 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Self check-out at a store can be self check-in to a prison   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
22
    More: Interesting, Supreme Court of the United States, Jury, Shoplifting, Chastity Shirley, Appeal, Theft, Walmart's Somerset, self-checkout scanners  
•       •       •

457 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jun 2022 at 12:05 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There are no winners here

/ including taxpayers who have to house this lady
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is 5-10 years fair for shoplifting $80 from a Walmart self-checkout? Kentucky AG says yes

Meanwhile Steve f*cking Bannon got 5-10 minutes in the booking room for conspiracy to overthrow the government.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Look lady, your innocence depends on how much money you have, and you ain't got any, so you're farked.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You could solve this with a minimum wage clerk.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Is 5-10 years fair for shoplifting $80 from a Walmart self-checkout? Kentucky AG says yes

Meanwhile Steve f*cking Bannon got 5-10 minutes in the booking room for conspiracy to overthrow the government.


Pretty sure he is a white male
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The article dodges around the name of the law that's at fault here. It's the CFAA (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Computer_Fraud_and_Abuse_Act)

And it is has been in need of major reforms since its introduction in 1986: https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2022/05/dojs-new-cfaa-policy-good-start-does-not-go-far-enough-protect-security
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who goes to the store in 2022?

Walmart delivers from your own store to your own door.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: There are no winners here


Well, the prison guards. Not going to get those fat tax-free government salaries without a constant supply of new blood.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: You could solve this with a minimum wage clerk.


This post did not consider the shareholder's profits properly
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Who goes to the store in 2022?

Walmart delivers from your own store to your own door.


People who want to shoplift. Hard to do that with online ordering. You'd have to wait for someone else to do it and then play Porch Pirate Roulette.
 
KB202
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So walmart employees get paid so little they qualify for public assistance, petty theft from walmart carries a heavier sentence than gun crimes, and walmart's profits are higher than ever....

And this "journalist" didn't include any details on walmart's political contributions in Kentucky?
 
nytmare
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Grocery stores encourage shoppers to use the self-checkout. "Use this" they say.

"No, not like that", so here's a felony record for life.

Not even remotely what the computer hacking law is intended for. Now that computers are everywhere, should everyone be charged with felony computer hacking every time they commit a low-level offense? Purposefully or accidentally? Fark off with that.
 
jtown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"One study found shoppers are four times more likely to steal from a self-check terminal than a human cashier because it provides the illusion of anonymity..."

LOLWUT?  Anonymity isn't the reason, fool.  How are these tricks supposed to work with an employee handling the items?  You can't do the "pass around" when you're not the person faking scanning the item.  And an employee is probably going to notice if you bought a 75" TV and your total is twelve bucks.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just a thought... Maybe don't steal?

Yes, the law needs updating and yes the sentence is way out of line for the amount stolen but I can't get past the fact that all of this could have been avoided by not being a piece of shiat thief.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This shiat is so farking evil that the KENTUCKY COURT OF APPEALS reversed her conviction.

This is the kind of dumb shiat the "shoplifters will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law" sign leads to. God knows how much Walmart is paying their 'loss prevention' staff instead of having more than one cashier per store who would've instantly recognized a rug is not a toothbrush holder. They've got to write up their report, assemble the footage, coordinate with the prosecutor, and appear as a witness in court. Yeah, the prosecutor works with the store to have "Wal-Mart Day" in county criminal court every month, but it's still a ton of work that could be easily avoided by... hiring cashiers.

Anything to add to the Walton family's dragon hoard, I suppose.

//yes theft is wrong
//wal-mart has stolen more from its workers in wage theft than petty shoplifters could possibly get out of them
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Who goes to the store in 2022?

Walmart delivers from your own store to your own door.


Your sound fat
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Twilight Farkle: The article dodges around the name of the law that's at fault here. It's the CFAA (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Computer_Fraud_and_Abuse_Act)

And it is has been in need of major reforms since its introduction in 1986: https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2022/05/dojs-new-cfaa-policy-good-start-does-not-go-far-enough-protect-security


No, it's not. The CFAA is the federal statute. She was charged under Kentucky's Revised Statutes, (KRS) 434.845, which states in full:

A person is guilty of unlawful access to a computer in the first degree when he or she, without the effective consent of the owner, knowingly and willfully, directly or indirectly accesses, causes to be accessed, or attempts to access any computer software, computer program, data, computer, computer system, computer network, or any part thereof, for the purpose of:
(a) Devising or executing any scheme or artifice to defraud; or
(b) Obtaining money, property, or services for themselves or another by means of false or fraudulent pretenses, representations, or promises.
(2) Unlawful access to a computer in the first degree is a Class C felony

The important part here is where the consent clause is located. If you access a computer with the consent of the owner, then any subsequent use of that computer is not unlawful. It is the ACCESS to the computer, not the use. So she'd be guilty of shoplifting (petty theft, $80.00) not the Class C felony of unlawful computer access.

That, at least, is what the Appeals court found. The DA is attempting to argue that accessing a computer without consent is okay as long as you don't use it for unlawful purposes, which seems to me, anyway, to defeat the purpose of an "unlawful computer access" law. There are ALREADY laws against obtaining money by fraud, after all, but no other laws against using a computer unlawfully, and I don't want anyone just grabbing my computer and rummaging around in it and then saying "But I didn't do anything illegal, so...we're good, right?"

But we shall see.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's not a "justice" system - it's a "revenge"  system.

Kentucky - redneck state.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dont live in shiathole states.  If you want to shoplift, do it in a good state and city that will have compassion for you.

Problem solved.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What the hell? That's not hacking. Now I've seen them leave pricing computers logged in and sitting around the store. farking with that maybe. She was stealing for her kid too. 80 bucks who gives a shiat. That Walmart tossed 80+ bucks worth of shiat in the dumpster that same shift probably.
 
dkimball
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Then when it doesn't scan in 5 times...I should just put it in my bag.  My Terms of Agreement
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Dont live in shiathole states.  If you want to shoplift, do it in a good state and city that will have compassion for you.

Problem solved.


Which of the 50 would that be?  I don't care what state your in, it always comes down to how much money you have, your age, gender and ethnicity, and a roulette spin of judges to see how well you'll fare.  A few states are more reasonable overall, but only a little.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.