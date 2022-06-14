 Skip to content
(Kevin Drum)   Consumer price of gasoline is $0.60 per gal higher than oil prices would suggest
18
Numberlady2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Shocked! Shocked I tell you.  Round up the usual suspects.
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
oh well, as long as the profit margin percentages haven't changed.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
 Especially of note is that nowhere does he indicate he factors inflation in.

And i am by NOOOOOOOOOOOOO means an apologist for the oil industry. I just hate bad data.

There's a disconnect in the prices which can be attributed to the commodities market looking for a place to profit while stocks are getting killed.

While the oil companies are making money hand over fist because they enjoy the higher prices while they are spending $0 in new money on exploration, you can also check the trading firms and see their profits on RBOB Gasoline contracts.

I suspect a lot of the problem lies right there.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Who would have thought that in a time where price gouging and record profits are encouraged that big oil would price gouge and enjoy record profits.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is this the thread where arm-chair economists dive deep into how backed up the supply chain is and how that's throwing off everything, including the production and delivery of oil, or are they just going to lazily suggest that this is somehow a conspiracy of greed?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Exxon - farking the country, and loving it!!
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Especially of note is that nowhere does he indicate he factors inflation in.

And i am by NOOOOOOOOOOOOO means an apologist for the oil industry. I just hate bad data.

There's a disconnect in the prices which can be attributed to the commodities market looking for a place to profit while stocks are getting killed.

While the oil companies are making money hand over fist because they enjoy the higher prices while they are spending $0 in new money on exploration, you can also check the trading firms and see their profits on RBOB Gasoline contracts.

I suspect a lot of the problem lies right there.


LOL f*ck me... it says "adjusted for inflation" right in the f*cking chart!!!

I'm a moron. Sorry.

But I still think the biggest culprit in the price variance is the commodities traders... of which, the oil companies also deal in, if memory serves.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I feel like some unseen, malevolent, billionaire oil baron is drinking my milkshake.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I find it interesting that all the different gas stations have their prices set at exactly the same rate except for the Costco/Sam's which are just slightly cheaper.  It's almost like the gas companies agreed on the prices.  I was told that was illegal, but they wouldn't possibly do something like that, would they?
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: NewportBarGuy: Especially of note is that nowhere does he indicate he factors inflation in.

And i am by NOOOOOOOOOOOOO means an apologist for the oil industry. I just hate bad data.

There's a disconnect in the prices which can be attributed to the commodities market looking for a place to profit while stocks are getting killed.

While the oil companies are making money hand over fist because they enjoy the higher prices while they are spending $0 in new money on exploration, you can also check the trading firms and see their profits on RBOB Gasoline contracts.

I suspect a lot of the problem lies right there.

LOL f*ck me... it says "adjusted for inflation" right in the f*cking chart!!!

I'm a moron. Sorry.

But I still think the biggest culprit in the price variance is the commodities traders... of which, the oil companies also deal in, if memory serves.


It's the supply chain this time. Things are becoming more expensive to ship caused by rising costs by having to actually pay people a decent wage.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

IRS.Agent.009: oh well, as long as the profit margin percentages haven't changed.


They've gone up, so the oil companies will be okay.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I find it interesting that all the different gas stations have their prices set at exactly the same rate except for the Costco/Sam's which are just slightly cheaper.  It's almost like the gas companies agreed on the prices.  I was told that was illegal, but they wouldn't possibly do something like that, would they?


They don't make money on gas. They make money on retail. Selling you 24-packs of Coke for $9 is pretty profitable. Selling gas at a profit of only a few cents isn't. They make less money on gas then gas stations do, and they can afford it, because it's about synergy, getting everything at one place.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

It's the supply chain this time. Things are becoming more expensive to ship caused by rising costs by having to actually pay people a decent wage.

And i am by NOOOOOOOOOOOOO means an apologist for the oil industry. I just hate bad data.

There's a disconnect in the prices which can be attributed to the commodities market looking for a place to profit while stocks are getting killed.

While the oil companies are making money hand over fist because they enjoy the higher prices while they are spending $0 in new money on exploration, you can also check the trading firms and see their profits on RBOB Gasoline contracts.

I suspect a lot of the problem lies right there.

LOL f*ck me... it says "adjusted for inflation" right in the f*cking chart!!!

I'm a moron. Sorry.

But I still think the biggest culprit in the price variance is the commodities traders... of which, the oil companies also deal in, if memory serves.

It's the supply chain this time. Things are becoming more expensive to ship caused by rising costs by having to actually pay people a decent wage.


HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. no.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. no.

And i am by NOOOOOOOOOOOOO means an apologist for the oil industry. I just hate bad data.

There's a disconnect in the prices which can be attributed to the commodities market looking for a place to profit while stocks are getting killed.

While the oil companies are making money hand over fist because they enjoy the higher prices while they are spending $0 in new money on exploration, you can also check the trading firms and see their profits on RBOB Gasoline contracts.

I suspect a lot of the problem lies right there.

LOL f*ck me... it says "adjusted for inflation" right in the f*cking chart!!!

I'm a moron. Sorry.

But I still think the biggest culprit in the price variance is the commodities traders... of which, the oil companies also deal in, if memory serves.

It's the supply chain this time. Things are becoming more expensive to ship caused by rising costs by having to actually pay people a decent wage.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. no.


HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA, yes.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No linear regressions in the real world match exactly. I don't see a diabolical plot here.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

It's the supply chain this time. Things are becoming more expensive to ship caused by rising costs by having to actually pay people a decent wage.


Absolutely a big part of it, that's why I went right to inflation... but they do account for that... but, as we all know, inflation does not account for all of the supply-chain related costs we're seeing today.

Plus you had serious issues in their supply chain during Covid when oil went negative. Guarantee they started selling from storage and never backfilled with sufficient supply to offset increased demand... and the percent changes were wild. from 0 to 100 in a short amount of time.

Again. I really don't like the oil industry much, but there a lot to unpack here. I do NOT want to give them new leases and do NOT want to relax standards on refineries... but we definitely have issues here that need to be addressed... but it's on a worldwide scale and getting people to agree in stuff in incredibly difficult.

Add to that the increase in Diesel demand for export and you know they are not making as much gas so they can make bank on diesel sales.

It's a f*cking mess.
 
Bondith
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Thanks, Obama.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

It's the supply chain this time. Things are becoming more expensive to ship caused by rising costs by having to actually pay people a decent wage.

And i am by NOOOOOOOOOOOOO means an apologist for the oil industry. I just hate bad data.

There's a disconnect in the prices which can be attributed to the commodities market looking for a place to profit while stocks are getting killed.

While the oil companies are making money hand over fist because they enjoy the higher prices while they are spending $0 in new money on exploration, you can also check the trading firms and see their profits on RBOB Gasoline contracts.

I suspect a lot of the problem lies right there.

LOL f*ck me... it says "adjusted for inflation" right in the f*cking chart!!!

I'm a moron. Sorry.

But I still think the biggest culprit in the price variance is the commodities traders... of which, the oil companies also deal in, if memory serves.

It's the supply chain this time. Things are becoming more expensive to ship caused by rising costs by having to actually pay people a decent wage.


Pretty sure the national gasoline distribution infrastructure uses pipeline systems to distribute from refineries to regional depots and then to local distributors.

So uh. How are those pipelines affected by that?
 
