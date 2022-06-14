 Skip to content
(UPI)   Man sets world record by balancing chainsaw on forehead for 31 minutes, 25 seconds, proving that there's literally a world record for almost anything. Should he be disqualified because it wasn't running?   (upi.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
would the chain provide a gyroscopic effect, making it easier?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it wasn't on? does not count. come on, where is the challenge?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, cut him off.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it time for us to come up with a "Highest BAC while commenting in the FARK politics tab" world record?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You want something challenging, try juggling chainsaws. Yes, they're running.
 
moku9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: You want something challenging, try juggling chainsaws. Yes, they're running.


link?
 
Sentient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Staring straight up for 30 minutes doesn't seem like a useful skill, at least until you take up trad climbing.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: would the chain provide a gyroscopic effect, making it easier?


No
It would provide torque that would make it impossible.
 
clovercat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If chainsaw was running that would be a different world record.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moku9: bingethinker: You want something challenging, try juggling chainsaws. Yes, they're running.

link?


YouTube

Under leg chainsaw juggling - Guinness World Records
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: moku9: bingethinker: You want something challenging, try juggling chainsaws. Yes, they're running.

link?

YouTube

[YouTube video: Under leg chainsaw juggling - Guinness World Records]


Not to judge, but those guys look exactly like what I imagined they would look like
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: moku9: bingethinker: You want something challenging, try juggling chainsaws. Yes, they're running.

link?

YouTube

Yeah, but who's the record holder for 2 minutes? 5 minutes? Because those are record too, right?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My BIL's friend has a couple of nunchuck related world records. It's cool, I guess, but they just give you a certificate.

Most consecutive nunchuck strikes in a minute is one of them.
One of them involves nunchuks and skydiving, I want to say.

He's super into nunchucks.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Creoena: Is it time for us to come up with a "Highest BAC while commenting in the FARK politics tab" world record?


I've passed out on my keyboard, what do I win?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Sentient: Staring straight up for 30 minutes doesn't seem like a useful skill, at least until you take up trad climbing.


You have obviously never done any construction work
 
chitownmike
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

wax_on: cretinbob: moku9: bingethinker: You want something challenging, try juggling chainsaws. Yes, they're running.

link?

YouTube

Yeah, but who's the record holder for 2 minutes? 5 minutes? Because those are record too, right?


It might be your personal record... Man Up!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: My BIL's friend has a couple of nunchuck related world records. It's cool, I guess, but they just give you a certificate.

Most consecutive nunchuck strikes in a minute is one of them.
One of them involves nunchuks and skydiving, I want to say.

He's super into nunchucks.


Napoleon Dynamite talks about skills
Greymalkin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Meh, another world record where it is attained by being the only person doing it.

Behold!  I am the world record holder for longest time having the username Greymalkin on Fark.com.

Bask in my glory!
 
sheilanagig
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I don't see the danger unless they manage somehow to accidentally disengage the chain brake. I'm not even sure that's possible to do accidentally.
 
dryknife
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
One handed cat juggling:

Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Natalie Portmanteau: My BIL's friend has a couple of nunchuck related world records. It's cool, I guess, but they just give you a certificate.

Most consecutive nunchuck strikes in a minute is one of them.
One of them involves nunchuks and skydiving, I want to say.

He's super into nunchucks.

[YouTube video: Napoleon Dynamite talks about skills]


Yeah, pretty much. Except this dude works as a martial arts instructor and has several nunchuck related world records. But apart from that, it is pretty similar to hearing John Heder talk about it.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wonder if I can set the record for not giving a fark about records. I'm at about 35 years now lol, will attempt another 35.
 
