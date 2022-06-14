 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   I have no idea what you're talking about, so here's a runaway cow 'waiting for a train to Cowdenbeef'   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
Rattrap007
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is it going to a slaughter house? Sounds like it with the name Cow-den-beef
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Do they have a palace though?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Runaway cow never coming back
Wrong way on a one-way track
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Maybe he was horny, wanted to take the train to somewhere he could jump over the moon?
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: Is it going to a slaughter house? Sounds like it with the name Cow-den-beef


It's a play on words for Cowdenbeath, home of Cowdenbeath FC aka "The Blue Brazil".
 
