(Complex)   Former Little Ceasars employee comes in hot & ready   (complex.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Did she shout "Pistol, pistol" while she was doing it?

/Got nothin'
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
comrade
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Slow shooting day?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"She does have a valid defense to this charge. We don't want to get into it this morning, but she does have a valid defense."

really want a follow-up to this one. She has a "valid defense", yet even its basic nature cannot be stated? It's totes legit, but we can't show it to you yet for equally mysterious reasons? Who the f*ck is her attorney, the My Pillow crackhead?
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is exactly why we are not rehiring you Debbie!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

aagrajag: "She does have a valid defense to this charge. We don't want to get into it this morning, but she does have a valid defense."

I really want a follow-up to this one. She has a "valid defense", yet even its basic nature cannot be stated? It's totes legit, but we can't show it to you yet for equally mysterious reasons? Who the f*ck is her attorney, the My Pillow crackhead?


Seriously...I had to shake my head when I read that.

And I would like to know where he went to law school.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

aagrajag: "She does have a valid defense to this charge. We don't want to get into it this morning, but she does have a valid defense."

I really want a follow-up to this one. She has a "valid defense", yet even its basic nature cannot be stated? It's totes legit, but we can't show it to you yet for equally mysterious reasons? Who the f*ck is her attorney, the My Pillow crackhead?


I have a valid defense alright, but she lives in Canada, you wouldn't know her.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Lol Good Old 'Merica where guns are always the solution to lifes problems.
Have a problem, use your gun !
Need a jar open? Shoot it.
Kids making fun of you/your kid? Use your gun.
Need to cross the road? Use your gun till traffic stops.
Family Guy - Peter Uses a Gun
Youtube EPVBGP7R6hc
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wait.  She shot a guy because she was trying to get a job at Little Caesar's?

That doesn't make sense.

I could completely understand shooting someone in order to get away from a job at Little Caesar's.  In fact, it would not surprise me to learn that that was the preferred method for employees to give their notice.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

aagrajag: "She does have a valid defense to this charge. We don't want to get into it this morning, but she does have a valid defense."

I really want a follow-up to this one. She has a "valid defense", yet even its basic nature cannot be stated? It's totes legit, but we can't show it to you yet for equally mysterious reasons? Who the f*ck is her attorney, the My Pillow crackhead?


Is insanity a valid defense?

It's the only one I can think of.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
stop with the pizza chains.  find yourself a ma and pa instead.   local pizza tastes better.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The headline made me think of another scenario taking place, turned out to be just another gun story.  Thanks allot, subby.
 
Pextor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Where was the good guy with the pizza?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wonder what she was fired for in the first place.
 
