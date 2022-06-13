 Skip to content
(Twitter)   If you had plans to visit Yellowstone National Park this summer, start making other plans (w/ video goodness)
    Scary  
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Yellowstone River said NOM NOM NOM to some roads and bridges today:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, probably 95% of visitors use other entrances, so nobody needs to cancel their trip.  But as dry as things are out here in California, it seems pretty shocking to see a river raging like that this year.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Farking WPA roads.

Thanks, FDR.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Cyberluddite: Well, probably 95% of visitors use other entrances, so nobody needs to cancel their trip.  But as dry as things are out here in California, it seems pretty shocking to see a river raging like that this year.


It's the closest entrance to I-90; I'd wager at least a quarter of visitors come through there.  Summer traffic is bad enough in YNP and the rest of the park won't absorb that sort of shift gracefully.  This will also impact YNP's ability to handle wastewater/water treatment so most of the park's infrastructure will be out of kilter for awhile as well.
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The north entrance will remain closed, the road is destroyed, undercut, and washed away in multiple locations.

The only hope is the old stage coach road, a single lane dirt track that can be driven on in the dryer months. It was built up higher on the hills above, but it has some steeper grades.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, whomever's in that yellow vehicle won't be going anywhere for awhile.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cyberluddite: Well, probably 95% of visitors use other entrances, so nobody needs to cancel their trip.  But as dry as things are out here in California, it seems pretty shocking to see a river raging like that this year.


About that...
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's what they get for building a river so close to that road.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what would dry up that river?

Supervolcano
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drove that road several times four years ago, camped near Gardiner. Very pretty. That was May and even with the snow melting and it was nothing like that.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet rooms at Chico Hot Springs are cheap right now.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yogi and Booboo wanted for questioning
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glacier's melting, y'all.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Supposed to be there in mid-September. Sure it will be fine by then.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no intention of visiting Yellowstone anytime soon and as a courtesy I hope it does the same in return.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This made my week.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, give the park, animals and nature a break from the lunatics that rush up to animals for selfies.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ho-Lee Shiat.
 
Sleeper_agent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My guess was that it was an inferno.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: Ho-Lee Shiat.


Sum-Ting Wong?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

litespeed74: Good, give the park, animals and nature a break from the lunatics that rush up to animals for selfies.


We used to let that happen without finding the animal responsible for a mauling.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: inglixthemad: Ho-Lee Shiat.

Sum-Ting Wong?


Wing-To Lo
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what's the final score on the game?  Bison 3, Yokel 0?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oooh volca..... damn.... Noah's Ark.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: [Fark user image 411x601]

This made my week.


Found the owner of the local road-laying company.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: inglixthemad: Ho-Lee Shiat.

Sum-Ting Wong?


Bang-Ding Ow?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: inglixthemad: Ho-Lee Shiat.

Sum-Ting Wong?


Rod Warshedout
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And all of the National Forests are closed here.  Guadalupe Mountains and Bandelier are closed outside of the visitor center.  So there's no hiking on federal land in New Mexico.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GLORIOUS.

Hey Yellowstone, send it south! Dump it into the Rio Grande somehow idek.
 
i.voted.for.Drew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i.voted.for.Drew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An image of the usual water level through that very canyon 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, that's what you bought that 4WD for, right?
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: And all of the National Forests are closed here.  Guadalupe Mountains and Bandelier are closed outside of the visitor center.  So there's no hiking on federal land in New Mexico.


Why?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Well, whomever's in that yellow vehicle won't be going anywhere for awhile.


Two words: Air Crane.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darn! I was looking forward to getting close to a Yellowstone bison.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roads? Where we're going we don't need...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Ok actually we do need roads because Back to the Future II was a goddamn lie and where the hell is my hoverboard?

No, a REAL hoverboard
 
Sleeper_agent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i.voted.for.Drew: An image of the usual water level through that very canyon [Fark user image 425x318]


"usual water level" lol. You can see what the water DOES (sometimes) even though it's lower than maximum.

I flew into Memphis TN once and I had a near panic attack. Looking out the plane window I could see the flood plain and the ramifications of that and I was freaking out-- "Are these people crazy?!!?!"

If there has been a devastating flood before, there will be another eventually.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a bit damp up thisaway, too (Idaho).

I'm gonna have to find another way to do the second part of my job tomorrow. Part of the highway I drive on is washed out (US 95). Crews have it stabilized for now...but it's supposed to rain all week long.
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty impressive, it's the highest peak/discharge in 115 years of record.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i.voted.for.Drew: An image of the usual water level through that very canyon [Fark user image 425x318]


I rode my bicycle through there on my way to Colorado in the summer of 2012.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could swear that helicopter sound is exactly the same in every video.  I wonder if every new helicopter comes with a thumb drive with all the helicopter sounds already on it, and you just add them in post.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If you had plans to visit Yellowstone National Park this summer, you can probably hit the local fast food drive through for the same experience at a fraction of the time and cost.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That should keep out the fat asses with rvs.
Put in a hiking trail in place of the road.
 
MBooda
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Damn, and I had my pic-a-nic basket all packed.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: I could swear that helicopter sound is exactly the same in every video.  I wonder if every new helicopter comes with a thumb drive with all the helicopter sounds already on it, and you just add them in post.


Red-tailed hawk... no wait it's Bald Eagle, never mind, it's a generic raptor.
 
saywhat
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Darn! I was looking forward to getting close to a Yellowstone bison.


Aww, is someone missing their mommy?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I went there 12 years ago and we came in from the west entrance.

I saw my first and only fisher on the trail to Mt. Washburn.  I had to walk across a snowfield in June.  Good times.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So what? There's other entrances, and while mammoth springs are very popular, there's a whole lot more park to explore. The place is vast
 
