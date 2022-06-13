 Skip to content
Mary, Mary quite contrary, how does your garden God DAMMIT, WTF, how are there possibly so damn many mosquitos on the freakin' PLANET? It's your Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Potatoes are in, and I'm finally digging out the hydroponics to set up in my new digs!  How's everyone else doing, garden-wise?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

The transplants like strawberries and tomatoes have taken but of the seeds only the pumpkin have sprouted so maybe no homemade pickles this year 😕
 
EatenTheSun [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
One good thing about a drought, damned few mosquitos.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Awwww, maaaaaaann... :(
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
JJ. Yo! Have your agent call mine. I've got some ideas.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The five color peppers have started to shift colors
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The pumpkins have climbed the trellis into insanity. This photo is three days old now, so they're even crazier
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Got a watermelon forming in the main bed
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
In other words...Mary, Mary, why you buggin?
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It's been a cool spring. The hot weather plants are sulking.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
We are jumping from cool weather to beastly tomorrow through Thursday. I have lots of blooms and some baby tomatoes but this is still the waiting time.

First blooms on the eggplant. Last year the first couple dropped but both that bloomed so far look like they set fruit.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The new clematis has its first blooms too. I planted it last year and got a couple in the late summer. It is doing really well now in its second year.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Here is the full photo with the Shasta Daisies blooming in front.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Everything seems to be growing well for me, even the serrano plant my cat kept attacking I have moved outside.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Had thunderstorms and a bunch of rain last night and just went out to check on things.  All good.

I need to do another couple lines of twine on my tomatoes, get rid of suckers, and start pruning the bottom rows of leaves.

Eggplants and cucumbers not doing so well.  I need to figure out what to do for fertilizer for the eggplants, as this is the 3rd year in a row that they've been subpar.

Greens are going nuts.  I've been harvesting 2-3 pounds a week of chard, mizuo, and collards.  And now it's time to top the lettuce and harvest a bunch of bok choi too.  I made a big batch of Italian beans & greens last night that will be lunch for the rest of the week.

If you've got leaf miners, I highly recommend a combination of aggressive pruning, neem oil, and diatomaceous earth.  I think I've eliminated those things from my swiss chard.  It's important not to put those diseased leaves in your compost bin - you've got to dispose of those things carefully.  I sprinkle the diatomaceous earth on the plants themselves, the ground all around the diseased plants, and on anything nearby.  It doesn't kill the bugs that are already in the leaves munching away, but it kills any pupae in the soil and so helps to interrupt the life cycle.
 
lakefivedi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Lilacs in full bloom...zuchs, radish & beans sprouted....rain, rain & more rain   so yea!  no watering for me.

Has anyone had luck with asparagus seeds?
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Watermelon size this morning

Fark user imageView Full Size

One of the pumpkin varieties

And the other one!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
it's been real mild here, 24°c / 75°f, it's gonna be 32°c / 89°f on Friday!
if only we weren't slowly killing the planet.

anyway... mild, lots of sun, but also some rain so everything's gone boom... biomass all over the shop.

and project lawn is delivering the goods!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


and in one of those happy to be wrong situations, I thought this had died!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

they're nuts aren't they... curcubits or whatever the family is.
courgettes... turn your back for 5mins- dig out some dandelions or what have you, and you'd swear there's two that weren't there before!
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The dandelions or whatever they are have begun their Zerg swarm in the garden bed. I am not to bend past 90-degrees until the doc says so, and so I'll cede the territory until I can go on the offensive. Callin it a temporary strategic withdrawal since that feels better going down.

The contractors came out and replaced my awning and the wasps have more or less disappeared. The smaller, biting bugs are goddamn everywhere now though. Been lighting candles and incense to ward them off, with mixed success.

Made it around the side of the house for the first time this summer and found that these fellas are climbing again
Fark user imageView Full Size

Between the recovery and the wall of life between me and the vines, I probably won't be able to get em down til the fall. I personally like the look, but it's a condo association and they say it's a no-no.

/Think they're just regular old creepers and not anything poisonous
//Half expecting a nastygram from the condo association President, who lives perpendicular to that wall.
///I feel like I could do all these things, but doctor says not to and I'm really not tryin to blow the recovery
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Our yellow summer squash are taking a break-- putting out all male flowers for now. I appreciate it, as there's easily fifteen in the fridge.
 
thornhill
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hot peppers are about ready. Sweet peppers still have a bit to go. Egg plant just coming in. Watermelon plant growing well, but no watermelon yet. Tons of herbs.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
