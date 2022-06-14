 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Bong hits? Birds in your hair? What else?   (tampabay.com) divider line
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better pay?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Permitting bong hits off the clock probably actually would help them out.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida school districts seek ways to attract more bus drivers, with anything but a decent pay rate.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Geotpf: $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$


"I'll take 'Things That Will Never Happen' for $1,000.00, Alex."
 
chitownmike
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I didn't know Florida had schools, much less busses
 
kindms
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
the kind of conditions to the job are nuts for the type of person who has nothing better to do than drive a bus 2x a day

add in having to deal with f-ing kids and f-ing parents and possible shooters and covid
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Geotpf: $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$

"I'll take 'Things That Will Never Happen' for $1,000.00, Alex."


Sorry, can't do $1000.  We're protecting our record profits, you see.  Best we got is $37 and we kick you in the balls.
 
FloriduhGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Permitting bong hits off the clock probably actually would help them out.


Fuk that!! You'd have to let me drive with a joint hanging out of my mouth for me to take that job!
 
Ethertap
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm sure this is in no way exacerbated by the fact that most school bus drivers are functionally part time, and need to pick up other work in the middle of the day between shifts.

The driver that took us poor kids from my elementary school to the boys and girls club was pretty cool though, he would gun it over speed bumps to see if he could launch the small kids into the roof, you could get some serious air if you were at the back of the bus behind the rear wheels.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Permitting bong hits off the clock probably actually would help them out.


I never do bong hits on the clock, is keep falling off.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ethertap: I'm sure this is in no way exacerbated by the fact that most school bus drivers are functionally part time, and need to pick up other work in the middle of the day between shifts.

The driver that took us poor kids from my elementary school to the boys and girls club was pretty cool though, he would gun it over speed bumps to see if he could launch the small kids into the roof, you could get some serious air if you were at the back of the bus behind the rear wheels.


There's that and the fact that you need a special license and pass a background check. The problem isn't just pay. Pinellas also has some additional restrictions that results in an increased need for routes over similarly sized districts.

Sat on a working group trying to find solutions to the bus and school bell time scheduling problems, which is why I know all that.

And don't underestimate having to transport middle school kids as a contributing factor to a bus driver shortage.
 
