(KRON 4)   The family that exorcises together, stays in jail together   (kron4.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Abuse, Family, Santa Clara County, California, victim's grandfather, San Francisco Bay Area, Victim, Police, Defendant  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well guess that's a Darwin Award.  They are effectively removed from the gene pool.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A tiny little nip of this always helps kids sleep:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Works very well when you soak a bit on a q-tip and soothe the gums of a teething baby too.

/Also works great for mom & dad.
//Yes, my parents did this for me, as theirs had done for them and so on.
///We all survived, unlike *some* children mentioned in the article, so calm down.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mother told police that she believed Arely was "possessed" by a demon

The family is possessed by demons of stupidity.
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Well guess that's a Darwin Award.  They are effectively removed from the gene pool.


I dunno. I imagine they'll each get 20 years. Two of the will still be young enough to breed.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not quite the "I've done something horribly wrong" look you expect from a mother who's child is now dead.

I guess the whole , not my problem God did it , attitude
 
