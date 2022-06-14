 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 111 of WW3: Russia controls most of Severodonetsk. Amnesty International accuses Russia of war crimes in Kharkiv. 18,000 tons of Ukrainian corn arrive in Spain, using a "new maritime route". It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are daily count -vs- to-date count discrepancies on the original Ukrainian lists (both military and Kyiv Independent) The spreadsheet numbers below use TO DATE numbers, and daily counts are calculated.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How is it that 'occupiers' is the apparent preferred term for the Russians as opposed to the simpler and more accurate 'invaders'.  To me, occupiers ascribes a sense of permanence that is on some levels counter-productive.

Anyway  -- have a nice day,
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I hope they can continue to get their produce out, Putin should not be allowed to weaponize famine.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: How is it that 'occupiers' is the apparent preferred term for the Russians as opposed to the simpler and more accurate 'invaders'.  To me, occupiers ascribes a sense of permanence that is on some levels counter-productive.

Anyway  -- have a nice day,


Interesting point. A propaganda mole, translation issue, or what?

On some of the lists, the phrase that bugs me is "liquidated personnel"
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Harlee: Breaker Moran: How is it that 'occupiers' is the apparent preferred term for the Russians as opposed to the simpler and more accurate 'invaders'.  To me, occupiers ascribes a sense of permanence that is on some levels counter-productive.

Anyway  -- have a nice day,

Interesting point. A propaganda mole, translation issue, or what?

On some of the lists, the phrase that bugs me is "liquidated personnel"


well, its kinda whats going on in the eastern parts, right? their trying to set up "a bank" and the issuance of passports etc implies permanence until they can be expelled; as such "occupier" is accurate. Invaders works for me too tho.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Harlee: Breaker Moran: How is it that 'occupiers' is the apparent preferred term for the Russians as opposed to the simpler and more accurate 'invaders'.  To me, occupiers ascribes a sense of permanence that is on some levels counter-productive.

Anyway  -- have a nice day,

Interesting point. A propaganda mole, translation issue, or what?

On some of the lists, the phrase that bugs me is "liquidated personnel"


Interesting -- I have not seen "liquidated personnel"..  When I see these casualty counts like the 32,500 estimate in the graphic you posted I do often wonder how many were vaporized.

That said, Stepien's reference to the TFG Campaign "Normal Team" or whatever in his recorded J6 testimony broadcast yesterday was, oddly enough, new to me, too.
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: How is it that 'occupiers' is the apparent preferred term for the Russians as opposed to the simpler and more accurate 'invaders'.  To me, occupiers ascribes a sense of permanence that is on some levels counter-productive.

Anyway  -- have a nice day,


I's actually a perfectly cromulent use of the term according to the dictionary. I suspect it's use in this case is due to cultural and linguistic issues. Ukrainian official statements often describe the territory held by russia as 'temporarily occupied', so the people doing the occupying would be occupiers.

It could also be a clever bit of wordplay in russian and Ukrainian. During WW2, the Germans held a lot of 'occupied territory', and were often called 'occupiers' (along with less family-friendly terms). Calling the russian invaders 'occupiers' conflates russia with Nazi Germany.
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Was in Gdańsk a few days ago and our tour guide there told us they were ramping up to be an export outlet for Ukraine grain.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

