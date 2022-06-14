 Skip to content
(Fox 59)   If you're wearing an ankle monitor and you murder your drug dealer, police are going to know you were at the scene of the crime   (fox59.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Criminal law, Felony, Battery, Pleas, Indy FOP president Rick Snyder, prosecutors office, English-language films, 44-year-old Darryl Ransom Jr.  
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I would go for the Patented Louie Gohmert "It's getting where you can't even wear a tracking device when you murder someone anymore!" defense.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Murdering your own drug dealer?  That's like keying your own car.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easy peasy; just wear someone else's ankle monitor to murder the drug dealer.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the real question is do they get time off for good behavior?
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
David Ice iced Ransom
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No need for an ankle monitor when crooks carry cellphones.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: No need for an ankle monitor when crooks carry cellphones.


your phone is not broadcasting your location directly to the police while you do a crime

they have to at least suspect you did it first, then get a warrant for your location data

//but you're the guy who thought the 1/6 rioters weren't criminals so
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Obvious tag out on lunch?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The prosecutor's office also noted that the defendant's GPS monitoring played a significant role in his apprehension.


I mean, he could have been in jail or a psyche ward for his violent shiat, but you go ahead and pat yourselves on the back anyway
 
mrparks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Better yet, don't give the police reason to check your sh*t.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: jjorsett: No need for an ankle monitor when crooks carry cellphones.

your phone is not broadcasting your location directly to the police while you do a crime

they have to at least suspect you did it first, then get a warrant for your location data

//but you're the guy who thought the 1/6 rioters weren't criminals so


Cops get area warrants (that's not the official term, but I don't remember what it is) and request every cell in the vicinity. Sometimes they don't even bother with that, they ask and some cell providers will just hand it over.
 
kt-atl
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hard to believe a guy with a neck tattoo could make such a poor decision.
 
abiigdog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So he died of natural causes? I like how the family is upset that the suspect is was out on monitored release not in jail like he should have been which would have avoided the DRUG DEALING victims death.....
 
