagrantly violate such clauses that any lawsuit would be immediately tossed out with much laughter and mockery, for being so wildly frivolous.

If the police don't have ethical expectations for conduct in their employment contracts, that's a whole different (and bigger) kettle of fish.
 
aperson
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hmmmmm.  Being that I am part Native American (only 1/32, but more than Elizabeth Warren) I bet I could get away with this.  They fired me for displaying a ceremonial symbol of my ancestors.

/Joking Incase it wasn't obvious
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Clicking through...."The employee made an inappropriate joke about his grandfather dying during the Holocaust," said Chief Rafael Padilla.

Bet it's the same one I tell.  My grandfather died during Holocaust.  After he fell they put railings around the guard towers.

/And I'm Jewish


Literally no one believes you are Jewish.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That shiathead shouldn't get a dime out of this.

A barrel to wear, sure.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, obviously that $1.5 million is a valid settlement since he is no longer employable in a police department anywhere else in the *HAHAHAHAHA*   *snorts*
 
Slippitus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nazis in MY Seattle?  It's more likely than you think.
 
aperson
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Forgot to mention before.  Our local court house has swastikas on it, but in the square orientation not the diamond one used by the Nazis.  It's part of a larger display recognizing the original native American settlers.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ok so the shenanigans here are like this: Ethan Nordean held his boys meetings at daddy's spot in the proximity of Kent PD. Still unknown where the bail came from, but you can figure it out. Last week another linked PD in Auburn has an officer charged with murder after one of his 3 kills and fought to have his Naziesque tattoos revealed. Just yesterday an odd occurrence with Kent PD shot and killed a man they claimed pointed a gun yet was asleep in the car when approached. Something not adding up about that story.

Don't even get me started on Burien...

Anywhoooo, welcome to south suburban Seattle. It's rife with white supremacists.
 
