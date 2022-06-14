 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   An article about a real-life monster   (yahoo.com) divider line
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In a civil society, crazy arseholes like this would be sectioned or thrown in the slammer. The parents of slaughtered children "just rub her the wrong way", it seems. Fark.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The first amendment doesn't cover harassment. She should be in jail.
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Jesus McSordid: crazy arseholes like this would be sectioned or thrown in the slammer


But we don't live in a sane society. We live in America where we give two teens who stole 20 some odd weapons 20 days in jail.
 
Roastbeast Sammich
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
WTF is wrong with this crazy grandma.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This person is being directed to undermine the 1st Amendment.
 
Roastbeast Sammich
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Thoreny: The first amendment doesn't cover harassment. She should be in jail.


"Ma'am, here's no law against making threatening phone calls. And we can't be out there "policing" the city."

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Noped out of that really quick.

Psychopaths like her don't deserve the oxygen I breathe or anymore grey matter wasted on them then it would take to flick an ant.
 
bikerdiva
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This line sums it up perfectly: "Moving the goalposts of an argument ... is a common tactic among conspiracy theorists, who are often driven by the feelings of superiority and specialness that they know something other people don't."
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A snake wearing a sweater
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's times like this I wish I believed in hell.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: In a civil society, crazy arseholes like this would be sectioned or thrown in the slammer. The parents of slaughtered children "just rub her the wrong way", it seems. Fark.


In a civil society, this person would have received the mental health treatment she so clearly needs long before she turned into the kind of monster who tortures parents whose children were murdered.
 
ssa5
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bikerdiva: This line sums it up perfectly: "Moving the goalposts of an argument ... is a common tactic among conspiracy theorists, who are often driven by the feelings of superiority and specialness that they know something other people don't."


Pretty much sums up the conspiracy losers, Q-anon morons, MAGA deplorables, and every single Alex Jones fan. In a civil society we would have rounded these creatures up and brought them to a lab to be studied for what nutrients we could gain from them, just so they could provide some sort of value to humanity and this planet.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well lady go dig up the kids if you want proof but I bet even then you will do some mental gymnastics to say how it is fake.
 
mkultrastl
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Die in a kitchen fire, biatch.
 
olorin604
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Here's hoping she gets hit by a bus and dies slowly in a ditch
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ssa5: bikerdiva: This line sums it up perfectly: "Moving the goalposts of an argument ... is a common tactic among conspiracy theorists, who are often driven by the feelings of superiority and specialness that they know something other people don't."

Pretty much sums up the conspiracy losers, Q-anon morons, MAGA deplorables, and every single Alex Jones fan. In a civil society we would have rounded these creatures up and brought them to a lab to be studied for what nutrients we could gain from them, just so they could provide some sort of value to humanity and this planet.


See my post above.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Thoreny: The first amendment doesn't cover harassment. She should be in jail.


We should bring back dueling.
 
PunGent
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Jesus McSordid: crazy arseholes like this would be sectioned or thrown in the slammer

But we don't live in a sane society. We live in America where we give two teens who stole 20 some odd weapons 20 days in jail.


Charged with kidnapping the poor traumatized guns, no doubt...
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Her "research" involves sending harassing messages to surviving family members of people who have died in mass shootings, including the attack at Sandy Hook elementary school that left 20 first-grade students and six adults dead.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I would laugh my ass off if a relative went ballistic and shot her. Good old irony.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm waiting for the Fark thread where one of this asshat's victims snap, drives out there, and guns her down. Not sure whether to be horrified at that cynicism or start getting the popcorn ready

Who wants butter?
 
PunGent
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ssa5: bikerdiva: This line sums it up perfectly: "Moving the goalposts of an argument ... is a common tactic among conspiracy theorists, who are often driven by the feelings of superiority and specialness that they know something other people don't."

Pretty much sums up the conspiracy losers, Q-anon morons, MAGA deplorables, and every single Alex Jones fan. In a civil society we would have rounded these creatures up and brought them to a lab to be studied for what nutrients we could gain from them, just so they could provide some sort of value to humanity and this planet.


Soylent Green is stupid people?  Carry on.
 
Trik
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There must be some way to protect the parents from a-holes like this.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"In a civil society" we'd do whatever I want and forget what civility actually is.

Is starting a sentence off that way a new cliche or something?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cynicalbastard: I would laugh my ass off if a relative went ballistic and shot her. Good old irony.


Then crouched down and whispered "I don't believe you're dying, you just rub me the wrong way" repeatedly, until she's dead.
 
