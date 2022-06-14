 Skip to content
(MSN)   Kids break into neighbor's house to take valuables. Fark: Food, juice and water   (msn.com) divider line
4
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Did they even try drinking their own urine first?  I swear, kids these days always expect free handouts.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I think Bob Barker said it best.
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Someone referred to a bit of poetry "The masters dog starving at the gate shows how soon the state will follow" or something like that.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That biatch could afford to post a $20,000 bond...but she couldn't let the kids in for juice and water?

Toss her ass in the Gulf and let the sharks take care of it.
 
