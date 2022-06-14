 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Hate crime investigation for those 5 Proud Boys who terrified kids during Drag Queen Story Hour   (theguardian.com) divider line
28
    More: Followup, Police, San Francisco Bay Area, San Francisco, group of men, Constable, Sheriff, members of a white supremacist group, Southern Poverty Law Center  
28 Comments     (+0 »)
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
These hate crimes will be an annual event during Pride Month
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Didn't it say that in the original article?

Wait until 'the boys' hear about Generation Drag.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does it really need an investigation?
That's a nice way of saying they'll look into it.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Does it really need an investigation?
That's a nice way of saying they'll look into it.


Exactly. No arrests were made - or planned to be made. Saying "it's being investigated as a hate crime" is the Police trying to cover for the fact they politely escorted the attackers away and let them free without so much as a harsh word.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The investigation should last about 5 minutes. As long as it takes to fill out the arrest warrent.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Didn't it say that in the original article?

Wait until 'the boys' hear about Generation Drag.


The Sturm und Drag Zeit.  //obscure
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm sure the cops are very concerned. Asked them politely to be a bit more discreet next time.
 
reyreyrey [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In a just world, the Proud Boys' punishment would be a thorough lesson in tucking followed by repeated kicks to the balls.
 
Fano
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: vudukungfu: Does it really need an investigation?
That's a nice way of saying they'll look into it.

Exactly. No arrests were made - or planned to be made. Saying "it's being investigated as a hate crime" is the Police trying to cover for the fact they politely escorted the attackers away and let them free without so much as a harsh word.


Not even a wood shampoo
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Authorities said the five men involved were wearing black and yellow, colors associated with the far-right Proud Boys group

This sounds about white to me...when they call a gang a group and no one gets arrested? You bet they white.

Now were the cops afraid they might get punched or were they just simpatico to their cause?  (how about both dot jpg)
 
Reverborama
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wait a minute!  You mean the Proud Boys are anti-Gay?  I thought they were Proud, you know, of Pride.  Their name makes no sense!  Just what are they proud of again?
 
treesloth [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Library storming is their fetish.  Why are you kink-shaming them?
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's all fun and games til you get pummeled by a guy in a dress.
 
The Garden State
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Odd hill to die on for a group whose founder stuck a dildo up his ass on live TV.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fano: Private_Citizen: vudukungfu: Does it really need an investigation?
That's a nice way of saying they'll look into it.

Exactly. No arrests were made - or planned to be made. Saying "it's being investigated as a hate crime" is the Police trying to cover for the fact they politely escorted the attackers away and let them free without so much as a harsh word.

Not even a wood shampoo


Cops do wood enemas too.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Proud Boys can handle The Loud And Proud Boys.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Cops do wood enemas too.


-______________-
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
To the LGBT community: The 2nd amendment and self defense belongs to you as well, even more so than the proudboy types.

Right wingers thrive off intimidation but almost immediately back down when confronted with their own "tools".
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: To the LGBT community: The 2nd amendment and self defense belongs to you as well, even more so than the proudboy types.


For anyone who isn't aware of this group...
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Reverborama: Wait a minute!  You mean the Proud Boys are anti-Gay?  I thought they were Proud, you know, of Pride.  Their name makes no sense!  Just what are they proud of again?


Proud of being assholes.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hold on....

allegedly shouted homophobic and anti-LGBTQ+ slurs.

and...
shouting "trans" and "pedophile"

Arethey saying 'pedophile' is now homophobic? Or is it anti-LGBTQ+
 
August11
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've always wanted to punch a Nazi. I hate Nazis. So if I punch a Nazi, that's a hate crime. Therefore I can't punch Nazis. So Nazis (you can call them Proud Boys if you like) continue to walk around spewing their Nazi hate without ever knowing what it is like to be punched in the face. This clearly leads to public office. There the Nazis will plot against the lives of all those who withheld punching them in the face. So we clearly need new legislation: there are hate crimes (bad) and there are Nazi-hate crimes (good). But writing that made me feel like a Nazi.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Notabunny: These hate crimes will be an annual event during Pride Month


And the other 11 months, too.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Curious to see if we'll have any "social experiments" in this thread, as we had yesterday.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Private_Citizen: vudukungfu: Does it really need an investigation?
That's a nice way of saying they'll look into it.

Exactly. No arrests were made - or planned to be made. Saying "it's being investigated as a hate crime" is the Police trying to cover for the fact they politely escorted the attackers away and let them free without so much as a harsh word.


That happened in San Francisco?
In a liberal town, that seems like reason for the Mayor to get sacked - protests outside his residence, protests at City Hall, no more ribbon cutting ceremonies because every minute out in public Mr Mayor gets heckled.  That puts Mr Mayor in a tight spot with his constituents, so then he's gotta show action, so he kicks the Police Chief in the balls.  Famous for his temper, Mr Police Chief ensures the ball kicks flow downhill to the rank & file.  If left to fester, these things end political careers
 
Mimekiller
‘’ less than a minute ago  
the sexual tension between the two groups is out of this world!
 
