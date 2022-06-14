 Skip to content
(8 News Now)   Lake Mead's shriveling erection is still upright, but now almost entirely on dry land   (8newsnow.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Vegas Wash, Las Vegas Bay, Colorado River, Clark County, Nevada, Lake Mead, Hoover Dam, LAS VEGAS  
NathanAllen
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I would definitely have my children swimming around a large boat precariously stuck in the mud.

What's the worst that could happen?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well if anything it's a great time to clean things up down there.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Well if anything it's a great time to clean things up down there.


wait are we talking about Lake Meads erection or mine?
 
tommyl66
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When we get them silly bastards down in that rock pile, it'll be some fun, they'll wish their fathers had never met their mothers. When they start takin' their bottoms out and slamming into them rocks, boy!
 
mattgsx
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Verticle???

C'mon - your device SHOWED you this wasn't a word after every time you typed it. Do better, local CBS affiliate.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mattgsx: Verticle???

C'mon - your device SHOWED you this wasn't a word after every time you typed it. Do better, local CBS affiliate.


Doesn't matter: got clicks, served ads
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
best time in decades so drop a sub and find a bunch of mob snitches... or otherwise "missing" people.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
 VIAGRA SPILL REVIVES LAKE MICHIGAN - Satirewire.com
 
freidog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's going to need some lube

/Because it's dry
//right?
///I'll leave now.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: best time in decades so drop a sub and find a bunch of mob snitches... or otherwise "missing" people.


They've found at least two bodies already
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You have...
CHOSEN TO LIVE...
IN A MUTHAFARKIN' DESERT!
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Been up more than 3 hours? Better call a doctor.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No ones going to do anything. Lake Meade will dry up. At that point I don't know if the lack of water or the loss of the Hoover dam electric generators will be worse. You'd think water.
 
