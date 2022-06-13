 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Where is Moses when you really need him?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
22
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

700 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jun 2022 at 10:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Waiter, this lamb is over-salted.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dead?

/ wild guess here could be wrong
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They were going to stop at 9,000, but the guy in charge of counting fell asleep.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♪♪♪ And the sheep lay drown in the Re-e-ed sea ♪♪♪

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's busy pondering why his toeses didn't turn out to be roses.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bob up, sheeple.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: Waiter, this lamb is over-salted.


Sheep stew all around!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad day for the ship owners, great day for Red Sea crabs.
 
Send More Chuck Berry [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the dark?
 
Oak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Died in a hotel room in Norfolk in 2015; had heart issues.  He was only 60.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor bastards never had a chance

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
phoenixdan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is baaaaaaaaaad
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a loss! With the water being warmer during Summer, all of that wool will certainly shrink.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darn! Now how is General Specific going to power his Sheep-Powered Ray Gun?
 
PerpetualPeristalsis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dodo David: What a loss! With the water being warmer during Summer, all of that wool will certainly shrink.


You've heard of shrinkage?!?!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vsavatar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I guess the lambs finally stopped screaming.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

phoenixdan: This is baaaaaaaaaad

An anonymous Sudanese port official told AFP: 'The ship, Badr 1, sank during the early hours of Sunday morning.


You can't make this stuff up.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Last words on the intercom:  Abandon sheep!
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Captain: "We have to get off this thing before it sinks"
First officer: "What about the sheep?"
Captain: "The sheep?  Screw 'em!"
First officer: "Do we have time?"
 
FarkerMcFarkface
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
But he would only be able to save 2 sheep.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I tried to come up with a joke about this, but I got mutton.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.