(Yahoo)   Utah has a choice between poisoning everyone in SLC, or inconveniencing farmers and property developers. Since this is America it's a really difficult decision   (yahoo.com) divider line
35
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Have fun breathing arsenic, and producing high value agriculture for the rest of us to consume.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Poisoning everyone in SLC? Sounds like a good start, what else ya got?

/s
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Poisoning everyone in SLC? Sounds like a good start, what else ya got?


Some, I assume, are good people.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
SLC Punk - Stevo and his parents
Youtube tSm6RjyNtEQ
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Didn't God Himself say that this was the place?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

revrendjim: Didn't God Himself say that this was the place?


I believe that was Brigham Young.

Utahns have very difficult choices to make on this matter.

/They have my thoughts and prayers.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tots and pears especially to Utah's republican Senators
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There's an easy fix. If you pave over the dry lakebed then you won't have to worry about airborne dust.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I feel sorry for the migratory birds.
Can we feed them the krill pills left behind by the dead Utahans?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What is the value of agriculture in Utah that would be effected by just stopping water for very thirsty crops and how many people will die from poisoning then the value republicans put on what is likely white kinda christians lives can be produced.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Where is your god now?
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If the state of Utah elected liberal and progressive politicians with a keen awareness of environmental concerns, this would have a happy solution.

Instead they elected free market conservatives who see their local religious monopoly as being more important than communities, families or children. Oh well.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Sgygus: fragMasterFlash: Poisoning everyone in SLC? Sounds like a good start, what else ya got?

Some, I assume, are good people.


"There are good people on both sides."

-TFG
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: There's an easy fix. If you pave over the dry lakebed then you won't have to worry about airborne dust.


You got some funnies for this idea but it is what Utah will do.  Spray something gooey over the dry lake bed to hold down the dust.   Big job but far less expensive than getting everyone in SLC to move away.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As climate change continues to cause record-breaking drought, there are no easy solutions. Saving the Great Salt Lake would require letting more snowmelt from the mountains flow to the lake, which means less water for residents and farmers. That would threaten the region's breakneck population growth and high-value agriculture - something state leaders seem reluctant to do.


The myopia of capitalism and politics summed up in one convenient example:

A) Slow economic growth to preserve a vital environmental resource.
B) Risk poisoning the air, killing people, and destroying agricultural crops.


Kurt Vonnegut said it best: "We'll go down in history as the first society that wouldn't save itself because it wasn't cost-effective."
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

teto85: [Fark user image 850x516]


Yeah, isn't there some way we can have both?  Please?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

revrendjim: Didn't God Himself say that this was the place?


I mean, I like David Byrne too, but not THAT much.
Talking Heads - This must be the place (Live: Stop Making Sense) [HQ]
Youtube JccW-mLdNe0
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
but yeah, the Salton Sea is doing something similar but getting less attention because not enough white people live near it
 
scalpod
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rev.K: As climate change continues to cause record-breaking drought, there are no easy solutions. Saving the Great Salt Lake would require letting more snowmelt from the mountains flow to the lake, which means less water for residents and farmers. That would threaten the region's breakneck population growth and high-value agriculture - something state leaders seem reluctant to do.


The myopia of capitalism and politics summed up in one convenient example:

A) Slow economic growth to preserve a vital environmental resource.
B) Risk poisoning the air, killing people, and destroying agricultural crops.


Kurt Vonnegut said it best: "We'll go down in history as the first society that wouldn't save itself because it wasn't cost-effective."


Fark user imageView Full Size


[the author's illustration of humanity]
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The lake bed contains high levels of arsenic and as more of it becomes exposed, windstorms carry that arsenic into the lungs of nearby residents, who make up three-quarters of Utah's population

It's crazy that even after 75% of Utah's population dies or becomes disabled, the state will still send 2 Republican senators to Congress
 
buravirgil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Primer
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
olrasputin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Only need to keep the lakebed damp to cut down on windblown material.

Maybe arrange a big array of hoses that lets water slowly seep into the lakebed? After all, I hear the Mormons are experts when it comes to soaking.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

olrasputin: Only need to keep the lakebed damp to cut down on windblown material.

Maybe arrange a big array of hoses that lets water slowly seep into the lakebed? After all, I hear the Mormons are experts when it comes to soaking.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Kurt Vonnegut said it best: "We'll go down in history as the first society that wouldn't save itself because it wasn't cost-effective."

It will try and save itself but from the top down. Trickle down water economics. "

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sgygus: Ivo Shandor: There's an easy fix. If you pave over the dry lakebed then you won't have to worry about airborne dust.

You got some funnies for this idea but it is what Utah will do.  Spray something gooey over the dry lake bed to hold down the dust.   Big job but far less expensive than getting everyone in SLC to move away.


Probably oil filled with PCBs/PFAS that some senior church member bought cheap and can make a tidy profit on.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ya know, the answer to SLC's problem is easy: have more kids and tax cuts. I think SLC needs 10 times more people and zero taxes. That will solve everything. Given that they are all trump loving sacks of shiat, I will laugh and laugh when they die because of their own stupidity and greed.
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

robodog: Sgygus: Ivo Shandor: There's an easy fix. If you pave over the dry lakebed then you won't have to worry about airborne dust.

You got some funnies for this idea but it is what Utah will do.  Spray something gooey over the dry lake bed to hold down the dust.   Big job but far less expensive than getting everyone in SLC to move away.

Probably oil filled with PCBs/PFAS that some senior church member bought cheap and can make a tidy profit on.


We have billions of gallons of water with PFAS here in Michigan. How many gallons would you like at 5.00 per gallon?
 
nytmare
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Or both. They could let all the snow-melt run into the lake, and have it not be enough. Then what?
 
Dimensio
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Difficult?

Utah is a Republican-run state.

The choice is easy.  Poison away.
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The funny part is that a Republican finally realized the problem by getting bit in the ass by it.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, they got the water balance thing entirely wrong.

It's not that it "turns into vapor and evaporates before it fills the rivers". It melts off too early in the year, actually DOES fill the rivers, and then runs right on downstream. If we have too warm of a spring, or the 100 degree smdaus come too soon, this is what happens.and even when we've had a good winter, we can have a drought. It's not that it melts into vapor, but flows away, rather than soaking into the aquifers.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jerryskid: Ya know, the answer to SLC's problem is easy: have more kids and tax cuts. I think SLC needs 10 times more people and zero taxes. That will solve everything. Given that they are all trump loving sacks of shiat, I will laugh and laugh when they die because of their own stupidity and greed.


No they arent, you ignorant fark.

Stupid, uneducsted idiots like you have ZERO idea what you're talking about, you just spread shiat because someone you thought was cool said it. Salt Lake City is FAR from a community of Trump lovers, and assholes like you are just spreading ignorance.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
As climate change continues to cause record-breaking drought, there are no easy solutions. Saving the Great Salt Lake would require letting more snowmelt from the mountains flow to the lake, which means less water for residents and farmers. That would threaten the region's breakneck population growth and high-value agriculture - something state leaders seem reluctant to do.

I believe I've found the cause of and the solution to their problem in the same sentence.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Poisoning everyone in SLC? Sounds like a good start, what else ya got?

/s


Boy, sounds to me like someone is preaching for violence against innocent civilians. I wonder if this website has the sack to actually enforce their TOS? I mean, I see hate speech, encouraging illegal acts, threats, and even bigotry.
 
