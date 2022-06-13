 Skip to content
(WBRZ Baton Rouge)   Naked, violent, shiatting on the gas station floor, and getting tased in your mom's van is no way to go through life, but it'll get you greenlit on Fark. So congratulations   (wbrz.com) divider line
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size


His mom was there.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Le Bomb Suprize
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
From TFA, "It is unclear whether Pennington was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time."

I'm gonna go ahead and assume the answer is yes.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
after he allegedly defecated throughout the entire store.


what did he eat ????
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WTP 2: after he allegedly defecated throughout the entire store.


what did he eat ????


cdn-image.foodandwine.comView Full Size


First guess
 
ieerto
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WTP 2: after he allegedly defecated throughout the entire store.


what did he eat ????


This is what happens when you put tomatoes in gumbo.
 
KodosZardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Woooo-hoooooo!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was surprised not to see the Florida tag, but then I saw the guy was from Louisiana. Clear enough.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
While he was being escorted to the a deputy's vehicle, Pennington jumped up and landed fully on his tailbone.

I mean, I get that this guy needed an ass kicking, but this is just a weird detail. Was he being escorted by an experienced orthopedic surgeon? Is a lawsuit anticipated?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: I was surprised not to see the Florida tag, but then I saw the guy was from Louisiana. Clear enough.


yes, in Florida, that would not be news worthy.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When deputies arrived, they asked Pennington's mother-who was also there - where he was. She replied he was in her van.


"Little bastard is hyperactive. I can't get a minute's peace unless I let him off the chain for awhile," She said, a smoldering Pall Mall clenched betwixt her teeth
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

El_Dan: While he was being escorted to the a deputy's vehicle, Pennington jumped up and landed fully on his tailbone.

I mean, I get that this guy needed an ass kicking, but this is just a weird detail. Was he being escorted by an experienced orthopedic surgeon? Is a lawsuit anticipated?


He was trying to wipe
 
