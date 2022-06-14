 Skip to content
(New Delhi TV)   Vladimir poopin'
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There must be a less disgusting way of reporting this instead of talking about his poop falling "into the wrong hands".
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've had his shiat flooding us for years through the GOP and Trump, why care now?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't it be easier to just you know...flush twice?

What kind of taco bell deuce does this guy take?
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin isn't the only one. Pretty sure most world leaders do this. Poop is a goldmine of intelligence. It can relay information on health.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not easy being a tyrant.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm on the toilet right now, so I'm really getting a

*plop*

kick out of this thread.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Wouldn't it be easier to just you know...flush twice?

What kind of taco bell deuce does this guy take?


Beets, vodka, and genocide fueled toilet bombs.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Your turn Ivan, and he had the Borscht last night."
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who was it that claimed the dude from the video with the bag was holding Vlad's shiat? Give that farker a prize.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Poop is a goldmine of intelligence.


This should be the title of the next Nickelback album.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obvious tag on medical leave.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loosely translated: "Cancer...just...so much cancer..."
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Igor, you get Russia's highest honor. You are to collect Pooty Poots plop-plops. Hannity and Tucker will train you, or as we know them as Agents Hamberders and Covfefe."
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how does the collection process work? Without some kind of a traveling porta-potty setup, does the guy just follow Putin into the restroom and fish it out of the bowl? Does Putin exclusively pee in bottles like a long distance trucker?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: Sorelian's Ghost: Wouldn't it be easier to just you know...flush twice?

What kind of taco bell deuce does this guy take?

Beets, vodka, and genocide fueled toilet bombs.


Opiates constipate you.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guards must be dreading Sushi and Tacos night.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That is quite the crappy job.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I want an espionage movie where the caper is some CIA operatives are sent to steal Putin's equivalent of the nuclear "football," but they accidentally get the dookie suitcase instead, and in a key scene of the movie they have to explain to the CIA director how they managed to bungle the operation, leading him to yell, "THAT'S A BUNCH OF CRAP," and then everyone in the briefing room starts giggling.

I smell Oscar.

Also poop.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
An FSO recruiting poster that says, "Do your duty; Collect Vlad's doodie."
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
c.ndtvimg.comView Full Size

TFW last night's state dinner isn't sitting well, and you've got a massive grogan starting to turtlehead, but you're worried it's going to be too big for your poop suitcase.
 
yms
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Poop collector my ass.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The FSO poop officer returning to HQ with the poopcase and showing off Putin's latest creations:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Mr Putin has reportedly carried out the practice since the beginning of his leadership

Sounds like this is just his fetish.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
AmberHeardJokeHsHaHa.msg
 
Pert
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I want an espionage movie where the caper is some CIA operatives are sent to steal Putin's equivalent of the nuclear "football," but they accidentally get the dookie suitcase instead, and in a key scene of the movie they have to explain to the CIA director how they managed to bungle the operation, leading him to yell, "THAT'S A BUNCH OF CRAP," and then everyone in the briefing room starts giggling.

I smell Oscar.

Also poop.


Tagline: "That shiat right there is da bomb"
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

johnphantom: OkieDookie: Sorelian's Ghost: Wouldn't it be easier to just you know...flush twice?

What kind of taco bell deuce does this guy take?

Beets, vodka, and genocide fueled toilet bombs.

Opiates constipate you.


This is Russia so, You constipate opiates is the phrasing.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I can't imagine being almost 70 years old, with more money than I could spend in ten thousand lifetimes, and still working at a job that required me to shiat in a briefcase. He must really like killing people.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's called TOILSEC.
 
Unapologetically Canadian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Talk about being on shiat detail.
 
Creoena
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: I'm on the toilet right now, so I'm really getting a

*plop*

kick out of this thread.


Pics, OIDH...
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
All hail Russia's Duce Deuce!
 
mistahtom
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Uhhh, spike TV had a thing on this for the US president back in 2008
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I can't imagine being almost 70 years old, with more money than I could spend in ten thousand lifetimes, and still working at a job that required me to shiat in a briefcase. He must really like killing people.


He was trained as a KGB officer, so, yeah.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Wouldn't it be easier to just you know...flush twice?

What kind of taco bell deuce does this guy take?


There are stories about countries having bathrooms with individual holding tanks for exactly this reason.

The US President doesn't poop in the toilet he's asked to anywhere except maybe the White House and Camp David.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: So how does the collection process work? Without some kind of a traveling porta-potty setup, does the guy just follow Putin into the restroom and fish it out of the bowl? Does Putin exclusively pee in bottles like a long distance trucker?


Seat up, bag across the bowl, seat down.  Even pooping into the toilet can provide too much recoverable material.
 
