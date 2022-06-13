 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   Sexy bridges that are fun to cross? That's my infrastructural fetish   (jalopnik.com) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dear, late grampa was a C.E. who helped design the Mackinac bridge.

I've been across the Astoria bridge more than once.

I should very much like to cross the Dick Bong bridge.

/that is all
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Merciless bridges that peel your roof open like a sardine can?

Now that's myinfrastructural fetish.
 
Fano
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Merciless bridges that peel your roof open like a sardine can?

Now that's myinfrastructural fetish.


You like strippers too?
 
chewd
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm surprised they dont charge admission for this thing, it is awesome!
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What happened to snarky comments about slideshows?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Merciless bridges that peel your roof open like a sardine can?

Now that's myinfrastructural fetish.


To each his own...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"What you talking about,Willis?"
 
MBooda
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sexy architecture is no longer confined to water towers.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ar393
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

erik-k: baronbloodbath: Merciless bridges that peel your roof open like a sardine can?

Now that's myinfrastructural fetish.

To each his own...

[Fark user image image 590x396]


My girlfriend had never seen The Naked Gun. Watched it with her like two weeks ago.

/Nice beaver!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

chewd: [Fark user image 850x478]

I'm surprised they dont charge admission for this thing, it is awesome!


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Schofield Bridge, Brown Co. Ohio
 
deadsanta
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My childhood friend killed himself jumping off the Coronado Bridge last year, he was one of hundreds over the years, one per month on average. Fark bridges.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Rainbow Bridge
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Watubi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And, not one of the pictures was taken while driving across
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

baka-san: Rainbow Bridge


Ummm
The one in Tokyo
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I walked the Fort Pitt Bridge after spending the day with an awesome woman enjoying downtown Pittsburgh. One of the better memories of my life.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

chewd: [Fark user image image 850x478]

I'm surprised they dont charge admission for this thing, it is awesome!


Fair warning: you will hit and run over big fat dumb birds on this bridge. Like, potentially hundreds. Or perhaps, none at all.

/bring a heavy duty squeegee
//still my favorite travel route
///even cooler is the sunken ship on the WA side next to the quarantine area
 
ansius
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Merciless bridges that peel your roof open like a sardine can?

Now that's myinfrastructural fetish.


username checks out.
 
Mock26
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
historicbridges.orgView Full Size


As a kid I went on a lot of family road trips in Western Pennsylvania and there were a lot of really great bridges in  that region, such as the East Brady Bridge. Sadly most of them have long since been torn down and replaced with modern, boring bridges.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Waiting for the Gordie Howe Bridge to go up.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The William Preston Lane bridge in Maryland is a bit scary.  It goes up pretty steeply and then curves.

media.gettyimages.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just nice looking.  The St Johns Bridge in Portland
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
historicbridges.orgView Full Size


Tidioute Bridge, Tidioute, PA, is one of the last remaining metal truss bridges along the Allegheny River.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MBooda: Sexy architecture is no longer confined to water towers.
[Fark user image 792x1188]


Is that the Prince Albert Tower?
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

erik-k: baronbloodbath: Merciless bridges that peel your roof open like a sardine can?

Now that's myinfrastructural fetish.

To each his own...

[Fark user image image 590x396]


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Waiting for the Gordie Howe Bridge to go up.
[Fark user image image 400x225]


One goal
One assist
One fight
 
Summoner101
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I came.

Then I went.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Stay off London Bridge. It keeps falling down.
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Stay off London Bridge. It keeps falling down.


It is that damned song. It is actually a deviously crafted spell created by some witch many years ago.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As an American, who understands how his country hates spending money on upkeep, I can honestly say I absolutely hate driving across big bridges.
 
robodog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've been on 3 on that list, not that special. Now the 7 mile bridge in the Keys, that's a special bridge.
 
SpaceBison
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If you hate fun and sex then there's always the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
