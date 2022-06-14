 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Feminine hygiene product manufacturers pledge to get stock flowing again, plug gaps in supply, period   (bbc.com) divider line
24
    Followup, Menstruation, Menstrual cycle, Feminine hygiene, supply chain expert, Tampon, Endometrium, Menstrual products, Executive director  
24 Comments
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bloody Hell!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think a baby formula shortage would be bad?  Imagine all the guys at CVS at 2 in the AM with ice cream, Mr. Goodbars and no plugs.  "There weren't any, dear.  Yes I went to Walgreen.  Yes, Walmart.  CVS?  Of course.  I'm gonna die now."
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll carry them overland and through deserts on caravans of dromedary if necessary...They'll be the cotton camels...


/lights fuse
 
korteks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red Alert!!!
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can only assume there's going to be some strings attached.
 
reyreyrey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need to get my garage door insulated and have been waiting several months for insulation to come back into stock.

Before knowing of the other shortage I had briefly considered adhering maxipads all over it but ultimately didn't want to do a spotty job.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like the tide at Omaha Beach
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jokes about menstruation aren't funny. Period.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please put this on the headline of the year list
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This what happens when workers say "Take this job and shove it."
 
The Soupman Cumeth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Corporate bullshiat. Extracting the greatest profits with the fewest number of employees.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was at Meijer on Sunday and though a few particular brands/types looked like they were sold out, the shelves were still 75% stocked.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
F*ck that.
Go sustainable/reusable.
Better for you.
Better for your wallet.
Better for the planet.

Worth a watch to learn about the options and their safety
 
dryknife
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Filters
 
6655321
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Audiosurf - Amateur Practice - The Menstual Rag
Youtube aRs-EJmvkKg
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In Texas, only a male may purchase them for use by a family member.  Any infraction invites an out-of-state lawsuit for a $10K bounty.
 
Pert
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If this doesn't make you laugh you are dead inside...

Nirvana - Panty Smile - RARE UNSEEN - Sanitary Towel Ad
Youtube D8DP_MyPddo
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/They'd better act fast!
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's about bloody time!
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
For real? No strings attached?
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I loathe Diva cups, Moon cups and any other name they are under. Most uncomfortable experience of my life.

It's okay to not like those products and stick with the traditional ones.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dangerous rag rage ensued.
 
