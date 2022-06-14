 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chron)   QAnon group to March For Our Lives members: "Did you know that Uvalde has been closed for years? It was fake, it was all an act, it was actors and actresses." .. "None of these are real, mass shootings don't happen"   (chron.com) divider line
12
    More: Murica, Right-wing politics, Actor, Conspiracy theory, Lee Harvey Oswald, Acting, Donald Trump, Ivana Trump, Members of the group  
•       •       •

123 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jun 2022 at 6:30 AM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We really, really need to expand mental health care in this country.

/And forced institutionalization
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Solution: prove the tragedies were real to these 'people,' with some good old fashioned American gun violence
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pedo-site group says what?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: We really, really need to expand mental health care in this country.

/And forced institutionalization


That's not the flex you think it is.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: /And forced institutionalization


That sounds like the kind of fascism fark folks warn about.  It's only good when it's on your side?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Farking Clown Shoes: We really, really need to expand mental health care in this country.

/And forced institutionalization

That's not the flex you think it is.


433: Farking Clown Shoes: /And forced institutionalization

That sounds like the kind of fascism fark folks warn about.  It's only good when it's on your side?


At least take their guns away. Mentally ill people shouldn't have access to firearms.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And if you can't believe lunatics who are convinced a 105-year-old president who had his head blown off on camera is going to wage his magic wand to reinstall Donald Trump, who's been the *trooo* president this whole time because when he farts he's actually sending Morse code instructions to the world government, then who *can* you believe?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: cretinbob: Farking Clown Shoes: We really, really need to expand mental health care in this country.

/And forced institutionalization

That's not the flex you think it is.

433: Farking Clown Shoes: /And forced institutionalization

That sounds like the kind of fascism fark folks warn about.  It's only good when it's on your side?

At least take their guns away. Mentally ill people shouldn't have access to firearms.


how?
Plus , when you make statements like you are, it reinforces their realities.
Threatening people....not really cool.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: We really, really need to expand mental health care in this country.


ENOUGH with this blaming mental health. These people believe this nonsense because they want to believe this nonsense. This has nothing to do with mental health. NOTHING.

This has everything to do with gun control. They don't want it, so they invent this story and turn the debate around by saying that these events are designed to take guns away. They are poisoning the discussion. Some do it willfully, most do it without any sort of thought about it.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Farking Clown Shoes: We really, really need to expand mental health care in this country.

ENOUGH with this blaming mental health. These people believe this nonsense because they want to believe this nonsense. This has nothing to do with mental health. NOTHING.

This has everything to do with gun control. They don't want it, so they invent this story and turn the debate around by saying that these events are designed to take guns away. They are poisoning the discussion. Some do it willfully, most do it without any sort of thought about it.


Yup, they are a product of failed education and bad parenting. Developmentally disabled is more the category they should be under. For most, it is assumed that there are physical characteristics associated with DD, but there aren't. Things like dyslexia are developmental disabilities.It also occurs when you always praise people because you don't want to hurt their feelings instead of teaching them and letting them know that they are wrong.
There are a lot of factors that make Qanon and Flat Earthers and those kinds of people, but mental health status is probably not very different from any other population. There are extremely intelligent people who have mental health issues and don't believe that crap. Ever hear the phrase "tortured genius"?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Do they realize Alex Jones is now on the hook for millions because he pulled this same shiat?
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cretinbob: , they are a product of failed education


Thats another one of those myths.

No, they are not products of failed education. They don't trust the education they are given. They think they are smart when in all reality they are the dumbest farking people in the world. You can't educate those who believe in nonsense like Jewish space lazers because they think you're hiding the truth from them.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.