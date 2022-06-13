 Skip to content
(CBS Philadelphia)   Architect tip: When designing a condo building for seniors put in more than one elevator   (philadelphia.cbslocal.com)
    Philadelphia, Bucks County, Pennsylvania  
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd say I was surprised one elevator buildings exist for seniors but I'm not. My grandparents lived in a Florida Century Village which, while nice enough, was typical 1960s construction. The hi rises were one elevator buildings, which seems crazy for a senior community but I think for that walk up generation just having an elevator was seen as a bonus.

My grandparents lived in a ground floor condo in a two story building so lack of an elevator was moot but decades later we moved my disabled mother out of our childhood one elevator apartment building after she had to scoot up the stairs on her butt when our elderly elevator became unfaithful. Even if she had stayed for the renovation it would have been months without an elevator.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bet that place is fun in a fire.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
True.

But wtf is up with "55+" communities? I'm pretty close to that age range, and not even that healthy, but I can't imagine wanting to live anywhere like that until I am at least deep into my 70's.

Doesn't really matter anyway, since there is no farking way I can afford the millions it costs to buy into one.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we should just reorganize society so that seniors are only ever allowed to live on the ground floor. Yeesh. "Greatest generation", my ass.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: True.

But wtf is up with "55+" communities? I'm pretty close to that age range, and not even that healthy, but I can't imagine wanting to live anywhere like that until I am at least deep into my 70's.

Doesn't really matter anyway, since there is no farking way I can afford the millions it costs to buy into one.


If you wanted a reason...it is called old people security. My 75 year old neighbor Jack is out in the garden all the time and will call me if he sees anything going on around my house.

/ I had to make him go inside today. It was 100 degrees Fahrenheit and he's not a young man.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: But wtf is up with "55+" communities? I'm pretty close to that age range, and not even that healthy, but I can't imagine wanting to live anywhere like that until I am at least deep into my 70's.


In Florida they're really cheap. Think $80K for a 2/2. But other places they're not

Friend of mine moved to one that's little houses . He was in his garage with the garage door open, having a beer with a friend, middle of the afternoon. Normal conversation. The neighbor phoned in a noise complaint
 
cSquids
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: True.

But wtf is up with "55+" communities? I'm pretty close to that age range, and not even that healthy, but I can't imagine wanting to live anywhere like that until I am at least deep into my 70's.

Doesn't really matter anyway, since there is no farking way I can afford the millions it costs to buy into one.


How else can you get the density of old people together to make sure the kids get off their lawn properly?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not clearly stated in TFA, but it seems like the building in question is four stories tall?

When my building had an elevator out (one out of three elevators in the building) while there was a maximum 2 persons per elevator rule back in 2020, I saw a couple of little ol' ladies in my building climbing up to the fourth or fifth floors instead of waiting.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, tho, it doesn't need to take 6-8 weeks.

brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bluemoons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who faced his greatest fear last year on vacation when the elevator I was in dropped 1.5 stories, I say fark it, I'm ordering pizza for a week or 2. I was in the elevator with 2 of the staff that I'd come to know over the 4 or 5 days we were there, and semi noticed their slightly panicked behavior when they got into the elevator on what was supposed to be my last trip down to the van with stuff, before the wife and kids came down. As it turns out, they were taking the elevator to try and find the maintenance man, who was on the 4th or 5th floor, and wasn't responding to their query as to why the elevator was acting up. As they are telling me this, the elevator makes a sound that I know they're not supposed to make, something like a cable snapping or coming off of a tightly wound drum. I'm not embarrassed about the sound that I made that day, but I am rather impressed. As a 6'4" man of muscular stature, and rather hirsute as well, who speaks in a natural bass tone, to emit the pitch, frequency, and decibel of the scream that tore out of my very soul should impress anyone. problem is, it kept going long after the emergency brake caught us. To the point that people who didn't know about the elevator problems were calling 911 because they thought a child had fallen down the elevator. I'm not proud, I'm also scared of almost nothing on this planet, save for nuclear winter and BEING IN A GOD-DAMNED ELEVATOR THAT PLUMMETS TO THE GROUND. Now, Im only scared of one. But my wife still likes to mess with me by trying to imitate the sound I made that day. Haven't taken any elevator since.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  400 dwelling units across ten buildings.  That's a 40:1 unit to elevator ratio and is perfectly adequate, even by modern standards.  Now, the argument could be against 40-unit buildings, and while I tend to agree that's a bit small, nothing immediately stands out as being against code.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
'Having To Live Like Shut-Ins'

So they were issued with Fark accounts?
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: True.

But wtf is up with "55+" communities? I'm pretty close to that age range, and not even that healthy, but I can't imagine wanting to live anywhere like that until I am at least deep into my 70's.

Doesn't really matter anyway, since there is no farking way I can afford the millions it costs to buy into one.


same and those places no matter how nice and that one doesn't look particularly great are depressing as hell.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just like FARK, the exciting over 55 community
/not for 16 days
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: FTFA:  400 dwelling units across ten buildings.  That's a 40:1 unit to elevator ratio and is perfectly adequate, even by modern standards.  Now, the argument could be against 40-unit buildings, and while I tend to agree that's a bit small, nothing immediately stands out as being against code.


The problem is they're billing this specifically as 55+ housing. 40 normal units in a 4-story building losing the elevator for the few weeks is normally just an inconvenience - at worst, it's going to delay a furniture purchase. 40 units losing the elevator in a place where half of them have difficultly walking and a few of them likely can't use stairs at all is a crippling problem, and if they're going to charge extra for "55+ apartments", ramps and elevator redundancy would be expected to be included in that.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There is no way that I would live in a place that is exclusively for old geezers like me. Now, get off my lawn!
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

trerro: emersonbiggins: FTFA:  400 dwelling units across ten buildings.  That's a 40:1 unit to elevator ratio and is perfectly adequate, even by modern standards.  Now, the argument could be against 40-unit buildings, and while I tend to agree that's a bit small, nothing immediately stands out as being against code.

The problem is they're billing this specifically as 55+ housing. 40 normal units in a 4-story building losing the elevator for the few weeks is normally just an inconvenience - at worst, it's going to delay a furniture purchase. 40 units losing the elevator in a place where half of them have difficultly walking and a few of them likely can't use stairs at all is a crippling problem, and if they're going to charge extra for "55+ apartments", ramps and elevator redundancy would be expected to be included in that.


They're old buildings, and likely an antiquated building layout (I'm guessing 4 or 8 units around a central core).  Unfortunately, unless a building is completely evacuated for a few weeks at a time, this occurrence is really unavoidable.
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Just like FARK, the exciting over 55 community
/not for 16 days


A little smoother on the uplift.

Mock26
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Here is an ideal: Find a company that is willing to work 3 shifts a day, until the upgrades/repairs are completed?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I remember something like this happening in Los Angeles recently, except that it was a negligent property management company that wouldn't fix the elevator, sand didn't seem to care about the elderly residents.
 
FarkerMcFarkface
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mock26: Here is an ideal: Find a company that is willing to work 3 shifts a day, until the upgrades/repairs are completed?


The old people would complain about the noise.

How about moving the people who cannot take stairs to other buildings or renting them hotel rooms while the elevator in their building is being fixed?
 
