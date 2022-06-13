 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow) Weeners Pool filled with cold water   (zillow.com) divider line
19
    More: Weeners, Rooms, Rentals Open Manage Rentals, main level, Open Home Loans, Kitchen, Virtual tour, Bedroom, Total structure area  
•       •       •

1119 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Jun 2022 at 10:12 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gregario
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I was in the pool!!!!!
 
gregario
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
??

What  ?
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"So nice you'll almost forget you live in Missouri"
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm never in the pool.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A drop down ceiling? What is this, the office?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well I do see Michael Scott's plasma TV in the background.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dxtrmoo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Girthy.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Walker: A drop down ceiling? What is this, the office?
[Fark user image image 850x566]
Well I do see Michael Scott's plasma TV in the background.
[Fark user image image 640x492]


A drop down isn't all bad. Great way to wire your rooms for ethernet, for example...
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cape Girardeau?

Rrrrrrico

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So, Dr. Evil designs swimming pools. Who knew?
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Anyone know if it has a pool?  Because that would be just the thing this house needs.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Walker: A drop down ceiling? What is this, the office?
[Fark user image image 850x566]
Well I do see Michael Scott's plasma TV in the background.
[Fark user image image 640x492]

A drop down isn't all bad. Great way to wire your rooms for ethernet, for example...


Wi-Fi is a thing now.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "So nice you'll almost forget you live in Missouri"


And the hometown of Rush Limbaugh.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
JudgeSmails:


Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm chuckling. Went through all the pics and it went right over my head.....till now.

Nice house. Except for 1 thing. The microwave. You have to get down on your hands and knees to use it or watch inside to make sure something does not boil over.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: Cape Girardeau?

Rrrrrrico

[Fark user image 425x425]


Holly crap I remember that guy
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Every room is an advertisement for Hobby Lobby.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My kitchen got flooded last night, here is my counter.
All better now!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.