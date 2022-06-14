 Skip to content
(NBC News)   More than 14 percent of population may have had Lyme disease. Not just in America, not just in Europe, but the WORLD population   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Lyme disease, Dr. Peter Krause, first global seroprevalence work, U.S. cases of Lyme disease, new study, world's population, Deer ticks, Krause's own research  
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got the bullseye rash last year--doc set me up with antibiotics and never got Lyme.  Whew.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, I just keep getting lemons.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Meanwhile, I just keep getting lemons.


sounds like quite the party.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That ticks me off.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DragonIV: Got the bullseye rash last year--doc set me up with antibiotics and never got Lyme.  Whew.


Uhh...
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: beezeltown: Meanwhile, I just keep getting lemons.

sounds like quite the party.


Oh yeah. Subby's mom's making plenty of lemonade this summer.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget your Frontline
 
crzybtch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am sure I had it.  Before I ever heard of it, I had the bullseye with the head of the tick still stuck in the middle.  Doctor told me it was an allergic reaction.  (Idiot)  I felt horrible for about a week then got over it.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're going to need more coconuts.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

DragonIV: Got the bullseye rash last year--doc set me up with antibiotics and never got Lyme.  Whew.


IF you got the rash and the meds, you had Lyme.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And?
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'd argue that 100% of the population " MAY" have had it.  Hell, 100% of the population  MAY have been run over by a bulldozer.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Do they have that in addition to Epstein-Barr syndrome?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ugh.  I hate ticks.  Talk about a disgusting, useless animal.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We should have a party for everyone whose been infected. An old fashioned lime party!
 
TWX
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I'd argue that 100% of the population " MAY" have had it.  Hell, 100% of the population  MAY have been run over by a bulldozer.


Doubtful.  This thread would be rather sparse.
 
Creoena
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hopefully this statement proves true:

Krause said another Lyme vaccine could become available in a couple of years. A candidate from Pfizer has shown early promise in trials.

Ticks are crazy bad around here.  It'd be nice to not coat yourself and your clothing in chemicals before going outside onto anything other than just-mowed grass or concrete.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've had it twice.
Possibly only once and the second time was a resurgence of the first infection.  Regardless I got the doxy twice.  Never got the bullseye

Work outdoors a lot.  Ticks are part of the job.
All my field clothes are treated with pyrmethrin.  My skin gets the DEET.  Pants tucked into socks and shirt tucked into pants, all remaining that way till I get undressed for a tick check.
(most recent bite was a damn Lone Star Tick - the ones that make you allergic to red meat - it had barely attached though and was fully removed.  The bite itched like hell for week though afterwards)

Dog is on tick meds and he gets sprayed with an herbal deterrent spray when we hike so that the liklihood of him bringing friends home on his (black) fur is lessened.

I hate those nasty bastards. I really hate doxycycline.
 
TWX
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: Ugh.  I hate ticks.  Talk about a disgusting, useless animal.


The best summary of politics, from its root words, from Greek.  "poly" as in many, and "ticks" as in blood sucking little creatures.
 
wild9
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Guess it's better than the tick that makes you allergic to red meat for the rest of your life.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I'd argue that 100% of the population " MAY" have had it.  Hell, 100% of the population  MAY have been run over by a bulldozer.


FTFA:
For the analysis, the researchers compiled studies that looked at how common antibodies to the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi, which causes Lyme disease, are in humans. Of the more than 158,000 people involved in those studies, around 23,000 had the antibodies, suggesting they were either currently infected or had been in the past.


They didn't just guess, they took samples and looked for antibodies which people would have if they'd caught Lyme disease.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: DragonIV: Got the bullseye rash last year--doc set me up with antibiotics and never got Lyme.  Whew.

IF you got the rash and the meds, you had Lyme.

IF you got the rash and the meds, you had Lyme.


I think the awareness campaign for Lyme disease may have been a little oversuccessful.

It's serious: It's bacteria that finds nerve cells especially delicious and can cause lasting damage or death if left untreated (like rats chewing on electrical wires).

But it's not rabies. A dose of antibiotics after symptoms manifest will clear you right up.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I got it when we took a "leaf peeper" vacation to Maine and went walking in the woods. 2 weeks after we got back I finally noticed that some foreign object was on my back. Bulls eye rash. Etc. 2 weeks of anti-biotics and I was right as rain.

Even after I noticed the tick, I barely felt it. You think before it happens that you'd be one of the ones to feel it, but you don't. It's like the time I had my pocket picked in Barcelona. Wallet in the front pocket of my jeans.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

wild9: Guess it's better than the tick that makes you allergic to red meat for the rest of your life.


Alpha-gal syndrome. I know someone who has it. It's pretty rare, but he has no other health issues besides it and he's over 80 now.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: ProcrastinationStation: DragonIV: Got the bullseye rash last year--doc set me up with antibiotics and never got Lyme.  Whew.

IF you got the rash and the meds, you had Lyme.

I think the awareness campaign for Lyme disease may have been a little oversuccessful.

It's serious: It's bacteria that finds nerve cells especially delicious and can cause lasting damage or death if left untreated (like rats chewing on electrical wires).

But it's not rabies. A dose of antibiotics after symptoms manifest will clear you right up.


Yep.
I know that years ago people were suffering neurological problems due to undiagnosed long term infections.  Now that it seems everyone is terrified of Lyme, I wonder if the long term issues have lessened.....
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Joe USer: wild9: Guess it's better than the tick that makes you allergic to red meat for the rest of your life.

Alpha-gal syndrome. I know someone who has it. It's pretty rare, but he has no other health issues besides it and he's over 80 now.


I know three people with Alpha-Gal. It's becoming increasingly common around here, unfortunately.
 
BorgiaGinz [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you leave your mom's basement.
 
BorgiaGinz [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ElFugawz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I just found deer ticks on myself and my partner... after going to Boston Commons. Had been on a rural farm a day or 2 before, but they were not very attached, so i feel like it could not have been that long before. Also, they were in conspicuous places we would have noticed. Anyway, got antibiotics.
 
TWX
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Joe USer: wild9: Guess it's better than the tick that makes you allergic to red meat for the rest of your life.

Alpha-gal syndrome. I know someone who has it. It's pretty rare, but he has no other health issues besides it and he's over 80 now.


sagindie.orgView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: DragonIV: Got the bullseye rash last year--doc set me up with antibiotics and never got Lyme.  Whew.

IF you got the rash and the meds, you had Lyme.

IF you got the rash and the meds, you had Lyme.


One of those "I don't have diabetes because I take metformin" types
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wild9: Guess it's better than the tick that makes you allergic to red meat for the rest of your life.


Lone Star Tick.
Thanks Texas.
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: DragonIV: Got the bullseye rash last year--doc set me up with antibiotics and never got Lyme.  Whew.

IF you got the rash and the meds, you had Lyme.

IF you got the rash and the meds, you had Lyme.


If you get on the antibiotics early enough, it doesn't take root (my doctor's words, not mine).  No sign of it in a follow up blood test done six months later.  So...think he was right, or I was lucky, or something.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
CSB:
I live in the mountains. Went for a hike a year or so ago with the Then-Partner Dreidel and the dog, came back, washed up, and got ready for dinner. As I sat down, I brushed at my face and felt a tickle (I have a beard, so that's normal) - but then I felt something land on my arm. Looked down and there was a tick.

So my partner and I did an IMMEDIATE tick check (giggity) on each other, and then turned to the dog.

We found - I am not exaggerating at all here - FIFTY ticks. As many as five tens of ticks. It was horrible.

// only one had even started to embed, but we got his ass
// his head, too
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DragonIV: ProcrastinationStation: DragonIV: Got the bullseye rash last year--doc set me up with antibiotics and never got Lyme.  Whew.

IF you got the rash and the meds, you had Lyme.

If you get on the antibiotics early enough, it doesn't take root (my doctor's words, not mine).  No sign of it in a follow up blood test done six months later.  So...think he was right, or I was lucky, or something.


I think there's a whole domino chain of consequences that can be avoided if it's treated early enough. For me 2 weeks was early enough. I imagine that lead time varies by individual.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Lyme disease or "Lyme disease".

The people I know with chronic "Lyme disease" are hobbyists. They love to pretend they (and their kids) have allergies and diseases which they treat with homeopathy.
 
