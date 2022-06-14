 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Not to alarm anyone, but China claims to have spotted multiple extraterrestrial civilizations with their FAST radio telescope   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
ktybear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
an ad for The Three-Body Problem? Aren't they making a movie based on the book soon?
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not alarming. If you're a fan of astronomy, understand the number of stars and planetary systems in the MWG alone, and appreciate statistical probability, you already half expected that it's only a matter of time.

But we're not ready as a civilization and there is a good chance they already know that.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok... That was a very informative Tweet, but personally I'd like to know more before making any judgments.
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow! - signed SETI.
 
Teemin Demon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suspected and possible

Real hard facts, very convincing
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: It's not alarming. If you're a fan of astronomy, understand the number of stars and planetary systems in the MWG alone, and appreciate statistical probability, you already half expected that it's only a matter of time.

But we're not ready as a civilization and there is a good chance they already know that.


^THIS

I have no idea why Subby tagged it "unlikely." The opposite is unlikely.

But given that FTL drives are very"unlikely" knowing they are there, and worrying that they might come here, are very different things.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably just episodes of Single Female Lawyer.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And, big surprise, they're already creating recipes to cook and eat the aliens.
 
rikrok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they also discovered ancient maps that clearly show the worlds the signals originated from belong to China?
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well thank zeus...let's invite them over and beg.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For something so momentous I'd like to see a peer-reviewed article on this rather than some tweet.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering the quality of Chinese construction, they're probably picking up BBC Radio 4.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: tuxq: It's not alarming. If you're a fan of astronomy, understand the number of stars and planetary systems in the MWG alone, and appreciate statistical probability, you already half expected that it's only a matter of time.

But we're not ready as a civilization and there is a good chance they already know that.

^THIS

I have no idea why Subby tagged it "unlikely." The opposite is unlikely.

But given that FTL drives are very"unlikely" knowing they are there, and worrying that they might come here, are very different things.


It's pretty unlikely. The ET civ has to have been in the "broadcast radio waves" phase of their civilization at the right span of years ago for it to reach us now and China happens to have to be listening at the right patch of sky. Of course, it's not like other space agencies haven't made similar mis-identifications.
 
englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can haz data to examine?

No?

Can haz coordinates to verify?

No?

Can haz peer review of evidence and examination of competing explanations?

No?

Until then, it's probably attention-seeking BS, or if it's a signal, it's more likely someone's heating up their lunch in the microwave.

/Mmmmmm, proper Chinese food, so many great regional cuisines to choose from
//Sichuan cuisine is best regional cuisine... peppercorn beef slices in flaming chili oil... fark your Rick and Morty style Szechuan sauce
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course there's an almost 100% chance there's another civilization out there. And if they've been watching us, I assure you they want nothing to do with us. We're the leaching and pillaging civilization depicted in independence day.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tweet: "OMG, aliens!"

Actual article, if you go to the Chinese English-language site: "China's radio telescope detects first persistently active repeating fast radio burst from 3b light years away"
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Of course there's an almost 100% chance there's another civilization out there. And if they've been watching us, I assure you they want nothing to do with us. We're the leaching and pillaging civilization depicted in independence day.


Yea I bet we're a galactic version of the Truman Show.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farkomatic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kudos to Amazon for shipping those Heath kits so far away and on time. They should get their receipts 600 million years from now.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image 800x400]


that was a satellite
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: It's not alarming. If you're a fan of astronomy, understand the number of stars and planetary systems in the MWG alone, and appreciate statistical probability, you already half expected that it's only a matter of time.

But we're not ready as a civilization and there is a good chance they already know that.


There's a much better chance that "they" have no clue of our existence.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well, obviously
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: But we're not ready as a civilization and there is a good chance they already know that.


Drink!

Peter von Nostrand: Of course there's an almost 100% chance there's another civilization out there. And if they've been watching us, I assure you they want nothing to do with us. We're the leaching and pillaging civilization depicted in independence day.


Drink!
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saying anything about the odds or likelihood of other alien life giving we have a sample size of exactly one planet with life to base it on reveals a big misunderstanding of how numbers work. Earth being rare or unique is totally possible until we find even one other planet with any form of life. Yes, the universe is huge. Yes, there are countless stars and planets out there. That doesn't mean jack shiat because we don't have any idea what the possibility of life developing on any of them is. Earth is apparently ideal for life, but as far as we know it only came into existence here once and evolved from there.
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Space is big. You just won't believe how vastly, hugely, mind-bogglingly big it is. I mean, you may think it's a long way down the road to the chemist's, but that's just peanuts to space.

That being said, there could be many other intelligent species out there and our timelines just don't match up :/
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chariots Of The Gods, man.  They practically own South America.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IndyJohn: tuxq: It's not alarming. If you're a fan of astronomy, understand the number of stars and planetary systems in the MWG alone, and appreciate statistical probability, you already half expected that it's only a matter of time.

But we're not ready as a civilization and there is a good chance they already know that.

There's a much better chance that "they" have no clue of our existence.


I am sure that they already received Silurian radio signals and will be here in few million years
 
patcarew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The owls are not what they seem.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They might have. But then again, China also claims that they don't engage in human rights abuses, so maybe they should share their findings to allow for peer review.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what has the james web telescope seen?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
has found several possible technical traces and suspected signals of extraterrestrial civilizations
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I smell a Contact reboot with Charlie Sheen reprising Micky Rooney's role as I. Y. Yunioshi, the protagonist sent from an alien world to planet earth who seeks his ethereal mother who was marooned here millions of years ago. It will be seen as the epoch conservative values Hollywood movie that allows the GOP to finally weaponize the last bastion of "liberal" cancel culture.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That wouldn't alarm me. I would love to be alive during such a discovery.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: [Fark user image image 371x371]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size

/Sorry, PRC, you're on pretty much everyone's shiat list right now. Stop attention seeking.
//You're right next to Russia and US, it's not like we can't see you in here with us.
 
NeuroticRocker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: But given that FTL drives are very"unlikely" knowing they are there, and worrying that they might come here, are very different things.


FTL is effectively impossible if you hold that extraterrestrial technological life is out there.  Because some civilization would have discovered it and also had an R0 (fertility) number up over 3 (like humans are easily capable of) and they'd be freaking everywhere in cosmologically short order.  And that's something we're pretty confident isn't the case.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: ltdanman44: [Fark user image 800x400]

that was a satellite


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bikkurikun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: tuxq: It's not alarming. If you're a fan of astronomy, understand the number of stars and planetary systems in the MWG alone, and appreciate statistical probability, you already half expected that it's only a matter of time.

But we're not ready as a civilization and there is a good chance they already know that.

^THIS

I have no idea why Subby tagged it "unlikely." The opposite is unlikely.

But given that FTL drives are very"unlikely" knowing they are there, and worrying that they might come here, are very different things.


The unlikely part is the Chinese being honest.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When meeting an alien race you have three questions.

1. Can I fark them?
2. Can I eat them?
3. Oh shiat, can they eat me?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
SHHHHHHHHH!
 
powhound
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Here's my theory. I absolutely believe there is life out there somewhere. That's just going to be a given. If it can happen here it can happen out there somewhere.

But, nature is brutal. It is a kill or be killed environment.

Also, the planetary model for viable planets is relatively short lived. By the time a star and planets form there is a relatively short period of time for life to evolve and mature before the host star begins to die. So, with a relatively short time available to evolve nature would have to really quickly develop an advanced life form that would cooperate and create a capability for interstellar travel.

Look at us here on Earth. How many years left do we have as a human species? The industrial revolution was 200 years ago give or take. In that time we've had two world wars and the development of weapons that can end civilization. And we have a looming water/energy crisis that will likely kill off most of us one way or another.

Our species did not take technology very well (in a sense of working cooperatively to solve problems and think in terms of travel outside our star system). Could another species do better? Perhaps. But the laws of nature, in my opinion, work against the odds of alien life forms communicating and traveling outside of their local star system. Because nature, by default, is inherently selfish.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Ok... That was a very informative Tweet, but personally I'd like to know more before making any judgments.


Nah, do like me and quit your job and give away all your possessions. . We will be in a ultra-tech utopia soon enough.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: I have no idea why Subby tagged it "unlikely."


Because it's the Chinese state media making the announcement?
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There are billions of women! So many that the odds of me NOT banging one is effectively zero!

Take the number of women, multiply it by the number that I personally have estimated would like to bang me, then multiply by the percentage that are of bangable age, and you can see, I've likely banned several million women.

It's just math and basic logic.I don't know why Farkers say it is unlikely!

Joking aside, what is unlikely is that this particular 'super legit' tweet is accurately announcing our discovery of alien life. There is a long history of fantastic claims around telescopes.

Dr. Osmanov finds that FAST could potentially detect a self-replicating robot swarm for both Type II and Type III civilizations

Sweet! Glad to know someone else watched StarGate!

And stuff like this

Previously, scientists have hypothesized that fast radio bursts are caused by the dense remnants leftover after a supernova, called a neutron star, or neutron stars with incredibly strong magnetic fields called magnetars.

but it might also be aliens!

No details though. So let's just believe them because, gee, there are a lot of stars. Heck, you would probably believe me if I said I was taking to aliens too, right? Given the number of stars, it seems likely. Can't argue with made up numbers multiplied together, right?

It's possible that I could talk to an alien. > 0%

A small number * an infinite number... It's basically guaranteed that I personally found ET and him and I are pals.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is the Chinese musical contribution on the Voyager spacecraft records...

Voyager's Golden Record - Flowing Streams - China
Youtube _lReQHyOYgU

The aliens will be too sleepy to be able to attack us.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

tuxq: It's not alarming. If you're a fan of astronomy, understand the number of stars and planetary systems in the MWG alone, and appreciate statistical probability, you already half expected that it's only a matter of time.

But we're not ready as a civilization and there is a good chance they already know that.


We may not be ready for contract, but we're ready know they are out their.

Might do civilization a world of good to know there are tougher kids on the block.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.