(WUSA9)   I guess that's why they call them boomers. Explosion and fire at elder care facility. P.S.: it woke subby up from over a mile away at 3:40 AM   (wusa9.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Oh, don't be so sentimental. People explode every day." - John Cleese.

/ I need a quick cup of tea before I make an important statement about Rhodesia in the Commons
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the best opening lines of a novel:
The Crow Road (Iain Banks-Gavin Millar BBC-1996) E01 Prentice
Youtube TqBKQgTLJuc

/Also had the genius line, "she put the fanny in epiphany."
//And my uncle lectured Iain Banks in English at Stirling University.
///Not a particularly big claim to fame, but still kind of cool.
////4th slashie for RIP.
 
King Something
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peachpicker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: One of the best opening lines of a novel:
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/TqBKQgTLJuc?start=174]
/Also had the genius line, "she put the fanny in epiphany."
//And my uncle lectured Iain Banks in English at Stirling University.
///Not a particularly big claim to fame, but still kind of cool.
////4th slashie for RIP.


One of my old litmus tests for dating compatibility was Wasp Factory.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's it for Monday Chili Night.
 
OBBN
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

peachpicker: [Fark user image image 425x238]


Damnit, 30 second too late.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Being woken up by an explosion that's only a mile away doesn't seem odd. But I  grew up a couple miles from a quarry and less than a mile from a busy train yard so...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh, also
Blues Brothers Train Scene
Youtube JRRksyGCjoE
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Natural gas leak I guess?
 
peachpicker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OBBN: peachpicker: [Fark user image image 425x238]

Damnit, 30 second too late.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Couple of boomers going off.....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Somacandra: "Oh, don't be so sentimental. People explode every day." - John Cleese.

/ I need a quick cup of tea before I make an important statement about Rhodesia in the Commons


How not to be seen.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh the folly of "Candle-lit Taco Tuesday"!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Natural gas leak I guess?


Some worker's makeshift meth lab in the back.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Somacandra: "Oh, don't be so sentimental. People explode every day." - John Cleese.

/ I need a quick cup of tea before I make an important statement about Rhodesia in the Commons


RAIM -- Spontaneous Human Explosion
Youtube yJs9j_C5lqU
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Spontaneous Human Explosion! - A Mystery Satire
Youtube Vgio5lmnUnM
 
