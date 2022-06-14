 Skip to content
(UPI)   International Bath Day pays tribute to Greek mathematician Archimedes' bath time revelation. Holiday apparently not celebrated in Alabama, West Virginia, Mississippi, Georgia, etc   (upi.com) divider line
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to wash up everyone!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Holidays are usually only celebrated once a year, so I bet even those states are OK.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Eureka!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Archimedes was always looking for a good screw...
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Public Hot Tubs. Everyone's undercarriage baggage in one bath using the same water that's been there forever. Good times.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bath, England - where posh people go to rid themselves of their malodorous stank.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Holiday apparently not celebrated in Alabama, West Virginia, Mississippi, Georgia, etc

Nonsense. I heard they warm up some water in a big ol' zinc tub out in the sun once a month, and they all take baths in it. Daddy goes first, then mama, and so forth down the line until the smallest child or baby.
 
