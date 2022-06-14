 Skip to content
(NBC News)   "We respect all of the dead - except for these guys"   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The ultimate FAFO.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Better that asshole die for his country then you die for yours.
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fertilizer
 
WTP 2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i hate to say it, but the Ukrainians are doing it wrong.

Patton: No bastard ever won a war by dying for his country. He won it by making some other poor dumb bastard die for his country.

they should smile and tell the Russians "thank you for dying for your country".
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We need to send Ukraine some wood-chippers so they can fertilize the sunflower fields with the piles of dead orcs laying about

And who knows, maybe if they placed some on the front lines, the orcs would simply march right on in, or at the least toss their commanding officers in feet first. That seems to have been their invasion strategy so far
 
robodog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
War is hell, while I won't say that every world leader should have to serve, I will say that they should all have close advisors who have served on the front lines. There are few that will want to avoid war more than those who have lived it.
 
GN Nymph
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There are zoos full of hungry lions, tigers, bears, piranha, and other maneaters. Call up the local zookeeper, say you got some meat they can have on the super-cheap.  Accept the 20 euros when he comes to pick up the naked body.  The clothes and shoes can be given to some refugees if you didn't feel like mailing them back with the cellphone.

Yes, eating a dead orc may make the lions a little sick at first but they'll adjust to the new diet.  It's better than reading stories about the poor animals going hungry.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just prop them up outside of towns and along the border so Russia can easily retrieve their fallen

Fark user imageView Full Size


/A modest proposal from a scarier Vlad
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Drop them from drones
 
tasteme [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: We need to send Ukraine some wood-chippers so they can fertilize the sunflower fields with the piles of dead orcs laying about

And who knows, maybe if they placed some on the front lines, the orcs would simply march right on in, or at the least toss their commanding officers in feet first. That seems to have been their invasion strategy so far


So, meat is back on the menu?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I never saw the point of respecting the dead, they're meat and bone returning to mulch.  Funerary rites are weird.  There's a whole business of separating grieving relatives from their money.  There's nothing worthy of respect in the whole messy process.

The dead are incapable of being respected.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I never saw the point of respecting the dead, they're meat and bone returning to mulch.  Funerary rites are weird.  There's a whole business of separating grieving relatives from their money.  There's nothing worthy of respect in the whole messy process.

The dead are incapable of being respected.


For non-sociopaths, it's a way to pay homage to the sanctity of life, and to the loved ones of the deceased person.
 
